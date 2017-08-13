Beach Patrol Wins Arlington Million

The $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf is next on the agenda after the 4yo Beach Patrol stormed to a half length win in the Gr1 Arlington Million on Saturday.

This was the Chad Brown-trained Beach Patrol’s first victory since the son of Lemon Drop Kid (Kingmambo) won the Gr1 Secretariat Stakes at Arlington Park – a track he loves – twelve months ago

Jockey Joel Rosario had Beach Patrol tracking the favourite Deauville before turning on the jets late for a good win in a time of 2 minutes, 2.39 seconds for the 1800m on a firm turf track.

Bred in Kentucky by Nancy Shuford, Beach Patrol has won 4 times in 15 starts with stakes of $1 456 945 . He was purchased by Ben Glass for $250 000 off the 2013 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

His sire Lemon Drop Kid was a multiple Gr1 winner and US Champion Older Horse in 2000. The Lane’s End stallion has produced 147 stakes performers since 2003. Beach Patrol is out of the Quiet American mare Bashful Bertie.