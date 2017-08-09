Cape Racing Salutes The Stars

The Cape Racing & Breeding Awards for the 2016/17 season were held at a black-tie dinner at the Molenvliet Family Vineyards at Stellenbosch on Wednesday evening.
The awards are hosted by the Racing Association (racing categories) and the Cape Breeders Club (breeders awards).
Vodacom Durban July winning trainer Candice Bass-Robinson received a special achievement award, as did owner Fred Crabbia and his star African Night Sky for winning the Highlands Part of Ridgemont Cape Winter Series. Brett Crawford’s 6 Gr1 wins also earned him an achievement award.
Cape Racing Awards 2016/17
Juvenile Male
Eyes Wide Open
Juvenile Filly
Magical Wonderland
3YO Male
Edict Of Nantes
3YO Filly
Just Sensual
Older Male
Captain America
Older Female
Bela-Bela
Sprinter (1000-1200m)
Search Party
Miler (1400-1600m)
Captain America
Middle Distance (1800-2200m)
Whisky Baron
Stayer (2400m and above)
Krambambuli
Grooms School Trust Workrider Of The Year
Andile Ndlele
Champion Apprentice
Craig Bantam
Champion Jockey
Greg Cheyne
Champion Trainer
Justin Snaith
Long Service Award
Brenda Bouwer (NHA) – 25 Years
Achievement Award
Fred Crabbia & African Night Sky – Cape Winter Series Triple Crown
Achievement Award
Brett Crawford – 6 Gr1 wins in season
Achievement Award
Candice Bass-Robinson – Vodacom Durban July winner
Horse Of The Year
Captain America
Owner Of The Year
Mayfair Speculators Pty Ltd
Cape Breeders Awards 2016/17
2YO Colt
Sand And Sea (Drakenstein)
2YO Filly:
Lady In Black (WJ Engelbrecht Jnr)
3YO Colt:
Edict Of Nantes (Klawervlei)
3YO Filly:
Just Sensual (Klawervlei)
Sprinter:
Bull Valley (Ambiance)
Middle Distance:
Legal Eagle (Avontuur)
Stayer:
Hermoso Mundo (Mauritzfontein)
Older Male:
Legal Eagle (Avontuur)
Older Female:
Carry On Alice (Klawervlei)
Broodmare Of The Year:
Mystic Spring
Stallion Of The Year:
Silvano
Outstanding New Stallion:
What A Winter
Breeder Of The Year:
Klawervlei
Horse Of The Year:
Legal Eagle
Outstanding Breeder:
Varsfontein