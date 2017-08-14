Cape Jock Gets His Break In New Zealand

It may be called the Land Of The Long White Cloud, but for former Cape heavyweight jockey Brandon Morgenrood, New Zealand has injected a bright ray of sunshine into his riding career.

The 39 year old SA Jockey Academy graduate has been granted his licence by the New Zealand Jockey Club and will ride in his first race on 23 August. With the departure of Jason Jago to Australia, Brandon is now the only South African riding in that country.

In search of a fresh start and better opportunities for his young family, Brandon left South Africa in May 2016 and took up a workriding position in New Zealand. He applied for his race-riding licence roughly eight months ago and after a long wait had it granted on Friday 11 August.

In an exclusive interview with the Sporting Post, the talented and powerful heavyweight rider, known as ‘Smorgs’ in the racing industry and ‘Tonto’ to the baseball crowd, said that he was feeling ‘super positive’ about riding in his adoptive country and believes he can take on the top riders.

“My weight is really good and I will be riding 56.5kgs soon. I have my first ride on 23 August, which I believe is working extremely well and should win. What a start that would be!” he laughed.

“I’m riding freelance mainly but do most of my work for young trainers by the name of Brendan Hawtin and Janine Dalley. My first ride is for the latter.”

Brandon lives with wife Mandy and his 5yo son Cruz in Cambridge, the ‘horse capital’ of New Zealand. Former SA jockey Denicious Smith lives in the same town and works on a stud farm.

“I live pretty close to the training centre. My family are doing amazingly well and really loving it. Cruz has started primary school and is absolutely thriving and is a really happy youngster. Mandy is working on a family owned establishment by the name of Monovale Stud. I had my folks up here for a visit and they spent three weeks with us – we had a great time,” he said.

An avid surfer, Brandon doesn’t have the luxury of beaches on his doorstep as he enjoyed in the Cape, but has taken to snowboarding as the nearest beach is over an hour away. “It’s great fun,” he says.

It has been 25 years since Brandon walked through the doors of the SA Jockey Academy at Summerveld with the likes of Barend Vorster, Deryl Daniels, Piet Botha and Donovan Yeo to embark on a rollercoaster adventure of a career that saw him compete against the best in South Africa and Mauritius.

“I fondly remember home and the good times, the good people and the good horses like Bad Influence, Royal Wish and Ghostly Galleon, to name a few. This is my new challenge though and I’m taking my opportunities with both hands. I owe it to my family, my friends, myself – and all the people that ever believed in me.”