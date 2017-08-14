Oak Bay Could Be An Investment!

“He is a lovely flashy black colt and we are keen to see how the market responds to him.”

Maine Chance Farms Stud Manager Tim Bootsma chatted to the Sporting Post earlier this week about an interesting German bred colt – Oak Bay – that they are offering on Day one of the BSA National 2yo Sale on Thursday.

His sire Maxios is a dual Gr1 winning son of Champion sire Monsun and a half-brother to Arc winner Bago and the colt (#83) is out of a half-sister to Gr2 performer Orsello. His Silvano sired second dam is a half-sister to champion and Gr1 Derby Italiano winner Osorio. That’s blood to get anybody standing up and taking notice!

“We imported him with a group of our mares and the idea was to send him to the National Yearling Sale, but the timing didn’t work out as he arrived only a few weeks before that. So we have him on this sale. Dr Andreas Jacobs stands his sire Maxios and is keen to see how the market responds to a youngster of his quality and breeding,” said Tim Bootsma.

The Niarchos Family’s Maxios stood his first season in 2014 at Gestut Fahrhof for a fee of €10,000.

A dual Gr1 winner of 8 races in France from a mile to 2000m, his progeny have been in demand achieving an average of 6 times his nomination fee. He has his first 2yo’s running this year.

Maxios’ dam Moonlight’s Box is an unraced daughter of Nureyev and French filly Coup de Genie, who won the Gr1 Prix Morny and Gr1 Prix de Salamandre against colts. Moonlight’s Box is also the dam of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Bago (by Nashwan), a sire in Japan; and Listed stakes winner Beta (by Selkirk).

A talented racehorse, Maxios won at 2 but achieved his peak performance at 5.

The BSA National 2yo Sale will be held on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th August.