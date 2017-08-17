BSA National 2YO Sale – Day 1

Day one of the 2017 BSA 2yo sale has drawn to a close.

With the first 250 lots of the catalogue led through the ring, the day’s top price went to a powerful chestnut full brother to Punta Arenas. Lot 98 Perené (Silvano – Peru by Candy Stripes) was consigned by Maine Chance Farms and sold to John Freeman for R900 000. His other full-brother Palo Alto was a runaway winner at Kenilworth on Tuesday.

The top priced filly of the day was Lot 141 Miss Sabina (Silvano – Sabina Park by Sportsworld). The half-sister to dual Summer Cup winner Master Sabina was consigned by Varsfontein Stud as Agent and sold to Geoff Woodruff for R575 000.

The sale opened with the Maine Chance Farms consigned Querari filly La Lucia out of a half sister to Lomitas, which was knocked down to Team G Racing for R120,000. The final lot through the ring was an Ideal World colt out of Zada (Antonius Pius), consigned by Klipdrif Stud as Agent and sold to Gary Player Stud for R90,000.

At the end of the day’s trading, 233 horses had been led through the ring for an aggregate of R14,095,000. The average price was R81,948 and the median R40,000.

Newly crowned SA Champion Sire Silvano was the day’s leading sire with 8 lots going under the hammer for an aggregate of R2,975,000 and an average of R371,875.

The sale resumes at 11am on Friday, 18 August.