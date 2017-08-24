South African horseracing was shocked to learn today of the sudden passing of popular KZN jockey Alec Forbes.
The 41 year old Alec Forbes rode a winner at Scottsville on Wednesday but had not been feeling well and was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening.
In a statement issued by the Coastal Jockeys Association, Vice- Chairman Greg Cheyne said he spoke for all South African jockeys in expressing shock and sadness at the sudden passing of their colleague and friend.
“We are all deeply shocked. Our sincerest condolences go out to Alec’s wife Lezeanne, his young son Zac, as well as Jordan and Savannah, who live in Europe. He was a top-class rider and a gentleman of the sport. I personally spoke to Alec on Gold Cup day and he said he was nursing a broken foot. He was in good spirits. We are so saddened for his family,” said Cheyne.
Together with Greg Cheyne, Alec Forbes was the last remaining member of his year at the SA Jockey Academy to still be riding.
Alec Forbes rode his first winner at his 8th ride for Snowy Reid on Don’t Blame Me at Scottsville on 19 May 1993. He also rode a host of Gr1 winners – his most memorable association being with the Equus Champion Val De Ra, on whom he won the 2011 Computaform Sprint to beat What A Winter. He also partnered another Var star in Via Africa.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
6 comments on “SA Jockeys Salute A Gentleman Of Their Ranks”
tragedy, very sad, condolences
Rest in peace Alec Forbes its truly a sad day in South African racing, condolences to the Forbes family.
ABSOLUTE TRAGEDY. RIP ALEC. CONDOLENCES TO THE FORBES FAMILY.
RIP my awesome cousin – I still remember the day you told me you were going to be a jockey – my dad was super proud as he loved the horses. Give him a hug from me when you see him – love you always <3
We are desperately sad and shocked as Alec’s death. It is unbelievable when we were congratulating him only yesterday at Scottsville on his winner for Wendy Whitehead. We will miss him terribly. Fondest love to Lezeanne, from both of us, Koos & Lorraine and Ivan van Wyk who Alec helped so much in the racing yard and all the grooms and workriders here that he was so kind to.
May God bless his family and accept or sincere condolences and our thoughts are with you.