Fast Horses & Faster Returns

Day One

– Thursday 17 August starts 11am * lot 1-250

Day Two

– Friday 18 August starts 11am * lot 251-474

The National 2yo Sale is the real deal. Timed perfectly in the off-season lull, supported by all the major producers, and with a catalogue boasting all our proven sires and a host of black-type family connections, history shows that this is where you can safely shop till you drop.

The golden carrot of the BSA Added Value Stakes incentive of R7 million, payable to 2yo and 3yo winners of selected feature races, has been boosted to include a R40 000 bonus to all BSA maiden juvenile plate winning graduates.

Thus all 2017 BSA Sales Graduates qualify for an additional R40 000 when winning their Maiden Juvenile Race. To put that into perspective – it is less than 80 days from the National 2yo Sale until the first Maiden Juvenile Race of the season on 5 November 2017! Do the sums…

Fireworks!

With the aggregate, average, and median prices all enjoying encouraging increases in the 2016 renewal, and that sale concluding with an all-time record average for a South African Two Year Old Sale, last year bucked the general economic doom and gloom and sets the stage for more fireworks next week.

This sale has been the launching pad of the likes of JJ The Jet Plane, Gr1 speed star Talktothestars, multiple Gr1 champion Jackson, The Apache, recently retired Gr1 star Bela-Bela, Loyal Linda, Rock Opera, Zaitoon and the outstanding River Jetez, amongst others.

Amongst that illustrious short list are two past graduates in Dynasty star son Jackson and Equus Champion The Apache, who will be represented by members of their first-crop 2yo’s. A great opportunity to look for the gems in the new generation.

Don’t Miss Our Buyers’ Guide. It is an amazing, detailed summary of dam and siblings of sale yearlings. It gives insight to what to expect of yearlings in terms of class, stamina, sale price. No serious buyer should be without it. Click below to uncover the hidden truths….

All the big men are here…

Newly crowned SA Champion Sire Silvano has a dozen lots on the sale, including full-brothers to high class gallopers, Gothic, Punta Arenas, Tellina, Do You Remember, and a half-sister to the dual Summer Cup winner Master Sabina.

Gold Cup Festival Gr1 star Dynasty’s four colts include a smashing pair out of an English-bred Red Ransom mare and an Irish-bred Danehill Dancer mare. They will have their supporters!

Drakenstein sensation Trippi’s quintet include a half-brother to Cape Classic winner Chave De Oura, a half brother to Solid Speed (related to recent winning 2016 top-seller Silva’s Bullet!) and a colt out of a Rock Of Gibraltar stakes winner.

They are sadly not making any more Captain Als, and the recently passed champion has 4 fillies and a colt – including a half brother to Hack Green, a half-sister to Lucky Gambler and a filly out of the six-time winning Fort Wood daughter, Cinnamon Sugar.

Avontuur’s 2yo Champion Sire Var has four colts and five fillies for sale. His sought after bunch include a half-sister to the Gr1 winning July placer Nightingale, a half-sister to Seattle Joe, a colt out of the well-related Victorian Secret, a colt out of Gr3 winner Cherry On The Cake and a half-brother to ten-time winning Cape Gr2 winner, Hammie’s Hooker.

Buying racehorses is fun, thrilling and often a dip in the dark. Reduce the risk and increase your chances of an early return by finding your lifechanging dream in this bumper, quality catalogue.

Read on – tomorrow’s stars are all here…

ALADO

A son of Danzig and dual Champion Stakes winner Alborada (and the same family as Nasrullah and Royal Charger) he is responsible for smart stakes horses Adorada, Half Moon Hotel and Northern Conquest

Lot 84 – this filly is a full – sister to stakes placed multiple winner Adorada, out of a winning Western Winter three parts sister to stakes winner Master Mascus and Gr1 sprinter Exelero

Lot 89 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to East Cape champion Seattle Storm

Lot 300 – a sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning Al Mufti mare, from the family of champion Fov’s Dancer and to Gr1 winner Potent Power (like the filly on offer by a Danzig line sire)

Lot 304 – this colt is a full – brother to stakes placed five time winner Half Moon Hotel and to smart 2yo Awesomeness, his third dam is dual classic winner and champion Balanchine, family of 2017 Gr1 Prix Jean Prat winner Thunder Snow

Lot 469 – this filly is a half-sister to 2 multiple winners and her dam is a sister to a SA Fillies Classic winner – and dam of recent Gr3 winner Doosra

ASHAAWES

Son of Kingmambo, and related to good US sire Broken Vow, he is sire of high class performers Sanshaawes, Asstar, Priceless Jewel and Reim, as well as promising runners Winter Watch and Aurelia Cotta

Lot 43 – this colt is out of a winning daughter of multiple stakes winner Let’s Be Cool and is from the same E family as champions Elusive Fort and Empress Club, as well as current high class performers Elusive Silva and Hermoso Mundo

Lot 73 – this filly, a half-sister to 3 winners, is out of a three time winning ½ sister to the dam of Derby winner Dawn Hero, the family of stakes winner Ganymede

Lot 271 – this filly, out of a daughter of champion sire Captain Al, is from the same family as champion US sire Elusive Quality, US champion Anees, and Irish Oaks winner Margarula among many others

Lot 336 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners, including Listed Olympic Duel winner Hanabi

Lot 345 – this colt, out of a winning Captain Al mare and bred on a similar cross to Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction, is from the same family as international Gr1 winners Bon Hoffa and Flash Of Steel

Lot 438 – out of a ½ sister to 3 winners, this filly’s second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winner Thundering Star and third dam is a full – sister to Gr1 Daily News 2000 winner Flying Duel

Lot 460 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a winning sister to Gr1 winning champion Battle Maiden (herself the dam of Ready To Run Cup winner Lineker)

ATO

Gr1 Krisflyer Sprint winning son of champion sire Royal Academy, from the same male line as Silvano

Lot 30 – this filly is out of a five time winning half-sister to stakes winner Cast A Spell (dam of Little Genie), the family of Cape Fillies Guineas winners Flying Snowdrop and Sparkling Gem, as well as US legend Citation

Lot 200 – this colt (inbred to Crimson Saint) is out of a half-sister to Gr1 filly Visuality from the great Party Time family

Lot 268 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a half-sister to a four time Irish stakes winner, and is from the same family as four time Gr1 winner and top class sire Azamour, inbred to Nijinsky II

Lot 276 – this colt, a half-brother to 2 winners, is out of a half-sister to 2 black type performers and his second dam is Gr1 winner Please Be True

Lot 350 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a four time winning Kahal half-sister to 2 stakes winners including Gr3 winning 2yo Mzwilili

Lot 411 – this colt is a half-brother to six winners including stakes winning 2yo Nondweni, the family of European classic winners and sires Footstepsinthesand and Power

Lot 433 – this colt’s second dam is a full – sister to SA Fillies Nursery winner Hidden Beauty, from the family of champion Victory Moon (sire of Hidden Beauty) and Gr1 winners Real Princess and William Longsword

AWAIT THE DAWN

One of the last chances to buy stock by the triple group winning son of triple champion US sire Giant’s Causeway from the family of Rainbow Quest and Scenic, his first winners including Morning Catch, Big Bear and Perfect Dawn

Lot 7 – closely inbred to champions Blushing Groom and Storm Bird, this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners, including 10x stakes winner Pisces Star (dam of current stakes performer Zodiac Jack) and second dam is lightning fast racemare Melting

Lot 75 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to Met winner Angus

Lot 139 – inbred to the great sire Storm Cat, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to the dam of recent Gr3 Cape Nursery winner Dutch Philip, and second dam is a sister to 2 stakes winners

Lot 143 – out of a three time winning mare, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to feature race winner Divine Nectar, the family of champion 2yo Dare To Dream

Lot 165 – this colt’s dam is a half sister to ten winners including Met winner Angus and Golden Slipper winner Dignify and she is also a sister in blood to short lived Gr1 performer Lostintranslation

Lot 270 – out of a Western Winter sister to a multiple winner, this colt is a direct descendant of US champion sprinter My Juliet, the family of local champion Kimberley Mine and international Gr1 winners Stella Madrid and Lilacs And Lace

Lot 348 – this filly, a half-sister to a winner, is out of a four time winning half-sister to champion Just Andre

Lot 355 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning daughter of Gr1 performer Back In The Swing, and is from the same family as Gr1 Majorca winner Love Is In The Air

Lot 457 – a half-brother to a four time winner, this colt’s second dam is a ½ sister to Gr1 winner Legality

BLACK MINNALOUSHE

Proven sire of more than 50 stakes horses, his offspring have won the SA Triple Crown, Breeders’ Cup Sprint, SA Oaks, Summer Cup, Diamond Stakes, John C Mabee Handicap, SA Nursery, Premier’s Champion Stakes and Manawatu Sires’ Produce Stakes

Lot 12 – inbred to Crimson Saint, this colt (a half-brother to 5 winners) is out of a winning daughter of Royal Academy, from the family of Epsom Oaks third Summitville and multiple group winner Sapience

Lot 161 – bred on the same cross as Triple Crown winner Louis The King, this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners including KZN Million Yearling Sale runner up and Gr3 Umkhomazi Stakes third Sniper Shot and is out of a stakes placed winner of three

Lot 291 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners including Gr3 Chairman’s Cup winner Banner Hill

Lot 369 – a half or full – sister to 6 winners, this filly is out of a winning Western Winter ½ sister to the dam of graded winners Eventual Angel and Exit Here, the same family as champion fillies Ecurie, Empress Club, and Escoleta Fitz – dam of current high class performer Hermoso Mundo

BOLD SILVANO

July winning champion son of Silvano, whose early crops include Guineas winner Flasher On The Run and Kuda Sprint hero Bold Respect

Lot 35 – a half-brother to 4 winners, this colt is out of a Gone West ½ sister to US Gr1 winner Gaviola, the same family as former SA champion sire Fort Wood and new local Gr1 winning sire Admiral Kitten

Lot 111 – this colt’s four winning siblings include dual Gr2 Merchants winner Search Party and his dam is a half-sister to July winning champion Dancer’s Daughter

Lot 131 – out of a mare with a 100% rate of winners to foals, this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners including Listed East Cape Fillies Nursery winner Precious Pansy, from the great Bourtai family

