Dynasty Rocks

Highlands Equus Outstanding Stallion Dynasty commenced the new season on a winning note, with three winners this past weekend – including two first timers at Turffontein on Saturday.

Cheveley Stud-bred 3yo Sir David Baird won for Mike de Kock. He was a R1.3 million buy from the 2016 National Yearling Sale. The John and Liz Slade bred Greek Fire also scored an emphatic win – this time for the Azz Men.

The halfbrother to Gold Cup winner Wavin’ Flag was a R3 million buy from the 2016 Cape Premier Yearling Sale. Dynasty’s third winner was Russet Roses who maintained her unbeaten record on the Greyville polytrack on Sunday. The Dennis Drier-trained filly was a R250 000 purchase from the 2015 Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale.

