Doris’ Day

Trainer Dorrie Sham has made a flying start to the new season and saddled a hat-trick of winners at Fairview on Friday to maintain the yard’s good form.

Dorrie – known as Doris to some – enjoyed the distinction of having bred the R110 000 Speedsters Stakes winner Rock Deejay in her winning treble. With Justin Snaith saddling the Jockey Club Stakes winner Harvard Crimson, it completed a unique feature double for trainer-breeders on the day.

The non black-type Speedsters Stakes hosted a small field of seven and the well-weighted Vous Et Var was a popular banker for many.

But replacement rider Muzi Yeni had other ideas and declaring a half kilo over Rock Deejay’s carded weight, the Winning Form-sponsored jockey allowed the son of Seventh Rock to stride out front.

Registering a personal hat-trick, Rock Deejay kept on strongly to win in a time of 58,98 secs.

Vous Et Var was left with a bit to do and took off late to make ground on the leader – a half length being the deficit at the line.

Zevenastic was 3,25 lengths further back with Villa Del Largo running a modest fourth – his welterweight of 64kgs bogging him down.

Bred by Dorrie Sham, the 4yo gelded son of Seventh Rock (Rock Of Gibraltar) is out of the six-time winning Julia’s World (Sportsworld) and has won 5 races with 3 places from 11 starts and stakes of R267 700.

Ryan Munger rode the Shams first winner Man Of Fire who shed his maiden to win the first.

Santa Monica (Raymond Danielson) was their second winner. The daughter of Sail From Seattle made it a lucky thirteenth maiden start to win the fourth.