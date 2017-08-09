Five Finalists For Racing Writers Award

The 2017 Drakenstein Stud Farm Racing Writer’s Award attracted 36 entries from 22 individual contributors.

Barry Irwin is tasked with selecting the winning entry for the award, which relates to the 2016/2017 season.

Still musing over who the winner will be, Irwin has selected five finalists and makes three honourable mentions.

You can read all of those here.

The Five Finalists

Michael Clower – Punter vs Bookmaker (Parade, March 2017)

Hans Ebert – That Old Whyte Magic (Racing Bitch, October 2016)

Robyn Louw – Ship Building (Sporting Post, September 2016)

David Thistleton – Insiders Control Information in SA Racing (Independent newspapers, October 2016)

David Thistleton – Michael Roberts July win 20th anniversary this year (Independent newspapers, June 2017)

Honourable Mentions

David Allan – A Dodgy Hillman 10, The Tiller Girls and Horses Making Monkeys Of Us (TurfTalk June 2017)

Ashlee Hammond – Top 10 reasons to work on a stud (own blog, July 2017)

Walter Pike – Streetwear Is A Racehorse (own blog, July 2017)

The winner of the Drakenstein Stud Farm sponsored Writer’s Award and accompanying R20 000 first prize will be announced on 15 August.