Lot 133 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt, a direct descendant of Mumtaz Mahal, is from the immediate family of classic winners Aussie Rules and Yesterday as well as outstanding siblings Alborada and Albanova

Lot 136 – closely inbred to Al Mufti (a mating that has already produced graded winners) this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners, including a stakes placed winner of four

Lot 162 – out of a mare who won three, this filly’s relatives include high class local galloper Cipayito

Lot 182 – this colt is a half-brother to five winners including the 7-time winning dam of Gr3 winner Captain Chaos and his 5-time stakes winning dam is a half-sister to 3 stakes winners, incl. triple Gr1 winner Set Afire and Gr1 Summer Cup winner Rudra

Lot 187 – another inbred to Al Mufti, this filly’s dam is a half-sister to five winners and her Kris S sired second dam is a half-sister to international Gr1 winners Tikkanen and Turgeon

Lot 228 – closely inbred to champion sire Al Mufti, this filly is a half-sister to high class performers Lightning Lecture and Welsh Emperor – as well as to the dam of dual Gr1 winner and Equus Award contender Edict Of Nantes

Lot 256 – out of a mare by world leading sire Cape Cross, this colt hails from the same family as Gr1 winner King’s Apostle (whose half sister recently made a winning debut over 1400m) and the outstanding filly Atlantic Jewel–a winner of ten of just 11 outings and four time Gr1 winner

Lot 273 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr2 winning 2yo in Britain

Lot 297 – this filly (bred on a similar cross to Gr1 winner Do You Remember) is out of a full – sister to July winning champion Big City Life and his Gr3 winning own sister – dam of this season’s Gr3 Cape Nursery runner up Speedpoint

Lot 306 – a ¾ sister to Gr3 performer Ollivander, this filly’s four other winning siblings include multiple stakes winner Little Genie and Gr3 filly Neala, bred on a similar cross to Gr1 winner Seal, she is out of a six time stakes winner from the family of 2 Cape Fillies Guineas winners

Lot 315 – bred on a similar cross to July winner Marinaresco, this filly is out of a Fort Wood ¾ sister to Oaks winner Carolina Cherry – dam of Triple Tiara winning champion Cherry On The Top

Lot 375 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a mare who was second in the Gr1 Allan Robertson Fillies Championship and is another inbred to champion sire/broodmare sire Al Mufti

Lot 435 – this filly is out of a stakes placed winner of four and ½ sister to Gr3 winner Oochee Agent

Lot 441 – this colt’s second dam is a sister to Gr3 winner Queen’s Bay and this is the same family as legendary sires Danehill, Machiavellian and Northern Dancer as well as 2017 French Oaks winner Senga

Lot 454 – this filly is out of a ½ sister to Gr3 performer Royal Armour, from the family of champions Kochka and Jay Peg

Lot 446 – this filly is out of a winning Johannesburg ½ sister to Australian Gr2 winner Fast Clip

BRAVE TIN SOLDIER

Son of champion sire Storm Cat and proven Gr1 sire of such as Rabada and Brave Mary

Lot 56 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt, from the same family as the sire’s dual Gr1 winner Rabada, is out of a winning half-sister to a six time stakes winner

Lot 63 – a half-sister to a winning 2yo, this filly is out of a full – sister to seven time stakes winner Jet Jamboree and her third dam is SA Oaks winner Rootin’ Tootin’

Lot 76 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of an Al Mufti half-sister to Gr1 performer Lostintranslation and second dam is a sister to Gr1 winner Angus

Lot 112 – this colt is out of a winning daughter of Gr1 performer Back In The Swing

Lot 115 – this filly is out of a four time winning half-sister to a stakes placed winner of six

Lot 385 – this colt is out of a Kahal half-sister to a stakes placed winner of seven, and second dam is a half-sister to Derby winner Soldier Field

Lot 399 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to Golden Horseshoe winner (and conqueror of Dynasty) Bianconi, the family of champion Politician

Lot 436 – a brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of Gr3 Poinsettia Stakes winner Hot Reception – herself a sister to Gr3 winner The Waltz

Lot 440 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including a Gr3 performer, and is out of a winning ¾ sister to Fillies Guineas winner Dog Rose, the family of current Gr1 winner Edict Of Nantes

Lot 458 – a half-sister to 2 winners, including feature race contender Jet Air, this filly is out of a three time winning Jet Master mare from the same family as Gr1 winning filly Fanciful

BYWORD

French star and winner of the Gr1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, his half-brother is the promising Finche, and Byword’s first runners include the winners No More Words and Talk Wrench

Lot 20 – this filly is out of a five time winning sister to Gr3 winner Sky Rise and ¾ sister to champions Horse Chestnut and Monyela, both Byword and the dam Lorne Cottage are descendants of tap root mare Sun Helmet

Lot 59 – a half-brother to 3 winners (one of whom won five), this colt is out of a winning own sister to 2 graded winners, including dual Gr1 winner Forest Path, second dam is a half-sister to a July winner

Lot 71 – this colt is out of a half-sister to speedy stakes winner Sunset Tripp, and second dam is a Fort Wood ½ sister to Gr1 winner Imperious Star, family of Gr1 winners Real Princess and William Longsword

Lot 86 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a sister to a stakes placed winner of four, and second dam is a stakes winning daughter of champion sire Jallad (she is inbred to champion sire Blushing Groom and blue hen mare Special)

Lot 91 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a Gr3 placed daughter of Horse Chestnut (who is from the same family as Byword himself), the family of Gr1 winners Skimming, Quiff and Wince

Lot 208 – this filly is out of a ½ sister to Gr3 winner and East Cape champ Ziplock and ¾ sister to Prix du Cap winner Cuvee Brut

Lot 216 – closely inbred to Rainbow Quest, this filly is out of a stakes winner and second dam is a half-sister to US Gr1 winner In The Gold

Lot 246 – out of a winning Fort Wood mare, this filly’s second dam is a sister to Met winner Zebra Crossing and half-sister to 2 other Gr1 winners, one of whom produced recent Gr1 winner Deo Juvente

Lot 251 – this colt is a half-brother to 7 winners including Gr1 SA Nursery runner up Ziparana and to Gr3 UAE 2000 Guineas runner up Zanzamar, his classically bred dam, by a 2000 Guineas winner, is a ½ sister to the dam of a French 1000 Guineas winner

Lot 263 – a half-sister to a multiple winner, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to a stakes placed winner of six

Lot 264 – closely inbred to Nureyev, this filly is out of a winning daughter of champion sprinter Stravinsky from the same family as Australian champion Might And Power and French Guineas winner Beauty Parlour, she is directly descended from the great mare Selene

Lot 285 – this colt’s dam is a Var ½ sister to Gr2 winner Fair Brutus the family of Gr1 winner Grand Format and Gr3 winner National Dance

Lot 310 – this colt is out of a winning daughter of world leading sire Shamardal, the family of US Gr2 winner Western Echo

Lot 335 – inbred to the great sire Alydar, this filly is a half-sister to seven winners including stakes winner Kindle and Gr1 performer Anti – Freeze, and her dam is SA Oaks winner Cyber Cento

Lot 347 – this well bred colt is a half-brother to graded winners Royal Vintage (a stakes winner in Dubai) and Gr2 Charity Mile winner Alderry – dam of Gr1 SA Derby winner and July runner up Al Sahem, also a half-brother to the dam of Gr3 winner Goodtime Gal

Lot 377 – this colt is out of a winning Fort Wood half-sister to dual Guineas winner and sire Noordhoek Flyer (who, like the colt on sale, is by a Nureyev line sire), the family of Gr1 winners Kirklees, Cherokee Rose, Mastery, Mukhadram as well as champion sire Volksraad

CAPTAIN AL

Deceased champion sire and eight times champion sire of 2yos, sire of recent Gr1 winners Captain America and Carry On Alice, and champions Always In Charge, All Is Secret, Cloth Of Cloud, Captain’s Lover and Captain Of All

Lot 50 – this filly is a half-sister to four winners, one of whom was stakes placed, and is out of a six time stakes winning half-sister to Oaks third White Mischief

Lot 154 – this colt is a brother or half-brother to 2 winners, including Gr2 winner Hack Green, and a three-parts brother to multiple graded winner Captain Splendid, the family of champions London News, Kings Gambit and Promisefrommyheart

Lot 266 – bred on the same cross as graded winners Doosra and Emerald Cove, this filly is out of a sister to Golden Slipper and US Gr3 winner Alexandra Rose and ¾ sister to Gr1 performer Pavlovich

Lot 319 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winners Captain America and William Longsword, this filly is out of a six time stakes winning Fort Wood mare

Lot 361 – a half or full – sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a Gr3 daughter of top broodmare sire Elliodor and Oaks runner up Miss Rooney

CRUSADE

Gr1 Middle Park Stakes winning ½ brother to dual Oaks winner, his first 2yos include Gr3 performer Butchie Boy and winners Miss Millionaire, Brave Endeavour and Onamission

Lot 29 – out of a half-sister to 2 winners, this colt is from the same family as champions Whistling Dixie, Grand Emporium and Ice Cube, with the latter, like this colt on sale, by a Gone West line sire

Lot 123 – this colt is out of a three time winning ½ sister to a Gr1 performer in Brazil

Lot 463 – closely inbred to Storm Cat, this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners and is out of a winning daughter of a mare whose full brother won the Gr2 Germiston November Handicap

Lot 464 – a half-brother to 7 winners (one of whom won five and was fourth in the Oaks), this colt’s dam is a half-sister to Horse Of The Year Yard – Arm (by a Gone West sire) and to Gr3 winner Donya, the dam of Triple Crown winner Abashiri

CURVED BALL

Dingaans winning son of champion sire Fastnet Rock from the family of champion sire Marscay, sire of numerous winners including recent debut winner Hard To Play

Lot 18 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners including Gr2 Emerald Cup winner The Mousketeer and to 2yo feature race winner Lt Jerry Mouse, the family of multiple champion Politician

Lot 28 – inbred to Crimson Saint, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to 4 winners, and second dam is a Badger Land half-sister to high class siblings Count Du Barry and Duc Du Orleans

