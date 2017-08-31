Dex Dexter – As Hot As His Namesake

Dan Katz has made a flying start in his new trainer role for Hassen Adams’ Milnerton string and he notched his third winner in as many weeks at Kenilworth on Wednesday with the Dynasty gelding Dex Dexter stamping himself a galloper with potential.

Dex Dexter was a fictional character in the soapie Dynasty, for those of us old enough to stay up to watch tv at 9pm in the 1980’s. The equine version is almost as goodlooking as his namesake.

Dex Dexter was dropped out to last in the MR 80 Handicap by Jason Smitsdorff while his six opponents tugged at the reins. The mile race was a fun walk for the first 600m before Greg Cheyne decided enough is enough.

He took Commander Bond around his field and stepped on the gas. 350m from home his move looked to have paid off as he held off the attentions of Captain’s Charm down the inside rail. But the up-in-confidence Jason Smitsdorff had other plans and he produced Dex Dexter with a flying late surge to win going away by 0,75 lengths in a time of 102,30 secs.

Click on the memory jogger below

The Varsfontein bred Dex Dexter is a son of Dynasty (Fort Wood) out of the UK bred Congestion Charge (Diktat). The latter was placed at 2300m from only four starts.

This was Dex Dexter’s third start and his post-maiden win suggests he could be one to be with. On breeding he should go 2000m plus. He settles well and has a nice turn of foot.

Katz took over the reins early in August

Greg Cheyne received some compensation for his loss here when Our Emperor won his post-maiden start in the last, and MR 71 Handicap. Another son of Dynasty, he was bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein and also looks to be going the right way. Brett Crawford saddled the top two in the race, with Gimme One Night flying up for second under replacement rider, Richard Fourie.

Crawford also saddled Captain Al maiden winner Undercover Agent earlier on. An eyecatcher here was the improved effort of the Oratorio gelding Orakal, who ran third. Stronger handling and a little more ground will see Mike Robinson’s charge go close next time.

Oratorio produced the goods in the fifth when Aurora Thoroughbreds’ Cha Cha Chorizo (out of a Jet Master mare) won for owner Michael Leaf and the Snaiths. The Oratorio’s clearly improve lengths over ground and she surprised some punters.