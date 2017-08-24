SA Jockeys Salute A Gentleman Of Their Ranks

South African horseracing was shocked to learn today of the sudden passing of popular KZN jockey Alec Forbes.

The 41 year old Alec Forbes rode a winner at Scottsville on Wednesday but had not been feeling well and was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening.

In a statement issued by the Coastal Jockeys Association, Vice- Chairman Greg Cheyne said he spoke for all South African jockeys in expressing shock and sadness at the sudden passing of their colleague and friend.

“We are all deeply shocked. Our sincerest condolences go out to Alec’s wife Lezeanne, his young son Zac, as well as Jordan and Savannah, who live in Europe. He was a top-class rider and a gentleman of the sport. I personally spoke to Alec on Gold Cup day and he said he was nursing a broken foot. He was in good spirits. We are so saddened for his family,” said Cheyne.

Together with Greg Cheyne, Alec Forbes was the last remaining member of his year at the SA Jockey Academy to still be riding.

Alec Forbes rode his first winner at his 8th ride for Snowy Reid on Don’t Blame Me at Scottsville on 19 May 1993. He also rode a host of Gr1 winners – his most memorable association being with the Equus Champion Val De Ra, on whom he won the 2011 Computaform Sprint to beat What A Winter. He also partnered another Var star in Via Africa.