Lot 57 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners (who between them won ten) including multiple Dubai winner Alareef, and second dam is a half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner King’s Best and to Arc winner Urban Sea, the dam of champions and leading sires Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Lot 294 – this colt is out of a half-sister to KZN Yearling Sale Million winner Ace Antonius – like the colt on sale by a Danzig line stallion

Lot 366 – this filly is a half-sister to 7 winners including Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes winner and R1.3 million plus earner Tales Of Bravery and she is out of a winning half-sister to 2 Oaks winners and to the dam of SA/US Gr1 winning filly Gypsy’s Warning

Lot 434 – this filly, a half-sister to a winner, is out of a mare who won four up to 1400 metres

Lot 445 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to 6 winners, from the family of champion filly Tara’s Touch and fellow Gr1 winning fillies Little Miss Magic and Bilateral

DOOWALEY

By Sadler’s Wells from the family of Caerleon, he has sired graded winners Rei Rei, Tzigane and Louvre

Lot 225 – this colt is out of a full – sister to a six time Oaks winner, from the family of Canadian champion and classic winner Free Vacation and successful Australian sire Semipalatinsk

Lot 397 – this colt is out of a winning own sister to stakes winner Mat Gold, third dam won The Oaks

DUKE OF MARMALADE

Five time Gr1 winner, from the family of A P Indy and Al Mufti, sire of Gr1 winners Nutan, Star Of Seville, Sound Of Freedom, and champion Simple Verse, as well as 2017 Gr1 Gr1 winner Big Orange

Lot 87 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners, including Gr3 Diana Stakes winner Super Elegant and his seven time winning dam is a sister to Gr1 Fillies Guineas winner Pacific Blue

Lot 120 – bred on a similar cross to champion Simple Verse, this filly, a half-sister to a winner, is out of a winning ½ sister to an 11 time winner – second dam is a half-sister to champion filly Forward Filly

Lot 252 – out of a Silvano ½ sister to 3 winners, this colt is from the same family as Gr1 winning 2yos No Nay Never (now at Coolmore), So Many Ways and Tamarando

Lot 424 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly (closely inbred to Lassie Dear) is out of an Al Mufti half or full sister to 6 winners, the family of Derby winner Blue Peter

Lot 453 – another inbred to Lassie Dear, this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winner Athina, the family of current Gr1 winner Nightingale

Lot 456 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a Jallad half-sister to a Gr2 sprinter

DYNASTY

Horse Of The Year and one of SA’s best sires, his recent stars include the Gr1 winners Lady Of The House, Just Sensual and champion Bela – Bela, as well as 2yo Gr1 winners Eyes Wide Open and Lady In Black, his sire sons are already off the mark at stud

Lot 145 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a daughter of champion sire Danehill Dancer and Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Igreja – herself a sister to Gr1 winner and sire Taimazov

Lot 240 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including feature race winner Albert Mooney and he is out of a stakes placed, six time winning ½ sister to 2yo stakes winner and sire Bush Conqueror

Lot 318 – this colt, a half-brother to 2 winners, is out of a Red Ransom ½ sister to two overseas stakes winners and his stakes winning second dam is a full sister to US Gr1 winner and successful sire Slew City Slew

Lot 473 – a brother to a winner, this colt is out of a daughter of Gr2 winner Kiss Me Quick – herself a daughter of successful sire/broodmare sire Caesour and champion Kiss Of Peace

EIGHTFOLD PATH

A Gr3 winning 2yo by triple US champion sire Giant’s Causeway out of once beaten champion Divine Proportions, he is from the same family as top class sires Pentire and Shirley Heights

Lot 23 – this colt is a half-brother to 6 winners, including Gr3 winning 2yo The Plunderer and his dam is a three time winning half-sister to Gr1 The Merchants winner Vega

Lot 164 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to 2 stakes horses, including Gr1 2yo Kilcoy Castle, and to the dam of one of the Cape’s leading 2yo fillies of 2016 – 2017, Too Phat To Fly

Lot 184 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt’s five time stakes winning dam is an own sister to the dam of Gr1 winning champion, and sire, The Apache. Inbred to Sadler’s Wells, his second dam is Gilbeys Stakes winner Bold West – a daughter of multiple champion sire Jungle Cove

Lot 229 – closely inbred to Kingmambo, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to 2 graded stakes horses, and to the dam of dual Gr1 winner, and Equus Award hopeful, Edict Of Nantes

Lot 340 – this colt, closely inbred to Sadler’s Wells, is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 Derby third Rippling Ring and his third dam is a multiple stakes winning daughter of top broodmare sire Elliodor

Lot 388 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a five time winning half-sister to 6 winners, and second dam is a Northern Guest half-sister to speedy Gr1 performer Lady Lexington

Lot 393 – a half-brother to 5 winners, this colt is out of a sister to a stakes placed winner of eight, and a sister in blood to Horse Of The Year and July winner Classic Flag

Lot 394 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a four time winning Jet Master mare, from the family of US champion and multiple Gr1 winner Chilukki

Lot 409 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly (closely inbred to Secretariat and Mr Prospector) is out of a winning Western Winter ½ sister to Gr2 winner Monet, the family of star filly Ethereal Lady

ELUSIVE FORT

Equus Champion and triple Gr1 winner, the son of Fort Wood’s first crops have yielded such Gr1 performers as Siren’s Call, Lauderdale and Safe Harbour, and Gr2 winner Fort Ember

Lot 41 – out of a three time winning ½ sister to 2 black type performers, this filly is a ¾ sister to the dam of Gr3 Tony Ruffel winner Fantastic Mr Fox and recent Nursery winner Fort Winter

Lot 60 – a half-sister to 3 winners including recent Listed Darley Arabian winner Maximizer, this colt’s dam is a sister in blood to champions Enchantress and National Currency, and third dam is Jungle Cove’s Gr1 winning daughter Enchanting

Lot 78 – closely inbred to Sadler’s Wells, this filly is out of a five time stakes winner and hails from the same family as Melbourne Cup winner Jeune and Gr1 Flamingo Stakes hero Talinum

Lot 101 – this filly, whose dam is a winning daughter of champion sire Jet Master, is out of a daughter of a full – sister to Gr3 Peninsula Handicap winner Pinero

Lot 117 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Siren’s Call, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 winning sprinter Purple Lake, second dam is a four time winning ½ sister to an exported Gr3 winner

Lot 130 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners, including the dam of Kuda Sprint winner Bold Respect

Lot 196 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to a 2yo stakes winner, the family of champion sprinter Mythical Flight

Lot 197 – out of a winning sister to a five time winner, this filly is from the same family as Horse Of The Year and multiple champion sprinter Flobayou

Lot 289 – this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners, including stakes winner Feel My Love out of a winning Danehill half-sister to 2yo champ Basim, family of 2000 Guineas winner Mystiko and outstanding broodmare Mystic Spring (dam of champions Rabiya and Bela – Bela)

Lot 407 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including feature race winning filly Crown Of Roses

Lot 423 – bred on the same cross as stakes winner Ernie, this filly’s dam is a Captain Al half/full sister to 6 winners, the family of Gr1 winners African Appeal and Brave Mary

Lot 459 – this filly is out of a winning Jet Master half-sister to Gr2 winning millionaire Blake (like the filly on sale by a son of Fort Wood), the family of champion Laisserfaire and current smart performer Zodiac Ruler

FENCING MASTER

Runner up in the Gr1 Dewhurst Stakes, the son of Oratorio’s small crop of runners include Gr3 Zimbabwe Derby winner Solinski

Lot 32 – this colt, a full brother to useful winner Mount Keith, is out of a three time winning Kahal mare from the same family as top class Australian sires Snitzel and Hinchinbrook (both, like the colt on sale, by Danehill line stallions)

FORT WOOD

Champion sire and broodmare sire, his 15 individual Gr1 winners include champions Horse Chestnut, Dynasty, Celtic Grove, Wendywood, Dog Wood, Kimberley Mine and Elusive Fort

Lot 219 – this colt, out of a winning mare, is out of a daughter of a half-sister to 2 international stakes winners, from the same family as sire greats Danehill, Northern Dancer, and Machiavellian, as well as international Gr1 winners Senga, Flawlessly and Nadia

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

Gr1 winning miler, whose first crop includes six stakes winners (including a Guineas winner and Gr1 winning 2yo) and whose four second crop stakes winners including SA Fillies Nursery winner Green Plains

Lot 122 – out of a mare by leading international sire Holy Roman Emperor (and bred on the powerful More Than Ready/Danehill cross), this filly’s relatives include Australian Gr1 winner and millionaire Rancho Ruler and Gr1 filly The Big Chill

Lot 168 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a mare who won four, from the family of US Gr1 winners Garthorn and ill – fated champion filly Go For Wand

Lot 177 – bred on the same cross as Green Plains, this filly is out of a winning own sister to Gr3 winner Bit On The Side

Lot 257 – a half-sister to 2 winners, including Gr1 filly Dawn Calling, this filly is out of a Danehill Dancer half-sister to French Gr1 winner, and sire, Dark Moondancer

Lot 331 – this filly is out of a winning Zamindar half-sister to 3 winners, including the very capable Pacific Spirit, and is from the same family as sire legends Sadler’s Wells, Nureyev and Fairy King

Lot 333 – bred on the same cross as graded winners Hack Green and Green Pepper, this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including 2yo stakes winner Captain Swarovski, second dam is Elliodor’s Gr1 Paddock Stakes winner Perfect Order, herself a half-sister to 2 Gr1 winners

Lot 471 – bred on the potent More Than Ready/Danehill cross, this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners, including stakes filly Kanara, the family of numerous champions, including Champagne, and hugely promising young sire Nathaniel – sire of 2017 dual Oaks winner Enable

GITANO HERNANDO

Dual Gr1 winner who earned over $2 million, first crop includes multiple stakes winning filly Whose That Girl

Lot 155 – closely inbred to Danzig, this colt (a half-brother to 3 winners) is a direct descendant of 1000 Guineas winner Full Dress II

Lot 205 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a half-sister to 6 winners including a stakes performer, and is from the same family as Irish 2000 Guineas winner Flash Of Steel

Lot 238 – a half-sister to 2 winners (including Gr3 contender), this filly is out of a half-sister to graded winners Hawthorne and Forest Ivory

