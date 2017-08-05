Glorious Cliff Hanger!

Highlands new shuttle stallion Canford Cliffs produced the action at Glorious Goodwood on Friday when his daughter Al Jazi won the Gr3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Fillies Stakes for the second year in succession.

The beautifully-bred Canford Cliffs (IRE) was a 5 time Gr1 winner and a top two year old of his year, and the news of his availability from next season to South African breeders has been greeted with great anticipation. His progress has been followed closely and his Glorious Goodwood success shows his versatility and class.

Described as a course and distance specialist by trainer Rohaut Francois, the 4yo Al Jazi gave Frankie Dettori his first winning ride at Glorious Goodwood this year. Dettori dedicated the win to Sheikh Joaan.

“Al Jazi has got a massive stride, a good cruising speed and a great kick. She won easily,” said Dettori.

The victory by the smart filly was described as an important one for Al Shaqab Racing and for sponsors, Qatar.

Al Jazi was bred by Skymarc Farm and is out of the Cape Cross mare, Rainbow Crossing. Her next run may be at Longchamps in October in the Gr1 Prix de la Forêt – a race over 1400m – her favourite trip!

“She is such a good-looking filly by Canford Cliffs at some point she will have to head off and be covered by some fantastic stallion, but for now we’ll enjoy it and everyone can celebrate,” said Harry Herbert, racing manager for Al Shaqab.

South African filly Same Jurisdiction (Mambo In Seattle) ran in the same race on Friday but the now Ed Dunlop-trained Gr1 star failed to feature and was well beaten out of the money.