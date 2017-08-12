Big Five On Show

The Syndicate Manager of five Gr1 winning sire sons of champions will host a stallion parade at Wilgerbosdrift on Sunday 3 September, where a unique event will be held to introduce the illustrious quintet.

With three visitors joining the big-hitting residents Flower Alley and Soft Falling Rain, 3 September will be a date to diarise for any serious breeder to view an illustrious quintet.

Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, travel to the party with their recently arrived Redoute’s Choice champion, Rafeef. The handsome sprinter-miler is one of the most talked about new arrivals at stud in recent times.

Moutonshoek bring Galileo’s Gr1 winning son The United States and fellow Gr1 star Admiral Kitten, the latter the first son of US champion sire Kitten’s Joy to retire to stud here.

Enquiries by 21st August 2017:

Amanda Carey – Mobile: 082 465 4020 / Email: [email protected]