Lot 382 – this colt is out of a winning Jet Master half-sister to 2017 Golden Slipper runner up Let It Flow and his third dam is a Gr3 winning half-sister to Horse Of The Year Flobayou

GOLDEN SWORD

Gr3 winner and 2nd Gr1 Irish Derby by leading sire High Chaparral, and own brother to current group winner Rekindling, his best includes Gr1 filly Belle Rose

Lot 36 – this colt is out of a mare who won four, and his second dam is a winning half-sister to 2 stakes winners, including Gr2 winning juvenile Deliberation

Lot 166 – a half-brother to a four time winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to 2 stakes horses, including Gr3 Byerley Turk winner Umngazi, and second dam is a half-sister to a Gr3 winning 2yo

Lot 241 – this colt’s 3 winning siblings include smart filly Winter Star, winner of the 2013 Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup , the family of Canadian champion Added Edge

Lot 334 – a full – brother to a lightly raced winner, this colt is out of a winning sister to 2yo stakes winner Nondweni and is from the same female line as champion and multiple Gr1 winner Imperial Dispatch

Lot 402 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt is out of a half-sister to 2 stakes horses and is from the family of Epsom Derby winner Dr Devious and Epsom Oaks winner Dancing Rain

Lot 428 – a half-sister to 2 winners (one of whom won five), this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr2 (now Gr1) Majorca Stakes winner Wild Aster (dam of 13 time stakes winner Vauclair)

GREYS INN

Zabeel’s champion son is a proven sire, whose best includes multiple champion and Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle, as well as fellow Gr1 winners King Of Pain and Royal Bencher

Lot 6 – bred on the same cross as champion Legal Eagle, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to five winners, from the family of Gr2 winners Casino Queen and Jungle Earl

Lot 25 – a full – sister to a winner, this filly is out of a ½ sister to champion filly League Title

Lot 38 – this filly is out of a half-sister to 6 winners, including Guineas winning millionaire and sire Biarritz and Gr3 winning filly Countess Corlia, second dam is a half-sister to top filly Outstanding Star (dam of Guineas winner Kapil)

Lot 127 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is from the same family as Gr1 Summer Cup winner Wolf Whistle (also a feature race winner in Dubai) and legendary SA champion Wolf Whistle

Lot 213 – a half-sister to an Oaks runner up, this filly is out of a Goldkeeper half-sister to 2yo stakes winner Triumphant Surge, and is from the same family as champion sprinter Mythical Flight

Lot 332 – this colt is out of a four time winning half-sister to a stakes placed winner, from the same family as stakes winners Court Gold and Gold Standard

Lot 342 – bred on the same cross as the sire’s Gr2 winner Chekilli, this colt is out of a mare who won five, and third dam is a full-sister to Horse Of The Year Gatecrasher

Lot 412 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to 4 stakes horses, including Gr1 winning filly Fair Maiden, as well as to the dam of Gr3 winning filly Amur Affair

Lot 470 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning ¾ sister to Gr3 winner Block And Chisel and her second dam was a stakes winner of five

HORSE CHESTNUT

Triple Crown winning champion, sire of graded winners Lucifer’s Stone, Chestnuts N Pearls, Joan Ranger, Spanish Chestnut, Banbury, Chestnut’s Rocket, Duveen and damsire of champion Smart Call

Lot 167 – this filly is out of a winning daughter of leading international broodmare sire Spectrum and four time stakes placed winner Bond Street Girl, family of Gr1 winner and sire Divine Act

Lot 224 – this colt is out of a Var half-sister to 3 winners, including stakes winner Rush For John, and second dam is a four time winning daughter of Majorca Stakes winner Roman Fantasy

Lot 303 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Captain Al half-sister to Gr2 filly Rebel To The Fore, second dam is a winning half-sister to multiple stakes winner Joyous Dancer

Lot 324 – this colt, a half-brother to 3 winners, is a brother in blood to the Horse Chestnut sired Gr1 performer Rake’s Chestnut, dam’s 2 stakes winning siblings include Gr1 performer Final Coast

Lot 356 – out of a winning half-sister to 3 other winners, this filly’s relatives include Gr1 winner Michaelmas

Lot 391 – bred on the same cross as Gr3 winner Chestnut’s Rocket, this filly is out of a stakes placed five time winning Jet Master half-sister to feature race winner Road To Reason

Lot 398 – this filly, whose dam is a stakes placed winner of three, is from an outstanding family whose members include Gr1 winner and proven sire Myboycharlie and such Gr1 winners as Al Hareb and Snowland, as well as Irish 1000 Guineas winner Tarascon

Lot 419 – this filly’s second dam is a half-sister to multiple Australian Gr1 winner and sire Barely A Moment, from the same family as exported SA Gr1 winner Slumdogmillionaire – among others

Lot 420 – out of a winning daughter of champion sire Silvano, this colt is from the same family as Gr2 winner and sire Melun, as well as French Gr1 winners Fuisse and Full Of Gold

Lot 451 – a half-sister to a four time winner, this filly is out of a winning daughter of a Gr1 performer in Brazil and is a direct descendant of mighty mare Pretty Polly

IDEAL WORLD

A close relative of outstanding sire Dansili and sire of champion Smart Call, Ideal World has a good spell with recent stakes winners including Gold Cup winner Hermoso Mundo, Kimberley Star, Louisiana and Oaks winner Zante

Lot 80 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt (bred like Derby winner Cape Speed) is out of a half-sister to 2 graded winners, including multiple Gr1 scorer Forest Path

Lot 158 – bred on the same cross as Louisiana, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to three stakes horses, from the immediate family of R2.5 million plus earning filly Safe Harbour

Lot 222 – this filly is out of a three time winning Var half-sister to Gr3 filly Tip Toe, and second dam, champion Monyela, is a sister in blood to Horse Of The Year Horse Chestnut – damsire of Ideal World’s multiple Gr1 winner Smart Call

Lot 250 – this colt is out of a half-sister to 3 graded winners, including champion Almah (dam of Gr1 filly Sensible Lover) and Gr2 Victory Moon Stakes winner Zambucca

Lot 327 – this filly is a half-sister to 5 winners, including Gr1 Summer Cup winner Wagner and the now Hong Kong based Gr1 Cape Guineas third Nassa

Lot 421 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to two graded winners, including champion and Gr1 July winning sire Eyeofthetiger, second dam was a Brazilian Gr1 winner

Lot 443 – this colt is a half-brother to Gr1 SA Fillies Classic winner Orchid Island and is out of a stakes winning half-sister to an Oaks winner, second dam is Horse Of The Year and multiple Gr1 winner Ilha Da Vitoria

Lot 448 – out of a daughter of a Gr3 racemare, this colt (from the great Drohsky family) has SA Oaks winner Sea Mist as third dam, and his second dam is a half-sister to champion Evening Mist

INDIGO MAGIC

Son of Gone West, whose top runners include high class stakes winners Go Indigo, Shades Of Indigo, Moonlight Gambler and Darling Moon

Lot 226 – this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners, one of whom won five, and is from the same family as St Leger winner and prominent sire and sire of sires Niniski

IRISH FLAME

One of three Dynasty sons named Horse Of The Year, the dual Gr1 winning Irish Flame has gotten off the mark with his first 2yo winners including Gizmo and Just My Style

Lot 4 – this filly (bred on a similar cross to Derby winner It’s My Turn) is out of a Jallad half-sister to Gr1 2yo Six Blue Notes, from the family of champions Kochka and Jay Peg

Lot 64 – a half-sister to 7 winners (who won 18 races between them), this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr3 winner Jalberry (herself dam of 2 stakes winners) and to the dam of dual Guineas winner Solo Traveller – whose half-brother (by Irish Flame’s sire Dynasty) made R4.5 million in 2017

Lot 232 – this filly is a half-sister to five winners, including Equus Champion and Gr1 winner Link Man

Lot 261 – out of a winning daughter of Captain Al, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to the dam of Gr1 winning sprinter Contador as well as to the dam of feature race winner Arianos Bagofgold

Lot 278 – this colt is a three parts – brother to smart stakes winner and recent dual Gr3 runner up A Time To Dream (who shares her sire Dynasty with Irish Flame), dam a daughter of champion US sire Giant’s Causeway

Lot 353 – a half-sister to 3 winners, including a stakes performer, this filly is out of a half-sister to 2 graded winners, including Gr2 winner and Gr1 contender Fort Vogue – a son of Fort Wood, the grandsire of Irish Flame, second dam is a Gr1 half-sister to 2 grade 1 winners, including champion Highland Night

Lot 354 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is from the same family as dual Gr1 winner Rabada

Lot 370 – a half-sister to a nine time winner, this filly is out of a winning sister in blood to multiple Gr3 winner Elusive Silva and is also very closely related to the Fort Wood sired champion and Gr1 sire Elusive Fort, the family of champion fillies Escoleta Fitz, Ecurie and Empress Club

Lot 390 – out of a smart racemare who won six, this filly is from the same family as local champion and multiple Gr1 winner Spanish Pool as well as British champion and top sire Grand Lodge

Lot 414 – this colt is a half-brother to 6 winners (one of whom was stakes placed) and is out of a Thekwini Stakes runner up half-sister to Gr1 winning champion Golden Taipan

Lot 432 – this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr3 winner Hollywoodboulevard (who once beat champion Igugu) – herself dam of debut winner On That Boulevard

JACKSON

Former 2yo Sale topper, and triple Gr1 winner, he is a son of leading sire Dynasty from the family of dual US champion sire Smart Strike and successful local sires Strike Smartly and Sail From Seattle

Lot 22 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to a stakes winner and granddam is a stakes placed own sister to Gr1 winning champion Gold Flier and ½ sister to champion Succesful Bidder and Gr1 winner Trust Antonia

Lot 230 – a half-brother to a Gr3 2yo, this filly is out of a winning daughter of Western Winter and Gr1 winning 2yo Silver Arc, family of CTS Million Dollar winner Illuminator

Lot 244 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including Gr3 Godolphin Barb winner Woljayrine and she is out of stakes placed seven time winner from the family of US legend Bold Ruler

Lot 258 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr2 performer and is a direct descendant of French champion and Arc de Triomphe winner Allez France

