Enable Sets Cartier Pace

Enable (160 points) has gone to the front from Winter (148), with Ulysses (140) moving into third, after York’s Ebor Meeting in the race to be crowned Cartier Horse Of The Year at the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards.

Enable, trained by John Gosden for owner Khalid Abdullah, followed up an imperious display in the Gr1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last month with a dominant five-length victory back against her own sex in the Gr1 Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on August 24.

Fellow three-year-old filly Winter has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far. She had no problem with the step up to 10 furlongs on her latest start in the Gr1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on August 3 and is now headed for Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown on September 9.

Enable and Winter, both with four Gr1 wins in succession, dominate the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly division, with dual Gr1-winning miler Roly Poly next best on 96 points.

Ulysses, second behind Enable at Ascot, franked the form with his second G1 of the campaign when running down leading three-year-old colts Churchill (104) and Barney Roy (116) in the Juddmonte International at York on August 23. Sir Michael Stoute’s stable star has opened up a decent lead over Ribchester (110) in the Cartier Older Horse Award.

Barney Roy and Churchill head the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings, with Thunder Snow (90) and the Al Shaqab Racing-owned pair of Al Wukair and Brametot (both 72) coming along after.

Marsha (60) is bearing down on G1 Darley July Cup hero Harry Angel (68) in the Cartier Sprint category following her thrilling victory in the G1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on August 25, when she defeated US raider Lady Aurelia (48) by a nose.

Order Of St George (36) and Marmelo (32) have both entered calculations for the Cartier Stayer Award. Order Of St George landed the G3 Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh on August 19, while Marmelo enjoyed another success in France this season when capturing the G2 Darley Prix Kergolay at Deauville on August 20. Gold Cup hero Big Orange (72) tops the category on 72 points.

The Pattern race points earned by two-year-olds this year are revealed for the first time.

Royal Ascot victor Sioux Nation (48) and Unfortunately (48), both successful at the highest level last time out, are tied at the top of the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt standings. Sioux Nation gave trainer Aidan O’Brien a 16th success in the G1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on August 13. Unfortunately led home a one-two for Yorkshire-based trainer Karl Burke in the G1 Darley Prix Morny at Deauville on August, 20, defeating Havana Grey (24) by just over a length.

Another Aidan O’Brien-trained juvenile Clemmie (24) heads the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly category. A full-sister to dual 2000 Guineas hero Churchill, she gained back-to-back Pattern race wins in the G3 Grangecon Stud Stakes at the Curragh on July 2 and G2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on July 14.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s Racing Consultant, commented: “York once again provided four days of terrific racing, with victories at the highest level for Enable, Ulysses and Marsha.

“Enable now heads the Cartier Horse of the Year standings and our thoughts turn to Europe’s autumn highlights which will be upon us soon.”

Cartier Racing Awards -points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, August 27, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable – 160

Winter – 148

Ulysses – 140

Barney Roy – 116

Ribchester – 110

Churchill – 104

Roly Poly – 96

Thunder Snow – 90

Decorated Knight – 80

Highland Reel – 80

Cartier Older Horse

Ulysses – 140

Ribchester – 110

Decorated Knight – 80

Highland Reel – 80

Cloth Of Stars – 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy – 116

Churchill – 104

Thunder Snow – 90

Al Wukair – 72

Brametot – 72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable – 160

Winter – 148

Roly Poly – 96

Sobetsu – 56

Rhododendron – 48

Senga – 48

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel – 68

Marsha – 60

Brando – 48

Lady Aurelia – 48

Caravaggio – 40

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange – 72

Stradivarius – 48

Order Of St George – 36

Marmelo – 32

Vazirabad – 31

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Sioux Nation – 48

Unfortunately – 48

Beckford – 32

Cardsharp – 28

Havana Grey – 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Clemmie – 24

Heartache – 20

Actress – 16

Different League – 16

Happily – 16

Magical – 16

Nyaleti – 16

Threading – 16