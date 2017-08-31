Back To Our Roots

The decision to go the turf route rather than a polytrack at Durbanville could yet prove to be one of the best calls made by a racing authority in recent years. That’s judging from a first glance of the snazzy new-look emerald green strip at the scenic country course on Monday.

Racing operators are damned if they do, and just can’t win anyway if they don’t. That’s in the everyday rut and risk of dealing with racing people. But Kenilworth Racing’s decision to resist the temptation to install an all-weather option at the historic Big D must be lauded.

From an aesthetic viewpoint, having the landscape scarred by plonking down a polytrack amongst the natural greenery and magnificent mountain backdrop is one thing. The impact on punters is entirely another and let’s not forget us older generation fans were brought up on grass. No comments please. The new generation are more concerned with the dancefloor surface in the marquees anyway.