Lot 298 – this colt (a great grandson of Fort Wood) is out of a half-sister to Fort Wood’s Gr1 placed stakes winning son Noblewood, the family of Fort Wood graded winners Golden Oriole, Hundred Acre Wood and Syon

Lot 317 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a three time winning Captain Al half-sister to stakes performer I Travel Light and second dam is sister to champion Historic Lady

Lot 326 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 Champions Cup winner African Appeal and to the stakes winning dam of recent Gr1 winner Brave Mary (the latter is by a son of Storm Cat, and another son of that sire is the broodmare sire of lot 326)

Lot 352 – out of a winning sister to an eight time winner, this filly’s second dam is a stakes placed daughter of one of history’s greatest broodmare sires, Darshaan, the family of US champion and top class sire Bernardini

Lot 400 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning daughter of champion sire Smart Strike (himself a close relative of Jackson) making this colt closely inbred to the great mare No Class

JAY PEG

Multiple Gr1 winning champion, sire of graded winners Woljayrine, Exit Here, Peggy Jay, Hot Affair, Flash Drive and Olympic Owen

Lot 212 – a half-brother to 2 winners, and closely inbred to Danzig, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to a stakes performer in Australia, from the same family as champions Lonhro and Lankan Rupee, as well as top class galloper and sire Grosvenor

Lot 442 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to 2 stakes horses, and second dam is Gr1 Paddock Stakes runner up Time Of My Life, the great Party Time family

Lot 449 – closely inbred to Roberto, this colt (a half-brother to a winner), is out of a daughter of a mare whose half-sister is Canadian champion and classic winner Gandria

JUDPOT

Closely related to recent Gr1 Grand Prix de Paris runner up Permian, Judpot has had a good run of form this season thanks to graded winners Coral Fever and Polyphonic, and smart 2yos Let It Flow and Sniper Shot

Lot 11 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners including Singapore champion Lizarre and Gr3 performer Lake Arthur, dam is a winning own sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Talahatchie

Lot 47 – this filly is a half-sister to 6 winners, and her Elliodor sired dam is a sister to a Gr3 performer

Lot 53 – a full – brother to a four time winner and half-brother to a 3 time stakes winner, this colt is a brother in blood to Judpot sired champion and dual Gr1 winner Along Came Polly and to Gr2 Gerald Rosenberg Stakes winner Polyphonic

Lot 81 – this filly (closely inbred to Lassie Dear) is out of a stakes placed racemare, and second dam is a four time winning half-sister to July winning champion and promising sire Bold Silvano

Lot 93 – this filly (closely inbred to Lassie Dear) is a half-sister to stakes winner and Gr1 SA Derby runner up Pagoda, and her dam is a half-sister to Oaks winning champion Festive Occasion

Lot 137 – this colt, a half-brother to 5 winners, including Gr2 winner River Crossing, is from the same family as leading sires Danehill, Machiavellian and Northern Dancer, Gr1 winner and good sire Orpen, promising young sire and Gr1 winner Maxios and this year’s French Oaks winner Senga

Lot 171 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a four time winning Jet Master half-sister to a stakes performer and second dam is a half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner, and sire, Jungle Rock

Lot 203 – bred on the same cross as champion Along Came Polly, this colt is a full – brother to useful filly Just Lucky, with his five other winning siblings including six time stakes winner Ski Pass

Lot 231 – this filly, closely inbred to Secretariat, is out of a stakes placed winner of three, from the same family as champion and successful sire Model Man and current dual Gr1 winner Bull Valley

Lot 233 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners including stakes winners Kiss Again and Top Jet

Lot 254 – this filly, a half-sister to 4 winners, is out of a winning half-sister to six time stakes winner and stakes producer Bacio, and her third dam is Gr1 winner and top local producer Party Time

Lot 275 – this filly, out of a winning daughter of champion sire Silvano, is closely inbred to Pasadoble (second dam of Judpot and her own fifth dam), the family of Miesque, Kingmambo, East Of The Moon and this season’s high class stakes winners Permian and Alpha Centauri

Lot 376 – this colt is out of a Dynasty half-sister to 4 winners, and his stakes placed granddam is a full – sister to the dam of none other than July/Maktoum Challenge winner and sire Bold Silvano

Lot 413 – closely inbred to Lassie Dear, this colt’s dam is a sister to a Gr3 performer and second dam won the Golden Slipper, has interesting inbreeding to Forli and Thong

Lot 418 – a brother to a winner, this colt (bred on potent A P Indy/Mr Prospector cross) is out of a speedy four time winner from the same family as British classic winner Lucarno

Lot 472 – this filly is out of a winning Jallad half-sister to a stakes performer, and second dam is a stakes placed daughter of champions Jet Master and Kiss Of Peace

JUST AS WELL

Gr1 son of champion sire A P Indy with 48% winners to runners, sire of Ready To Run Cup winner Chili Con Carne

Lot 114 – a three-parts brother to a stakes placed winner of five, this colt’s six winning siblings include a dual Kenyan classic winner , his dam is a half-sister to a stakes winner and second dam won the Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes

Lot 140 – a half-sister to a multiple winner, this filly is out of a three time winning sister in blood to Gr3 winner Announce Speed, the family of Gr1 winners Buy And Sell and Count The Money

Lot 341 – a half or full sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to the dam of 11 time stakes winner and millionaire Red Barrel, the family of Gr1 winning champion Travel North

Lot 437 – this filly is a full – sister to stakes placed five time winner Just As I Said, and this is the family of Gr1 winning fillies Sarabande and Paschal

KILDONAN

Unbeaten champion at two and record breaking Gr1 winner at three, sire of smart fillies Rosier, Night In Tahiti and Beach Goddess

Lot 94 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to 3 winners, from the family of champion Aquanaut

KING OF KINGS

2000 Guineas winner, sire of high class international winners, including King’s Chapel, Ike’s Dream and Reigning To Win, and local stakes winners King’s Temptress, Daring Diva and King’s Knight

Lot 325 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a winning own sister to Gr3 filly Vin De Nuit and half-sister to Gr3 performer and 11 time winner October Club

KING’S CHAPEL

Champion and multiple Gr1 winner, sire of international stakes winners King’s Ransom and Princess Emmy, and local winners Malak El Moolook, Raspberry Lips, Pillaroftheearth

Lot 128 – this colt is a half-brother to stakes placed 2yo Butchie Boy and is out of a winning daughter of Kahal and is descended from champion filly Tempest Queen

Lot 215 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a three time winning daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Northern Guest, the family of SA Guineas winner Sloop

Lot 292 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a daughter of champion US sire and outstanding broodmare sire Thunder Gulch, her third dam was a 19 time stakes winner in North America

LATERAL

Champion and Gr1 winning son of champion Singspiel, leading first crop sire of graded winners Bilateral and Unparalleled

Lot 51 – out of a mare who won four over 1400m this colt’s second dam is an own sister to Gr2 winning 2yo Giorgio and to the dam of Gr1 SA Classic winner Patchouli Dancer

Lot 97 – this colt, whose dam won five times, is out of a daughter of a full – sister to stakes winner Indian Squaw and to the dam of exported champion and multiple Gr1 winner Yorker (whose sire Jet Master is sired by Rakeen – a half-brother to Lateral’s sire Singspiel)

Lot 113 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a five time winning daughter of Captain Al

Lot 142 – this colt, a half-brother to 5 winners, is out of a winning own sister to speedy Gr3 filly Ladyboro and second dam is a half-sister to Durban Nursery winner Black Legend

Lot 159 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a mare who won five up to 1450m, and second dam is a half-sister to 2 stakes winners, including Gr3 Kings Cup winner Pessoa

Lot 277 – this colt, a half-brother to a winner, is out of four time winning half-sister to Gr1 placed stakes winner Fenerbahce

Lot 447 – this filly is out of a daughter of Gr3 filly Seat Of Power, the family of numerous high class stakes winners including recent graded winner Conquest Daddyo

Lot 468 – a half-sister to 5 winners, this filly is out of a winning Northern Guest half-sister to Gr3 Camellia Stakes winner Hale Sapieha, and is a direct descendant of great blue hen La Troienne

MAIN AIM

Oasis Dream’s Gr1 July Cup runner up has been represented by a number of winners lately, including debut winner Yaas, feature race contender Leslie Shadowliner, and Oaks plate winner Another Night

Lot 65 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt’s dam is an own sister to a stakes producer and half-sister to ten time stakes winner Made Of Money, family of champion sprinter The Barbican

Lot 105 – this colt is a half-brother to 7 winners, including a Gr3 placed winner of seven and his dam is a winning half-sister to Gr3 winner The Captain

Lot 243 – a direct descendant of Drohsky, this colt is out of a stakes placed winner of six

Lot 269 – this colt is from the well known Apple family, with his relatives including July winner and sire Pomodoro, classic winning Broodmare of the Year Golden Apple and Gr2 winner Golden Chariot

Lot 316 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning Western Winter half-sister to Gr3 Jacaranda Handicap winner Peggy Jay, his second dam is a champion and this is the same family as dual Gr1 winner Edict Of Nantes

Lot 320 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning Elliodor half-sister to the dam of exported champion Tara’s Touch and Gr3 winner Dance Of Diamonds, second dam was runner up in the Gr1 Garden Province Stakes and is a sister to Gr1 winner Priceless Asset

Lot 381 – this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners, including feature race winner Arbe Kesev and is out of a stakes placed winning daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Al Mufti

MAMBO IN SEATTLE

Runner up in the Gr1 Travers Stakes, sire of dual Gr1 winner and millionaire Same Jurisdiction, and graded winners Desert Rhythm, Fortune Fella and Mambo Mime

Lot 2 – this filly is out of a five time stakes winning own sister to the dam of Zimbabwean Derby winner, family of Gr1 winner Noble Heir – dam of recent Aus debut winner Crown Witness

Lot 19 – a half-sister to 2 smart winners, including current Zimbabwean sensation Flanders, this filly is bred on the same cross as exported multiple Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction

Lot 102 – closely inbred to Weekend Surprise, this filly is out of a stakes placed winner of three, from the same family as recent dual Gr1 winning sprinter Bull Valley – a leading Equus award contender

Lot 110 – out of a winning daughter of prominent broodmare sire Spectrum, this colt is from the family of Gr1 winners Bold Thatch, Ravishing, Vega and Villandry

