Delpech Heads For Ascot

Newly crowned SA champion jockey Anthony Delpech follows in the recent footsteps of colleagues S’manga Khumalo and Gavin Lerena when he rides as a member of the Rest of The World Team in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

The world’s premier international jockeys’ team competition takes place over six races at Ascot Racecourse.

Kerrin McEvoy is making his second appearance at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and will captain the Rest of The World Team. Formerly a Godolphin stable jockey, the Australian guided Rule Of Law to victory in the 2004 St Leger at Doncaster and has ridden three winners at Royal Ascot. The 36-year-old captured the Melbourne Cup for the second time in November.

Anthony Delpech and Japan’s Keita Tosaki are both making their Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and British debuts.

The 48 year old Delpech, was crowned champion jockey in South Africa last season and adds to his titles in 1998/1999 and 2002/03. Tosaki, 37, has been the Japan Racing Association’s top rider for the last three years.

The Ladies team includes Canada’s Emma-Jayne Wilson, the most successful female jockey of all-time in her homeland, who is riding at her sixth Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. She captained The Girls Team to a historic victory in the 2015 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and will be in charge again this year. Australia’s Michelle Payne became the first female rider to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015 on 100/1 outsider Prince of Penzance. She makes her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut at Ascot on Saturday.

Delpech is due back on Sunday to partner Silva’s Bullet in the BSA August Million at Scottsville.