Juiced Up For Orange Today!

A reshuffle of the week’s Glorious Goodwood programme this year sees the action begin today with the newly-upgraded Gr1 Goodwood Cup and Duke Of Marmalade’s son Big Orange one of the main attractions of the week as he bids to land the race for the third year running.

Although James Doyle was on board at Royal Ascot for his most recent success, Frankie Dettori now returns from injury to partner one of the most popular horses in training.

“He’s got a long neck, a good name and a big heart,” is Dettori’s take on Big Orange. “I’ve got quite long arms but they barely go halfway down his neck.

The race is off at 16h35 (SA)

Drakenstein Stud, the home of top sire Duke Of Marmalade, have wished Big Orange and his connections good luck as he attempts a record-equalling victory.

See the field here

Big Orange is currently even money favourite to win and the brave and extremely popular gelding is sure to return to thunderous applause if he succeeds in this showpiece.