Lot 156 – this filly, bred on the same cross as Same Jurisdiction, is a half-sister to Gr3 Umkhomazi Stakes/ KZN Yearling Sale Million winner, and Gr1 Gold Medallion third Al Mariachi, the family of champion sprinter Senor Santa

Lot 163 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning Orpen half-sister to a Gr1 winner, family of Epsom Derby winners Lammtarra and Pour Moi, the latter responsible for 2017 Derby winner Wings Of Eagles

Lot 186 – a half-sister to 2 multiple winners, this filly (bred like Desert Rhythm and Fortune Fella) is out of an Al Mufti half-sister to 4 stakes horses including graded winners Mocha Java and Mochachino

Lot 198 – a sister to a winner, this filly is out of stakes winner and Gr1 Woolavington runner up Tassie Belle, herself out of Gr3 Champagne Stakes winner Symphony Of Joy, inbred to great mare My Charmer

Lot 255 – another bred on the successful Mambo/Al Mufti cross, this colt is out of a half-sister to 4 winners including the smart Meissa, family of Met winner Arctic Cove and champion Flobayou

Lot 281 – this colt is a half-brother to 6 winners, including Oaks winner Sweetie Pie and feature race winner Treaj Pots, dam is a half-sister to a graded winner and second dam is a half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner and US champion Riboletta and Brazilian Horse Of The Year Super Power

Lot 305 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a three-parts sister to Horse Of The Year and four time Gr1 winning sire Legislate, the family of Gr1 winning 2yo Roxanne

Lot 337 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including a stakes placed winner, this colt is out of Oaks winner Cymbeline, from the family of champion National Bay

Lot 351 – bred on the potent Kingmambo/Sadler’s Wells cross, this colt is out of a three time winning Fort Wood ½ sister to a Gr2 winner and second dam is Gr1 winning champion Donatella, this colt’s dam is also a sister in blood to Fillies Mile winner Negroamaro

Lot 446 – out of three time winner and Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery third, this colt’s relatives include Gr1 winning champion Imperial Silver and Computaform Sprint winner Desert Legend

Lot 462 – closely inbred to Seattle Slew and Weekend Surprise, this filly is from the same family as top – class fillies Lady Brompton, Covenant, Secret Heart and Promisefrommyheart

MARCHFIELD

Champion and millionaire son of A P Indy, from the family of Boldnesian, Cryptoclearance and Harlan’s Holiday, his first SA runners include the winners Spring Poetry, Hopeful and End Of March

Lot 14 – this colt, bred on a similar cross to Gr1 winner Juxtapose, is out of a half sister to seven time stakes winner Buscao, and second dam was a multiple stakes winner of six

Lot 24 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly (X linked to Northern Dancer) is out of a half-sister to a stakes winner (and dam of US Gr3 winner Exhi), and third dam is champion Fanfreluche – also ancestress of Gr1 winners and successful sires Holy Roman Emperor, Flying Spur, and Encosta De Lago

Lot 54 – a half-sister to six winners, this filly is out of a winning Thunder Gulch half-sister to a stakes winner overseas, the family of Breeders’ Cup winner and champion Lady’s Secret

Lot 77 – a direct descendant of Drohsky, this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winner Ingleside

Lot 106 – out of a mare who won over 1000m, this filly’s second dam, by Unbridled, is a half-sister to a Yorkshire Oaks third, the same family as Kentucky Derby winner and breed shaping sire Unbridled, and the latter’s Gr1 winning brother Cahill Road, and US legend Dr Fager

Lot 109 – closely inbred to Lassie Dear, this filly is a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of five, and is out of a sister, in blood, to Gr1 winner and Gr1 producer Lady Brompton

Lot 126 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is from the same family as US Gr2 winner and Gr1 sire Sightseeing (like the filly on sale by a son of A P Indy), and champions Zilzal and Intikhab

Lot 132 – a half-sister to a four time winner, this filly is out of a National Assembly half-sister to Gr1 winner On Her Toes and second dam is a half-sister to two other Gr1 winners

Lot 149 – this colt is out of a Kahal stakes placed half-sister to Gr1 winner Pick Six

Lot 204 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, and to the dam of Gr3 Caradoc Gold Cup winner Fortune Fella, and his third dam is Gr1 winner and top class broodmare Party Time

Lot 209 – a half-sister to a multiple winner, this filly is out of a Gr3 Elliodor mare, from the same family as Equus Champion and multiple Gr1 winner Seventh Plain

Lot 235 – closely inbred to Lassie Dear, this filly is a direct descendant of the great mare Pochontas, dam of top class sires Chieftain and Tom Rolfe and second dam of outstanding sire Alzao

Lot 265 – this filly is out of a Gr2 placed ¾ sister to brilliant recent debut winner Noble Secret, the same branch of the Drohsky family as Gr1 Computaform Sprint winner Noble Heir

Lot 280 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a four time stakes winner and second dam is an own sister to Breeders’ Cup winner and sprint champion Sheikh Albadou

Lot 455 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of an own sister to Gr3 Winter Guineas winner Irish Assembly

MASTER OF MY FATE

Winner of six of eight starts, and son of champions Jet Master and Promisefrommyheart, the dual Gr2 winner’s relatives include current high class performers Captain Splendid and Varallo

Lot 9 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 time stakes winner Sweet Pleasure

Lot 61 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of an Al Mufti half-sister to Gr2 winner Vino Rosa, the family of smart performer Al Mariachi and champion sprinter Senor Santa

Lot 62 – intensely inbred to Elliodor, this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners including smart galloper Meissa, his dam is a half-sister to 4 stakes horses, and second dam is a Gr1 sister to a Met winner

Lot 116 – a half-sister to 6 winners, including a stakes placed winner of four, this filly’s second dam is a half-sister to SA Oaks winner Idle Fancy, family of international Gr1 winners and hot young sires Declaration Of War and Union Rags

Lot 119 – a half-brother to recent 2yo stakes winner Queen Forever, this colt’s Jallad sired dam is a half-sister to 3 graded stakes winners, including Gr1 Matriarch Stakes winner Gypsy’s Warning

Lot 148 – a half-brother to a useful winner, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to 2 SA Oaks winners and to the dam of the above mentioned Gypsy’s Warning and graded winners Romany Prince and Surabi

Lot 157 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including stakes placed filly Parabola, second dam is a winning half-sister to Gr2 Colorado King Stakes winner Captain’s Wild

Lot 172 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a full – sister to a stakes performer, second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winner Lord Shirldor (by the sire’s broodmare sire Elliodor) and this is the same family as dual Gr1 winner Edict Of Nantes (out of a mare by the sire’s own sire Jet Master)

Lot 192 – this filly is out of a mare who won five, the family of Gr1 winner and sire Speak No Evil

Lot 201 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a full – sister to champion and Gr1 winner Let’s Rock’N Roll and to champion and multiple Gr1 winner In The Fast Lane (by Master Of My Fate’s sire Jet Master)

Lot 206 – this colt is out of a Trippi half-sister to dual Gr1 winner Thunder Dance (by Jet Master) and second dam is a Cape Fillies Guineas winning half-sister to Cape Guineas winner and multiple champion sire Captain Al

Lot 262 – out of a full – sister to a multiple stakes winner, this colt’s dam is also a sister in blood to champions Horse Chestnut and Monyela, as well as Emerald Cup winner Iron Curtain

Lot 283 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly (whose dam is by leading international sire Red Ransom) is inbred to Damascus, Hail To Reason and Bramalea, the family of European champion and young sire Shalaa, as well as successful sire and Gr1 Met Mile winner Wild Rush

Lot 329 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a Fort Wood half-sister to Gr2 Selangor Cup winner Roman Charger, and second dam is a Gr2 winning half-sister to champion Vesta

Lot 343 – this filly is out of a four time winning half-sister to 2 black type performers, including ten time winner Dachmar, the family of SA Oaks winner Haute Cuisine

Lot 344 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning Captain Al three parts sister to high – class performer and classic hope Captain And Master – whose dam is by Master Of My Fate’s sire, Jet Master, the family of Gr1 winning fillies Nobely Born and Legally Blonde

Lot 362 – this colt is out of a winning Silvano half-sister to 2 winners, and second dam is a winning sister to a four time stakes winner and half-sister to graded winners Elegant Al and Catherina Lady

Lot 374 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning Dynasty half or full sister to six winners, family of recent Gr1 Allan Robertson Championship winner Brave Mary

Lot 405 – this filly is a ¾ sister to Gr1 Empress Club Stakes winner Stratos and half-sister to Gr1 2yo World Of Stars, family of champion Space Walk

Lot 474 – this filly is a half-sister to 5 winners (from 5 runners) including stakes winning 2yo Maleficent and Gr1 SA Derby runner up Rocketball, the family of Gr2 winner Vertical Takeoff, who, like Master Of My Fate, was sired by Jet Master

MAXIOS

Dual Gr1 winning son of champion sire Monsun and half-brother to Arc winner Bago, from the family of Danehill and Northern Dancer, his first 2yos have already got off the mark this season

Lot 83 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr2 performer Orsello and his Silvano sired second dam is a half-sister to champion and Gr1 Derby Italiano winner Osorio

MIESQUE’S APPROVAL

Breeders’ Cup winning champion and half-brother to recent Gr1 winner World Approval, sire of graded winners Eton Square, Judicial and J’s Outsider

Lot 72 – this filly is out of a Jet Master half-sister to 4 winners, and second dam is a full – sister to Gr1 winner and Equus Champion 2YO Colt Candidato Roy

Lot 173 – a full – sister to a multiple winner, and half-sister to 2 other winners, this filly is out of a Southern Halo half-sister to Argentinian Gr1 winner Mr Carrea, family of Kentucky Oaks winner Lemons Forever, dam of US Gr1 winners Unbridled Forever and Forever Unbridled

Lot 259 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly’s dam is a half-sister to 2 winners and third dam is Oaks winner Respectable – also third dam of Kuda Sprint winner Bold Respect

Lot 339 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning daughter of champion sire Danehill Dancer and her third dam is a Gr3 winning daughter of champion sire Vain

