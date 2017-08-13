Worth The Trip?

It is good to see the Eastern Cape trainers stepping out of their comfort zones and travelling to Scottsville for the million rand double feature today. Yvette Bremner and Gavin Smith could be competitive in the fairer sex leg.

The weights are set on the same terms as the boys’ race.

Yvette Bremner makes a rare visit to KZN with Banjo Buzz, a daughter of Toreador. A runner-up to Queen Forever in the Listed Lady’s Slipper Stakes, she found it tough against the boys at her last start. A winner over 1400m, she could be worth including.

Cloud Atlas is the second of the Eastern Cape contenders. The daughter of Royal Air Force ran an excellent second to the progressive colt Kiftsgate at her post-maiden start and is likely to relish the extra here. Her wide draw is a deterrent but she likes to be settled and has a solid turn of foot.

The Azzie runner Spring Breeze ran a fair race in the Gr3 The Debutante when fourth and 2,50 lengths off Princess Peach. She has been on the feature fringes at her three post maiden starts and looks a fair sort.

Alraune has not managed a win in 8 starts and looks unlikely.

Edith’s Rose shed her maiden at her sixth time of asking going away and now reverts to the turf. She appears to be improving.

City Of Stars has not finished far off in six runs and has the blinkers removed. She seems a bit one-paced to select for anything better than a place.

Duncan Howells’ Mind Your Business improved to win her second start and was entered for the Devon Air Stakes before withdrawn as she was off her feed. She hasn’t drawn too smartly but could be anything.

Spring Poetry has drawn wide but won well at her penultimate start when beating Cool Dream at the Vaal. Her last run when hampered and 7 lengths behind the eyecatching Gr1 Thekwini Stakes third placer Folk Dance was not the worst of efforts. That could be winning form in this field.

Fullfillyourdream was hampered when showing pace on a 30-1 debut. She will enjoy the extra.

Anton Marcus is an interesting jockey booking for the Gary Alexander trained Candy Kisses. The daughter of Antonius Pius ran on late at a dramatically improved second start and has her first outing in KZN.

Make Me Happy hails from the powerful Mike de Kock yard and made a respiratory noise when showing pace for second on her Vaal debut last month.

Dean Kannemeyer’s Pearl Glow carries top weight and ran on well for third on a relatively unfancied debut. She has pulled the pole position drawn and definitely improve over the extra.

This race looks competitive and with half the field still maidens, it is tricky. Mind Your Business could be best of the locals, while Spring Breeze and Spring Poetry have shown against stronger.