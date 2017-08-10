Delpech Speaks Ahead Of Saturday

South African Champion Jockey Anthony Delpech admits he thought the chance to ride in Europe had passed him by, as he prepares to be part of the Rest of the World Team in the International Jockeys Challenge for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday.

48 year old Delpech, based in Durban, has travelled as far as Hong Kong and Dubai and has spoken with Mike Vince ahead of Saturday’s showpiece, and his excitement at being part of it.