Lot 386 – this colt is out of a winning daughter of Fillies Guineas runner up Winter Ade, and third dam is five time stakes winner Light Fandango, a half-sister to Cape Nursery winner Ghostly Galleon

MOGOK

A half-brother to breed shaping sire Machiavellian, he is a proven sire of high class winners including Gr1 winners The Apache, Gypsy’s Warning, Wild One and Orbison as well as recent SA Derby runner up Pagoda

Lot 5 – a half-brother to a five time winner, this colt is out of four time winner and Gr2 Tibouchina Stakes runner up Lady Caroloty, herself a daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Southern Halo

Lot 49 – bred on the same cross as champion and sire The Apache, this filly is a full – sister to multiple Hong Kong scorer Monsieur Mogok and second dam is a four time winning own sister to Gr3 winner Wengener Hof and to Gold Bowl winner The Eiger Sanction

Lot 99 – bred on the same cross as champion Wild One, this colt is a half or full brother to 7 winners, including stakes placed winner of four Movie Show, his dam is a sister to Derby winner Enjoy The Show

Lot 330 – a half or full sister to 8 winners, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Canadian champion and millionaire Cozzene’s Prince, the family of successful SA sires National Assembly and Philanthropist and champion US sire What A Pleasure

Lot 378 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including stakes winner Winter Fever, and dam is a half-sister to top class filly Cover Look and daughter of Gr1 winner Fanciful

Lot 408 – a half or full brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a Northern Guest half-sister to 2 winners, and second dam is a half-sister to four stakes winners including Gr1 SA Classic winner Glamour Boy

Lot 427 – another bred like Gr1 winner Wild One, this filly is out of nine time stakes winner Heartbreaker, and is from the same family as 2000 Guineas winner and promising young sire Dawn Approach, as well as Gr1 winners Kitwood, Miss Oceana and local star Inara

Lot 467 – closely inbred to Halo, this colt is out of a full – sister to champion Long Dollar and half-sister to Gr2 Peninsula Handicap winner Polar Bound, the family of champion Toccata and promising filly Winter’s Forge

NOBLE TUNE

An Unbridled’s Song half-brother to US champion and dual Gr1 winner Honor Code, multiple graded stakes winner Noble Tune is a direct descendant of US champion racemare Serena’s Song

Lot 17 – this filly is a half-sister to 5 winners, including an East Cape champion, and is out of a Peintre Celebre half-sister to a French stakes winner, family of Brazilian Gr1 winner Riton

Lot 103 – out of a winning National Assembly half-sister to 4 winners, this filly is from the same family as champion fillies Hoeberg, Petrava and Princess Victoria

Lot 195 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners, including Gr3 performer and seven time winner Prime Mover, and he is descended from July winner Devon Air

Lot 284 – a half-sister to 2 winners, including Merchants third Amazing Strike, this filly is out of a stakes placed own sister to the dam of stakes winner Betula Uber

NOORDHOEK FLYER

Dual Guineas winning son of Pivotal sire of numerous winners including Felicity Flyer

Lot 34 – this colt is out of a daughter of Gr2 performer Ice Lily, family of Guineas winner State Control

Lot 125 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a ½ sister to a Canadian Gr1 winner

Lot 236 – this filly is a half-sister to 9 winners including stakes winner General Sherman and to Gr2 Merchants runner up Two Tone, her dam is a sister in blood to champion Kimberley Mine

Lot 296 – out of a speedy three time winner, this filly’s second dam was a stakes winner of five

Lot 416 – out of a mare with 100% strike rate of winners to foals, this colt is out of a mare who won five up to 1400m, from the family of Horse Of The Year Quarrytown

ORATORIO

Danehill’s triple Gr1 winner, sire of more than 40 stakes winners worldwide, has made a bright start with his first local runners this year including high class performers Ancestry, Sequined, Sacred Oration and debut winner Mrs O

Lot 33 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a four time winning Kahal half-sister to 9 winners

Lot 282 – this colt is out of a half-sister to a stakes winner who was Gr3 placed in France, and second dam was a multiple stakes winning daughter of champion sire Badger Land, whose sire Codex hails from the same family as Oratorio himself

Lot 293 – a half-sister to 4 winners, this filly is out of a Gr3 placed half-sister to 13 time stakes winner Vauclair and second dam is Elliodor’s Majorca Stakes winner Wild Aster

Lot 384 – this colt is out of a stakes placed sister to multiple Gr1 winner Copper Parade and 11 time stakes winner Copper Trader, the great Bourtai family whose numbers include champion Slew O’Gold, Irish Oaks winner Great Heavens and the latter’s Gr1 winning brother Nathaniel – sire of 2017 dual Oaks winner Enable

Lot 406 – this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Geepee S

Lot 452 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to dual Guineas winning sire Noordhoek Flyer, the family of numerous international Gr1 winners including Dubai World Cup winner African Story

PATHFORK

Champion and Gr1 winning son of champion sire Distorted Humor whose first crops have yielded the likes of Red Chesnut Road, Turbo, Elusive Path, South Side and Twelve Oaks

Lot 26 – this filly, closely inbred to Danzig, is out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 winning 2yo The Plunderer, the family of Gr1 winners Bold Thatch, Fort Defiance, Ravishing and Vega

Lot 42 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of Gr3 Magnolia Handicap winner Mighty Doll

Lot 176 – a half brother to a stakes placed winner, this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of champion sire Jallad, the family of Gr1 winner Michaelmas

Lot 190 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a mare who won five, the family of champion Highland Night and his dual Gr1 winning half-brother Warm White Night

Lot 247 – closely inbred to Danzig, this colt is out of a winning own sister to a Gr3 performer and half-sister to Gr1 Premier’s Champion Stakes runner up Beacon Flare

Lot 367 – closely inbred to Danzig, this colt is from the same family as Danzig line Gr1 winners and champions Enchantress and National Currency

Lot 429 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners, including stakes winner Mambonick and is from the same family as Irish 2000 Guineas winner and sire Roderic O’Connor

Lot 465 – this colt, a half-brother to 3 winners, is out of a winning daughter of Unbridled’s Song and a stakes placed ¾ sister to Gr1 winner Pearl Of Love and champion sprinter Stravinsky, same family as new SA sire Flying The Flag and his current Gr1 sister Rhododendron

PHILANTHROPIST

Proven sire of champions overseas, his first local crops produced graded winners She’s A Giver and Singapore Sling, top class filly Sail and promising filly Tsessebe

Lot 13 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to the dam of Gr1 SA Derby winner and R2 million plus earner Seal, the family of champion Quarrytown and Met winner Polo Classic

Lot 129 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly (closely inbred to the great mare Grey Flight) is out of a half-sister to 4 stakes horses including Gr3 winner Captain In Command, who, like the filly on sale, is by a Roberto line stallion

Lot 134 – this filly is a half-sister to six winners including stakes winner Jet Jamboree and her second dam won the classic Gr2 SA Oaks, family of Gr1 winner Love Is In The Air

Lot 174 – closely inbred to Roberto, this colt is out of a winning own sister to stakes winner and Gr1 Cape Derby third Captain Gambler and ½ to international winner and Winter Derby hero Liquid Mercury

Lot 221 – closely inbred to Mr Prospector, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to stakes winner Limerick – herself the dam of exported Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Noah From Goa

Lot 286 – a half-sister to a four time winner, this filly is out of a five time winning half-sister to 2 black type performers, the family of Fillies Guineas winner Allure

Lot 322 – inbred to Hail To Reason and Bramalea, this filly’s dam is a full – sister to Gr1 winner Stratos

Lot 328 – closely inbred to Grey Flight, this filly is out of a four time winning half-sister to 3 stakes horses, including the Roberto line stakes winner Fulcrum family of impressive recent winner Cot Campbell

Lot 364 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a full – sister to Gr1 winner Fallon

Lot 372 – this filly is out of Danehill’s Gr3 winning granddaughter Extra Zero, herself a three parts sister to stakes winning millionaire Negev, family of Danehill’s classic winning son Desert King

Lot 417 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to stakes winner Ultra Vires

Lot 450 – a half-brother to 4 winners, including current smart performer Winter Watch, this colt, from the family of recent July winner Marinaresco, is out of a winning ½ sister to Horse Of The Year Celtic Grove

POMODORO

Versatile multiple Gr1 winner, whose wins included the July, by seven times champion sire Jet Master out of classic winning Broodmare Of The Year Golden Apple

Lot 185 – this filly, out of a three time winning Captain Al mare, is from the same family as sire greats Danehill, Machiavellian and Northern Dancer (to whom Pomodoro is inbred) as well as 2017 French Oaks winner Senga

Lot 211 – a half-brother to a dual winner, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to 2 Gr1 performers, from the same family as successful local sire Caesour – sire of Pomodoro’s Gr2 winning half-brother Golden Chariot, also family of international champions Ajdal, Arazi and Noverre

Lot 311 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to a stakes performer and dam of current smart performer Sniper Shot, second dam was second in the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas

Lot 321 – out of a daughter of great broodmare sire Royal Academy, this filly’s third dam is US multiple Gr1 winner and millionaire Sangue

Lot 396 – a half-sister to 3 winners, who won 14 races between them, this filly is from the family of champions Jay Peg and Kochka and recent stakes winners Barrack Street and Epona

POTALA PALACE

Gr1 winning son of world champion Singspiel, he is from the same family as leading sires Sadler’s Wells, Nureyev, Fairy King and Reform

Lot 45 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners (one of whom was stakes placed) and is out of a daughter of Fillies Guineas winner Muscovy – herself a ½ sister to Gr1 winner Vistula

Lot 69 – this colt, out of a winning National Assembly half-sister to stakes winning sprinter West Cigar, is from the same female line as champions Ribofilio, Up The Creek and US legend Coaltown

Lot 79 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is from the same family as champion and July winner Marinaresco and is also bred on similar lines to Horse Of The Year Celtic Grove

Lot 146 – closely inbred to Sadler’s Wells, this colt is out of a stakes placed half-sister to another stakes placed performer and eight time winner, family of durable 13 time US stakes winner Mr Sinatra

Lot 153 – this colt is out of a Spectrum (sire of Potala’s classic winning relative Golan) half-sister to five time stakes winner The Seals, the family of smart performer and sire The Eliminator

