Why Isn’t Racing Shouting Positives From The Rooftops?

The SA Jockey Academy is currently recruiting for the 2018 intake of tomorrow’s stars.

One would imagine then that the inaugural running of the R100 000 Al Rayyan Apprentice Cup at Scottsville on Sunday would at the very least have received a touch of publicity and hype to reinforce the profile of one of the most highly regarded professional jockey institutions in the world.

The honour roll of the SA Jockey Academy is an impressive one. But living in an information bubble and leaning on star past graduates to maintain public awareness and credibility only works up to a point.

Positives like apprentices competing in international competitions – and conversely, the Qatar Racing Club having identified the SA Jockey Academy as a potential training ground for their riders to upgrade racing in the Gulf State, need to be told. It needs to be shouted to the world – to parents of prospective future jockeys, to sponsors, to Government, to detractors of the sport – and even to lovers of the sport. The SAJA Board surely know that the industry is at a low ebb – why the aversion to disseminating simple good news?

The Al Rayyan Apprentice Cup popped up as the non-exotic tenth race on the Scottsville Sunday programme, and despite confusing some bettors and tote tellers, went ahead as an entertaining show – with no whips being used by the greenhorns.

Ten of the Qatar apprentices, some with no winners to their name and even having their first race ride in certain instances, were put through their paces. And it was fascinating to watch, with a variety of unorthodox seats and styles producing a relatively incident free race.

Abdulla Saleh, riding a kilo over weight, will remember the day forever after getting the Paul Lafferty-trained Tropical’s Son home to by a length in a time of 70,01 secs to beat more fancied stablemate Freddie Flint and the Muis Roberts-trained longshot Dale House.

Racing remains on the upgrade in Qatar. Widely experienced Australian administrator Ian Paterson, left Mauritius in 2010 to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer (Racing) and Chief Stipendiary Steward there.

Horse racing has always been part of the Arabian Culture and the Qatari’s have been racing their horses for centuries. Officially horseracing was established in 1975 by an Emiri decree. The Racing Season consisted of 4 official racedays with Thoroughbred and Arabian races. Unofficially there were many more. Starting Stalls from Australia and a Photo Finish System were used for the first time.

In 1991 a local company constructed a new racetrack with the existing Grandstand being upgraded. At that time the Racing Season was increased to 12 race days, with 5 races each day. Races were programmed for Thoroughbreds, Local Thoroughbred and Arabians.

In 1994 a new track was again constructed by a local company. The Racing Season was increased to 20 racedays. Overall Prize money was increased from $500,000 to $2,000,000. The photo finish was upgraded to a Lynx system and New 16-stall starting gates were purchased from Steriline, Australia.

In 2001 the French Company Gregori commenced construction of the current Al Rayyan Race Course. This project incorporated modernised Grandstand, air conditioned stabling, Indoor Horse Swimming pool, new Vet Hospital and Farrier Section.