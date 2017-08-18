Fairview Switch To The Poly Today

Following heavy overnight rain on Wednesday and the forecast of more rain, today’s racemeeting at Fairview has been switched to the polytrack – with 25 scratchings sadly taking the wind out of what was a decent looking programme.

But with a Pick 6 carryover of R300 000 boosting the estimated pool to R1,1 million, punters could still aim for a decent dividend. The popular exotic kicks off in the fourth race at 14h10.

Here’s your racecard

An 1800m Pinnacle Plate is the topliner and Dorrie Sham’s talented 6yo Notting Hill, a course-and-distance winner, brings a run of consistent form to the party. The son of Horse Chestnut was slow off last time and run off his feet in a 1400m race. This 1800m will be more up his alley.

Justin Snaith has a strong hand in the race with the well-travelled 2015 Gr3 Christmas Handicap winner It Is Written, our best roving banker of the day, ready to win again after a 15 month absence from the number 1 box. The son of Dynasty ran on wel last time behind Laws Of Succession.

The 2015 Gr2 Betting World 1900 winner Dynastic Power has had five starts in the Eastern Cape without setting the world alight. The 7yo is nicely drawn and could be ready to box at his better weight again.

The 2013 East Cape Derby winner True Master is an 8yo but has maintained his enthusiasm and is currently trading just South of his best lifetime rating. The son Jet Master carries a trainstopping 62kgs here but ran a nice third behind Our Icon last time.

The former KZN-based Stormy Eclipse is yet to win here in three starts but has shown enough to suggest a big effort is imminent. The track switch will suit him. He is much better running at them late off a decent pace and may have run too handily last time when one-paced late for a 2 length fourth off Our Icon.

Story Of My Life enjoys a 4kg apprentice claim and is way overdue to register his fourth win. The son of Soar With Eagles seldom runs a poor race.

Gimme The Stars is a dual stakes winning 4yo and a very capable sort. He steps up 200m after running on too late in his recent starts over a bit shorter. He has won twice on the poly.

En Gee Oh is the second of the Gavin Smith duo. The son of Philanthropist is a consistent course-and-distance winner, but failed to impress at his last start. He compounded badly and dropped out over the final 200m to finish close on 14 lengths off Eternal Jet. That was just a week ago. He will enjoy the switch to poly and trainer Gavin Smith told us this week that the 4yo can be included as a better effort is on the cards.

Notting Hill will relish the step up in trip and he looks the one to beat, but with reservations for the class of the older brigade – with the likes of Stormy Eclipse, It Is Written and True Master serious players. Then Gimme The Stars is no slouch and is still improving – with the likelihood that he will definitely enjoy the step up in ground.