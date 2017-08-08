English Premier League

The wait is finally over! The highly-anticipated Premier League returns to our screens this weekend.

Antonio Conte’s side will be looking to go back-to-back league winners, but it will be incredibly difficult as no team has successfully defended their title in seven seasons.

Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League at 18/10, with champions Chelsea and Manchester United level at 7/2.

Last season’s runners-up Tottenham are 10/1 to go one better this season, while Community Shield winners Arsenal are 11/1 and Liverpool at 12/1.

Friday 11 August

4/10 Arsenal | Draw 15/4 | Leicester City 57/10 (20:45)

Arsenal will host Leicester City in the opening game of the new season. The Gunners are strong favourites to win as they’re unbeaten in 21 meetings against the Foxes – stretching all the way back to 1994. In that run, Arsene Wenger’s side have won 14 times, including their last 10 home matches. Craig Shakespeare’s side failed to register a win in their last three league games last season, while they won just twice on the road from 19 matches. Back the Gunners to claim maximum points.

Saturday 12 August

9/2 Watford | 3/1 | Liverpool 11/20 (13:30)

After a promising 2016/17 campaign, Liverpool will be looking to mount a serious title charge this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side visit Watford in Saturday’s early kick-off, confident of coming away with three points. The Reds have beaten the Hornets three out of four times since their promotion in the 2015/16 season. In those wins, Klopp’s side scored nine goals, while conceding just once. The away win is tipped at 11/20.

1/5 Chelsea | 52/10 | Burnley 11/1 (16:00)

Chelsea begin their title defence by welcoming Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues won 17 of their 19 home games last season, while the Clarets struggled on the road, winning just once. Antonio Conte’s side eased to a 3-0 win over Burnley in this fixture last season and they should win quite comfortably here. Back Chelsea to Win To Nil at 17/20.

15/20 Crystal Palace | 49/20 | Huddersfield 15/4 (16:00)

Crystal Palace host newcomers Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon. Sam Allardyce’s men will be looking to improve on last season’s 14th place, while David Wagner’s side will be desperate to avoid relegation. The Terriers shipped in more goals than they scored in the Championship last campaign, finishing off with a minus two goal difference. They should struggle to cope with the attacking threat of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke. When Palace are in the mood, they’re incredibly tough to beat as we witnessed in their 3-0 home win over Arsenal last season. I’m going for the Eagles to win at 15/20.

13/20 Everton | 26/10 | Stoke City 39/10 (16:00)

Everton will entertain Stoke on Saturday with all eyes on Ronald Koeman’s new-look side. The Toffees have lost star striker Romelu Lukaku and are set to lose playmaker Ross Barkley, but they’ve still done some good business, bringing in Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaasen, Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney. Everton were impressive at home last season, winning 13 of their 19 matches, losing just twice. Stoke were poor on their travels, suffering 10 defeats while winning only four times. With Marko Arnautovic leaving for West Ham, the Potters will struggle in the attacking department. The home win is the way to go at 13/20.

7/10 Southampton | 26/10 | Swansea 15/4 (16:00)

Swansea will travel to Southampton without striker Fernando Llorente and uncertainty surrounding the future of midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. Paul Clement will be hoping to avoid another relegation scrap this season and push his team towards the relative tranquillity of mid-table. The Swans will hope for a positive result at St Mary’s, but it won’t be easy against Mauricio Pellegrino’s side. The Argentinian will be looking to build on last season’s eighth-place finish and guide his team to victory. Southampton won their last two home meetings against Swansea. Back the hosts here at 7/10.

5/4 West Brom | 22/10 | Bournemouth 22/10 (16:00)

Both these teams recorded their best league finishes last season with West Brom ending the campaign in 10th position and Bournemouth in ninth place. Eddie Howe will be confident his side can come away with maximum points as the Cherries have won three of their last five meetings against the Baggies, suffering one defeat. Bournemouth will be even stronger this season with the arrivals of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, defender Nathan Ake and striker Jermain Defoe. West Brom have a number of injury worries and I’m going for the away win at 22/10.

15/2 Brighton | 4/1 | Man City 3/10 (18:30)

Manchester City head to newly-promoted Brighton in Saturday’s final match. Pep Guardiola’s side are strong favourites to come away with all three points, but Chris Hughton will be hoping for a positive performance from his players. The Seagulls were impressive at home in the Championship last season, holding the record of most wins (17) and fewest goals conceded (14). City were outstanding on the road last season, winning 12 times and bagging 43 goals – the most away goals scored. Guardiola’s side should have too much firepower for the newcomers. Include in all multiple bets for the weekend.

Sunday 13 August

33/10 Newcastle | 26/10 | Tottenham 15/20 (14:30)

Tottenham face a tricky test at Newcastle in Sunday’s opener. The Magpies completed a league double over Spurs before being relegated to the Championship, which they won last season. A shocking 2-1 win at White Hart Lane followed with a breathtaking 5-1 victory at St James’ Park. Spurs will be wary of the upset-threat posed by Rafael Benitez’s side and Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane will be at their best. A tight affair is expected but Spurs are tipped to come away with all three points.

3/10 Man United | 17/4 | West Ham 9/1 (17:00)

Manchester United host West Ham in the final fixture of the round. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the Hammers, winning twice. Slaven Bilic’s men have also failed to win on their last 12 trips to Old Trafford, earning three draws. Although Jose Mourinho’s side will face a much stronger Hammers side this time around. Bilic has strengthened every department by bringing in Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and former Red Javier Hernandez. Mourinho has done the best business though with the signings of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof. Back the Red Devils to win at 3/10.

TREBLE @ 3/1

Chelsea Win To Nil 17/20

Crystal Palace Win 15/20

Man City Win 3/10

Chadley Nagel