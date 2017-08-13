Dream Cheapie Wins The Million

Bucking the trend of the boys’ feature a half hour earlier, the fairer sex proved that there is still plenty of decent value to be found for the astute buyer as the top three finishers in the BSA August Million Fillies cost a combined R155 000 – but banked a not to be snuffed at R925 000 between them!

After the colts and geldings race provided a relatively favourable result, the fillies were less kind to punters, with a R25 000 once raced maiden daughter of Indigo Magic bulleting through late to win at any price.

With only 5 winners in the field of 12, the prospects of an upset was probably always on the cards. But few expected the ‘cheapie’ to produce the goods in the emphatic manner that she did!

After her recent respectable feature exploits, Mike and Adam Azzie’s Spring Breeze topped the betting boards and she did the early bidding with the PE raider Cloud Atlas. Sean Veale had Fullfillyourdream twelve lengths back with only two behind her early on.

Into the straight Spring Breeze and Cloud Atlas continued to trade blows, with Veale bringing Fullfillyourdream up the wide outside. Cloud Atlas showed no signs of the after effects of her long road trip from Port Elizabeth and she plugged on gamely as Fullfillyourdream was switched in for a run up the centre.

At the 200m Fullfillyourdream was in charge and she swept into the lead as Keagan De Melo got Mind Your Business to fly late.

At the 50m it was clear that Fullfillyourdream was finishing best and she ran on gamely to hold off Mind Your Business by a half length in a time of 84,86 secs.

Recent maiden winner Mind Your Business should atone next time over further, while the ever present PE challenger Cloud Atlas ran an absolute cracker to hold on a half length back in third.

Spring Breeze was given every chance by Weichong Marwing but had nothing to come late after looking dangerous, and ran a further 1,75 lengths back in a one-paced fourth.

The topweight Pearl Glow can be watched in the maidens next time as she stayed on for fifth, without really threatening.

The bang in-form Sean Veale, who rode four winners on the afternoon, said that trainer Robbie Hill wanted him to have his mount closer to the pace. “But there was so much scrimmaging in front of me I left her alone. She kicked well. I’m grateful for these good days,” said the enthusiastic, and mostly underrated, rider.

The winner has 1 win and 1 place from her 2 starts and banked stakes of R629 250.

A R25 000 BSA National 2yo Sale buy, the winner was bred by Oldlands Stud and is a daughter of Indigo Magic (Gone West) out of one-time winner Milesanmore (Jet Master). The dam won at 2400m.

A former top jockey, trainer Robbie Hill has endured a dry spell – his last winner was back on 7 May. But he was the shrewdie who found the bargain at sale. “She walked through the ring and I really liked her. They were bidding around R20 000 – I eventually got her for R25 000. I am just glad she broke our drought! A great way to do it – and a great name!” he said.

Owners Gerald and Caryn Kalil are smiling all the way to the bank with a super quick and massive return on investment. “We bought her on Robbie’s judgement. We only saw her for the first time about two months ago,” said Gerald.

A dream advertisement that every bidder has a chance!

See you at the sale this week – click here to start fulfilling your dreams