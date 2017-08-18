Day two of the 2017 BSA National 2yo Sale commenced at 11am on Friday, 18 August, with lots 251 – 474.

Highlights for Day 2 included Lot 295, a half brother to Silva’s Bullet and Solid Speed name Sir Reginald. By Trippi out of Boston Tea Party (Jallad) and consigned by Klipdrif Stud as Agent, the handsome bay sold to Form Bloodstock for R600,000.

Sharing the honours for top priced colt of the day was Lot 473, the grey Shy Guy (Dynasty – Kiss Don’t Sulk by Parade Leader). Also consigned by Klipdrif Stud as Agent, the hammer fell the way of Fred Crabbia for R600,000.

The day’s top priced filly was the half sister to Dawn Calling, Lot 257 Green Sea. By Gimmethegreenlight out of Acquavella (Danehill Dancer), the filly was bred and consigned by Drakenstein Stud Farm and sold to Gavin Smith Racing for R375 000.

The day’s trading concluded with Lot 474, a half sister to Maleficent by Master Of My Fate out of Kite Runner (Kabool). Consigned by Varsfontein Stud, the filly brought the hammer down on the sale at R90,000 to Form Bloodstock.

Final Results

At the end of the two days’ trading, Silvano and Trippi topped the leaderboards with Silvano the top sire by aggregate, selling 11 lots for a total of R4,575,000 (at an average of R415,909) while 4 of Trippi’s 5 lots went under the hammer for an aggregate of R1,820,000, making him the top selling sire by average at R455,000.

The sale’s top priced colt was Lot 98, a full brother to Punta Arenas, which sold on day 1. By Silvano out of Peru (Candy Stripes), the handsome chestnut was consigned by Maine Chance Farms and sold to John Freeman for R900 000.

The top priced filly of the sale was Lot 141 Miss Sabina (Silvano – Sabina Park by Sportsworld). The half-sister to dual Summer Cup winner Master Sabina was consigned by Varsfontein Stud as Agent and sold to Geoff Woodruff for R575 000.

Top vendor was Klipdrif Stud as Agent, who sold 30 of their 39 lots for an aggregate of R3,555,000, followed by Maine Chance Farms who sold 14 lots for a total of R2,950,000. Winterbach Stud ended the sale as the leading vendors by average with 2 lots selling for an average of R257,500.

John Freeman was the top buyer, spending R1,725,000 for 7 lots, followed by Form Bloodstock who signed for 6 lots and and aggregate of R1,580,000.

The 2017 catalogue saw 474 horses catalogued, with a total of 321 being sold, 26 withdrawn, 121 not solds and 6 vendor buy backs compared to 2016, which saw 271 horses catalogued, with a total of 198 sold, 20 withdrawn, 35 not solds and 18 vendor buy backs.

The sale aggregate was R23,690,000 (up 13%), with the average and median prices down at R82,212 and R40,000 respectively.

The final statistics were:-

Horses Catalogued 474 Horses Sold 321 Horses Withdrawn 26 Horses Not Sold 121 Vendor Buy Backs 6 Aggregate R26,390,000 (+13%) Average R82,212 ( -31.7% ) Median R40,000 ( -38.5% )



