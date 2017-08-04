Home » Racing & Sport » Cape Racing Awards – Nominees

Cape Racing Awards – Nominees

Reminder to RSVP by today - 4 August!

Updated on

The Cape Racing & Breeding Awards will be held on Wednesday 9 August 2017.

Venue: Molenvliet Family Vineyards

Dress Code: Black Tie – R650 per couple

Enquiries:

Wendy – [email protected]

Jeanette [email protected]

Please RSVP by 4 August 2017*

The nominees in the Racing section are:

Al Mariachi

Juvenile Male

Al Mariachi

Ancestry

Dutch Philip

Eyes Wide Open

Juvenile Filly

Magical Wonderland

Princess Peach

3YO Male

African Night Sky

Edict Of Nantes

Gold Standard

William Longsword

3YO Filly

Just Sensual

Lady Of The House

Lady Of The House

Older Male

Marinaresco

Sail South

Whisky Baron

Older Female

Bela-Bela

Nightingale

Sprinter (1000-1200m)

Jo’s Bond

Live Life

Search Party

Live Life

Miler (1400-1600m)

Captain America

William Longsword

Middle Distance  (1880-2200m)

Bela-Bela

Marinaresco

Sail South

Whisky Baron

Mr Winsome

Stayer (2400m and above)

African Night Sky

Banner Hill

Captain Splendid

Krambambuli

Mr Winsome

Royal Badge

The Breeders categories nominees – click here

Previous
Next

Leave a Comment

You Might Also Like