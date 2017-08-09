Cape Racing Salutes The Stars

The Cape Racing & Breeding Awards for the 2016/17 season were held at a black-tie dinner at the Molenvliet Family Vineyards at Stellenbosch on Wednesday evening.

The awards are hosted by the Racing Association (racing categories) and the Cape Breeders Club (breeders awards).

Vodacom Durban July winning trainer Candice Bass-Robinson received a special achievement award, as did owner Fred Crabbia and his star African Night Sky for winning the Highlands Part of Ridgemont Cape Winter Series. Brett Crawford’s 6 Gr1 wins also earned him an achievement award.

Cape Racing Awards 2016/17

Juvenile Male

Eyes Wide Open

Juvenile Filly

Magical Wonderland

3YO Male

Edict Of Nantes

3YO Filly

Just Sensual

Older Male

Captain America

Older Female

Bela-Bela

Sprinter (1000-1200m)

Search Party

Miler (1400-1600m)

Captain America

Middle Distance (1800-2200m)

Whisky Baron

Stayer (2400m and above)

Krambambuli

Grooms School Trust Workrider Of The Year

Andile Ndlele

Champion Apprentice

Craig Bantam

Champion Jockey

Greg Cheyne

Champion Trainer

Justin Snaith

Long Service Award

Brenda Bouwer (NHA) – 25 Years

Achievement Award

Fred Crabbia & African Night Sky – Cape Winter Series Triple Crown

Achievement Award

Brett Crawford – 6 Gr1 wins in season

Achievement Award

Candice Bass-Robinson – Vodacom Durban July winner

Horse Of The Year

Captain America

Owner Of The Year

Mayfair Speculators Pty Ltd

Cape Breeders Awards 2016/17

2YO Colt

Sand And Sea (Drakenstein)

2YO Filly:

Lady In Black (WJ Engelbrecht Jnr)

3YO Colt:

Edict Of Nantes (Klawervlei)

3YO Filly:

Just Sensual (Klawervlei)

Sprinter:

Bull Valley (Ambiance)

Middle Distance:

Legal Eagle (Avontuur)

Stayer:

Hermoso Mundo (Mauritzfontein)

Older Male:

Legal Eagle (Avontuur)

Older Female:

Carry On Alice (Klawervlei)

Broodmare Of The Year:

Mystic Spring

Stallion Of The Year:

Silvano

Outstanding New Stallion:

What A Winter

Breeder Of The Year:

Klawervlei

Horse Of The Year:

Legal Eagle

Outstanding Breeder:

Varsfontein