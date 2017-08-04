Just The Tips

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-
Fairview (mon)
Race 1: (10) Close To My Heart 12
Race 2: (14) Talca 44
Race 3: (9) Julie Orly 28
Race 4: (1) Fresh 37 (NAP)
Race 5: (3) Team Guys 44
Race 6: (10) Favour’s Pride 69
Race 7: (8) Aqua Blue 38
Race 8: (10) Roy’s Butterfly 47
Kenilworth
Race 1: (4) Varside 20
Race 2: (11) Dynamic Diana 23 (NAP**)
Race 3: (7) One More Round 16
Race 4: (6) Above Eleven 16
Race 5: (5) Lindleys Lane 50
Race 6: (4) Let’s Go Get It 24
Race 7: (4) Power Grid 77 (nb)
Race 8: (8) Mr Jay 61
Greyville (wed)
Race 1: (1) On The bounce 7
Race 2: (1) Toltec 13
Race 3: (10) Epic Sword 21
Race 4: (9) Cat’s Whiskers 42
Race 5: (11) Earhart 38
Race 6: (8) Mulher De Branco 72
Race 7: (3) Burra Boy 37
Race 8: (1) A-Rod 9
Vaal (thur)
Race 1: (1) Seven Sovereigns 2
Race 2: (2) Playing Games 22
Race 3: (3) Red Indy 24
Race 4: (1) Noceur 12
Race 5: (8) Super Stratum 43
Race 6: (9) Hideaway 41
Race 7: (2) Waity Katie 41
Race 8: (4) Intandokazi 42