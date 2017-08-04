Just The Tips

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (mon)

Race 1: (10) Close To My Heart 12

Race 2: (14) Talca 44

Race 3: (9) Julie Orly 28

Race 4: (1) Fresh 37 (NAP)

Race 5: (3) Team Guys 44

Race 6: (10) Favour’s Pride 69

Race 7: (8) Aqua Blue 38

Race 8: (10) Roy’s Butterfly 47

Kenilworth

Race 1: (4) Varside 20

Race 2: (11) Dynamic Diana 23 (NAP**)

Race 3: (7) One More Round 16

Race 4: (6) Above Eleven 16

Race 5: (5) Lindleys Lane 50

Race 6: (4) Let’s Go Get It 24

Race 7: (4) Power Grid 77 (nb)

Race 8: (8) Mr Jay 61

Greyville (wed)

Race 1: (1) On The bounce 7

Race 2: (1) Toltec 13

Race 3: (10) Epic Sword 21

Race 4: (9) Cat’s Whiskers 42

Race 5: (11) Earhart 38

Race 6: (8) Mulher De Branco 72

Race 7: (3) Burra Boy 37

Race 8: (1) A-Rod 9

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (1) Seven Sovereigns 2

Race 2: (2) Playing Games 22

Race 3: (3) Red Indy 24

Race 4: (1) Noceur 12

Race 5: (8) Super Stratum 43

Race 6: (9) Hideaway 41

Race 7: (2) Waity Katie 41

Race 8: (4) Intandokazi 42