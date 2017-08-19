De Kock Can Finish In Money

LUCKY HOUDALAKIS
No comment.
MIKE AND ADAM AZZIE
Could not be contacted.
ROY MAGNER
Race 3 – PLUCKY PLUNDERER (8): Will need further.
LEON ERASMUS
Race 3 – PULL THE PIN (9): Shows me absolutely nothing at home!
SPIKE LERENA
Could not be contacted for comment.
MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK
Race 4 – SIR DAVID BAIRD (11): Has been showing good work at home but will be better over further but if not too green I will not be surprised to see him finish in the money.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.