2017 Eastern Cape Racing Awards

The Racing Association Eastern Cape Chapter in conjunction with Phumelela are pleased to announce the nominees for the annual awards 2016/2017 racing season.

Winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner to be held on the 2nd September 2017, at Fairview Racecourse, in the HB Christian Room.

1) CHAMPION 2YR OLD FILLY – SPONSORED – By EQUINE INSURANCE

Nominees: JOKING – PRECIOUS PANSY – QUEEN FOREVER

2) CHAMPION 2YR COLT/GELDING – SPONSORED BY BLOODSTOCK SA

Nominees: FORT WINTER – KIMBERLEY STAR – SACRED ORATION

3) CHAMPION 3YR OLD FILLY – SPONSORED BY CAPE THOUROUGHBRED SALES

Nominees: BEATABOUTTHEBUSH – BONNIE VIE – STAR BURST GALAXY

4) CHAMPION 3YR OLD COLT/GELDING – SPONSORED BY EPOL

Nominees: EN GEE OH – GIMME THE STARS – GREEN LANTERN

5) CHAMPION OLDER FILLY/MARE – SPONSORED BY KLAWERVLEI STUD

Nominees: CLEAR SAILING – EASY STREET – PEACH DELIGHT

6) CHAMPION OLDER COLT/GELDING – SPONSORED BY NEW TURF CARRIERS

Nominees: LAWS OF SUCCESSION – NORMANZ – READYTOGORIGHTNOW

7) CHAMPION SPRINTER – SPONSORED BY TELLY TRACK

Nominees: CLEAR SAILING – EASY STREET – NORMANZ

8) CHAMPION STAYER – SPONSORED BY KUDA INSURANCE

Nominees: ALGADHEER – KINGSTON MINES – SHADY WORLD

9) CHAMPION POLY TRACK FILLY/MARE – SPONSORED BY BETTING WORLD

Nominees: To Be Announced

10) CHAMPION POLY TRACK COLT/GELDING – SPONSORED BY EQUINE INSURANCE

Nominees: To Be Announced

11) CHAMPION TRAINER – SPONSORED BY PHUMELELA

Winner: Mr AC Greeff

12) CHAMPION JOCKEY – SPONSORED BY RACING ASSOCIATION

Winner: Mr G CHEYNE

13) CHAMPION APPRENTICE – SPONSORED BY PHUMELELA

Winner: Mr L HEWITSON

14) CHAMPION OWNER – SPONSORED BY RACING ASSOCIATION

Winner: MAYFAIR SPECULATORS – (NOM: MR D BRUGMAN)

15) HORSE OF THE YEAR – SPONSORED BY PHUMELELA

Winner: Will be chosen from the above categories