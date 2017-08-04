Cape Racing Awards – Nominees

The Cape Racing & Breeding Awards will be held on Wednesday 9 August 2017.
Venue: Molenvliet Family Vineyards
Dress Code: Black Tie – R650 per couple
The nominees in the Racing section are:
Juvenile Male
Al Mariachi
Ancestry
Dutch Philip
Eyes Wide Open
Juvenile Filly
Magical Wonderland
Princess Peach
3YO Male
African Night Sky
Edict Of Nantes
Gold Standard
William Longsword
3YO Filly
Just Sensual
Lady Of The House
Older Male
Marinaresco
Sail South
Whisky Baron
Older Female
Bela-Bela
Nightingale
Sprinter (1000-1200m)
Jo’s Bond
Live Life
Search Party
Miler (1400-1600m)
Captain America
William Longsword
Middle Distance (1880-2200m)
Bela-Bela
Marinaresco
Sail South
Whisky Baron
Stayer (2400m and above)
African Night Sky
Banner Hill
Captain Splendid
Krambambuli
Mr Winsome
Royal Badge