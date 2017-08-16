Equus – Who Won What

South Africa’s national racing and breeding awards were held at the Convention Centre at Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The Equus Awards are dubbed Horseracings ‘Oscars’ and acknowledge excellence in a variety of equine and human categories.

Legal Eagle, the Avontuur bred Greys Inn gelding was a popular choice as Horse Of The Year for the second consecutive season. The Sean Tarry trained 6yo gelding achieved back-to-back wins in the Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and Gr1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes. He also won the Gr2 Green Point Stakes and ran second in the Gr1 Sun Met and Gr1 Premier’s Champions Challenge. He also clinched the awards of Champion Miler and Champion Older Male.

EQUUS AWARDS:

Champion 2YO Colt:

Mustaaqeem

Champion 2YO Filly:

Lady In Black

Champion 3YO Colt:

Edict Of Nantes

Champion 3YO Filly:

Just Sensual

Champion Older Male:

Legal Eagle

Champion Older Filly/Mare:

Carry On Alice

Champion Sprinter – (1000 – 1200m; age/gender immaterial):

Carry On Alice

Champion Miler – (1400 – 1600; age/gender immaterial):

Legal Eagle

Champion Middle Distance – (1800 – 2200; age/gender immaterial):

Whisky Baron

Champion Stayer – (2400m and up; age/gender immaterial):

Hermoso Mundo

BREEDER AWARDS:

Stallion of the Year

Silvano

Outstanding Stallion

Dynasty

Broodmare of the Year

Mystic Spring

Breeder of the Year

Klawervlei

Outstanding Breeder

Varsfontein

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

Champion Apprentice

Lyle Hewitson

Champion Jockey

Anthony Delpech

Champion Owner (based on stakes earned)

Mayfair Speculators

Champion Trainer (based on stakes earned)

Sean Tarry

Industry Merit Award

Mike de Kock

HORSE OF THE YEAR

Legal Eagle