Lot 274 – closely inbred to Northern Dancer and Fairy Bridge, this colt is out of a half-sister to 3 stakes horses and his second dam was second in the Gr2 Fillies Guineas

Lot 302 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including smart sprinter and graded placed winner of five South Country, family of champions Destroyer and Yataghan

Lot 379 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Spectrum half-sister to stakes winner Sunset Tripp and hails from the same family as recent Gr1 winners Real Princess and William Longsword

Lot 387 – out of a stakes placed winner of three, this colt is from the same family as world’s number one racehorse and 2017 Dubai World Cup winner Arrogate

Lot 415 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt’s dam won five and third dam won the Gr1 Natal Oaks

QUERARI

Gr1 winning champion and sire of graded winners Kangaroo Jack and Querari Falcon, his 16 2yo winners in 2016 – 2017 include stakes winner Joking and Gr1 contender Wonderwall

Lot 1 – a full – sister to impressive recent winner La Collossa, this filly’s four other winning siblings include 2 stakes performers and she is out of a Cadeaux Genereux (damsire of recent Gr1 winner Harry Angel) half-sister to German champion and champion sire Lomitas

Lot 3 – inbred to Green Desert, this colt, a half-brother to a winner, is out of a three time winning half-sister to a Guineas placed four time winner and second dam won the Gr3 Umzimkhulu Handicap

Lot 183 – a half-sister to 3 winners, two of whom won five, this filly is out of a three time winning daughter of Captain Al from the family of Gr1 winning filly Young Lady

Lot 307 – this colt is out of a stakes placed winner of three and second dam is a stakes winning daughter of champion sire Western Winter

Lot 363 – a half-sister to 6 winners, including a stakes placed filly, this filly’s dam is a half-sister to a stakes winner and to the stakes placed dam of Equus Champion and prominent young sire Elusive Fort, the same family as champion fillies Escoleta Fitz, Ecurie and Empress Club

Lot 389 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners, including Gr3 filly Fire Wheel and is out of an own sister to Horse Of The Year Yard – Arm, from the family of Triple Crown winner Abashiri

REDOUTE’S PROMISE

Half-brother to 2 Australian stakes performers, he is a son of triple Australian champion sire Redoute’s Choice (sire of champion sire Snitzel) and SA and Australian Gr1 winner Perfect Promise – a full sister to champion and Hong Kong Gr1 winner Irridescence

Lot 40 – out of a winning Jet Master mare, this colt is directly descended from the great mare Boudoir, as are Kentucky Derby winner Majestic Prince and Real Quiet, Epsom Derby winner Secreto and leading sibling sires His Majesty and Graustark

Lot 48 – a half-brother to 2 useful winners, this colt is out of a seven time stakes winner, herself a half-sister to 2 other stakes winners and is from the great Drohsky family

Lot 90 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of four, from the family of multiple Gr1 winner Rabada

Lot 108 – this filly is out of a half-sister to a nine time stakes winner and to the dam of Gr3 winning filly Promises To Keep, her dam is closely inbred to the great sire Riverman

Lot 118 – this colt is from one of the great families in the stud book – a direct descendant of Pretty Polly, his relatives include top sires Cape Cross (and local sire Great Britain) and Iffraaj and champions Park Appeal, Shadayid and Desirable

Lot 242 – this colt is out of a four time stakes winning daughter of top sire Var

Lot 323 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a mare who won five

RIGHT APPROACH

Deceased son of Machiavellian, from the same family as Deep Impact, sire of graded winners Whiteline Fever, Eventual Angel, Fantastic Mr Fox and Halve The Deficit

Lot 227 – this filly is out of a winning daughter of Fort Wood and champion racemare Vesta

ROYAL AIR FORCE

Astrapak 1900 winning ½ brother to Met winner Imperious Sue and from the family of William Longsword, has sired high class stakes winners Copper Force and Goodtime Gal

Lot 395 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning Fort Wood mare from the family of international champions Gold Beauty, Dayjur and Sky Beauty as well as Breeders’ Cup winner Pleasant Home and five time Gr1 winner, and promising sire Point Of Entry

RUSSIAN SAGE

Champion and dual Gr1 winning son of champion sire Jallad, he is a half-brother to Guineas winner Smiling Blue Eyes, sire of numerous winners from limited chances

Lot 152 – this colt, a half-brother to a winner, is out of a winning half-sister to Derby winner Central Pacific, the family of champion Jeppe’s Reef and traces back directly to the mare Samovar – also ancestress of immortal legend Frankel

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Sire of graded winners Elusive Gold, Gulf Storm, Seattle Singer and Tommy Gun, he was represented by more than 20 2yo winners last season

Lot 10 – this colt (bred on the same cross as Guineas winner Elusive Gold) is a half-brother to 5 winners, including Summer Cup third Master Switch, and out of a sister to Gr1 winner Lady Brompton

Lot 44 – out of a Kingmambo ½ sister to a multiple winner, this colt’s second dam is a Sadler’s Wells half-sister to 3 Gr1 winners including 1000 Guineas winner Sleepytime, dam of Gr3 winner Hathal – who like the colt on sale is by a Gone West sire

Lot 74 – this colt is a ¾ brother to Gr2 winning 2yo Winterinthewoods and his Fort Wood sired dam is a half-sister to champion Highland Night and to Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night (who like the colt on sale is by a Gone West sire)

Lot 88 – this colt is a half-brother to KZN Yearling Sale Million winner Ace Antonius

Lot 150 – this filly is a half-sister to stakes placed winner Kemal Kavur (also by a Gone West line sire) and is out of a National Emblem half-sister to multiple Gr1 winning sprinter Cordocelli

Lot 151 – this colt is out of a four time stakes winning granddaughter of Kingmambo, from the family of Horse Of The Year and sire Legislate and Gone West line Gr1 winner Roxanne

Lot 160 – this filly is out of a winning Jet Master half-sister to a stakes placed winner of six and her stakes winning second dam is a half-sister to champion sprinter Basic Instinct

Lot 179 – this filly is out of a ¾ sister to multiple stakes winning filly The Merry Widow, and second dam is a winning own sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Talahatchie

Lot 217 – this filly is out of a Caesour half-sister to Golden Slipper winner Final Judgement and Gr1 winning second dam is a half-sister to Cape Guineas winner Alpha Omega

Lot 248 – a full-brother to a stakes placed winner, this colt is out of a winning Captain Al ¾ sister to Gr1 Cape Derby winner Top Seller, and the dam is also a sister in blood to Gr1 winning siblings The Sheikh and Al Nitak

Lot 260 – closely inbred to the great mare No Class, this filly is out of a winning own sister to Gr2 winner Prestic, the family of champion sprinter and sire Tobe Or Nottobe

Lot 272 – closely inbred to Gone West, this colt, a half-brother to 2 winners, is out of a half-sister to 2 Gr1 winners and second dam is multiple stakes winner and Broodmare Of The Year Jessamine

Lot 279 – bred on the same cross as Elusive Gold, this filly is a half or full sister to 5 winners (including a stakes performer) and her three time winning dam is a sister in blood to the dam of multiple Gr1 winning champion Yorker

Lot 290 – out of a winning daughter of leading sire Dynasty, this filly is from the same family as champion fillies Prairie Oyster and Roland’s Song and current Gr1 filly Safe Harbour

Lot 308 – this filly is out of a daughter of champion sire Al Mufti and six time stakes winner Warrior Wind, the same family as Gr1 winner and successful local sire Count Dubois (also by a Gone West line sire)

Lot 357 – this filly, a sister to 2 winners, is out of a sister in blood to the dam of impressive debut winner Noble Secret and to Gr1 winner Noble Heir, herself dam of recent Australian debut winner Crown Witness

SEVENTH ROCK

Gr1 winning son of two champions, he has sired champion Seventh Plain, a dual Gr1 winner, and Gr1 winner Guiness, as well as well performed Algoa Cup hero Stonehenge, and promising Gr1 Thekwini Stakes runner up Rockin Russian

Lot 144 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a winning daughter of champion broodmare sire Fort Wood and is a ¾ sister to the sire’s Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Guiness, the same family as unbeaten US champion Personal Ensign

Lot 301 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes winner Passive Resistance, second dam is a stakes winning granddaughter of Riverman – a close relation of Seventh Rock’s own sire Rock Of Gibraltar

Lot 359 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to talented stakes filly Nima and second dam is a winning own sister to champion and sire Kildonan, the family of five time Gr1 winning filly Carry On Alice

Lot 365 – this colt is out of a half-sister to 6 winners, including a stakes placed winner of 11, the family of Gr1 winner Kournikova, now a highly successful broodmare overseas

SILVANO

Reigning Champion sire, whose 20 individual Gr1 winners include Al Sahem, Nightingale and Orchid Island, as well as 2017 July winner Marinaresco

Lot 27 – bred on the same cross as Met winner Martial Eagle, this filly is a half-sister to four winners, including 3 stakes winners, headed by Gr3 winner Liege and new sire Lance, and her dam is Gr1 winner Lyrical Linda, a daughter of champion sire Jallad

Lot 66 – another bred like Martial Eagle, this colt is a half-brother to Gr2 performer La Revere out of a winning Jallad half-sister to 2 stakes winners, including dual Gr2 winning sire Master Of My Fate, second dam is the Elliodor sired champion and Gr1 winner Promisefrommyheart

Lot 67 – this colt is a full – brother to stakes winner and Gr1 SA Derby winner Gothic, with his 3 other winning siblings including four time stakes winner Lochlorien, bred on a same cross to SA Oaks winner Happy Spirit

Lot 96 – a half or full brother to 5 winners, including smart filly Penny Serenade, this colt is out of an eight time stakes winning daughter of world class broodmare sire Saumarez, and is from the same family as champions Jay Peg and Kochka and recent stakes winners Barrack Street and Epona (by Silvano)

Lot 98 – this colt is a full – brother to Gr3 winning millionaire and July runner up Punta Arenas and is out of a Candy Stripes half-sister to Gr1 winning champion Paraca

Lot 141 – bred on a similar cross to graded winners Bulsara and Hot Ticket, this filly is a half-sister to dual Gr1 Summer Cup winner Master Sabina and is out of SA Oaks winner Sabina Park

Lot 178 – a half-brother to a Durban Dash winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to an Italian champion, the family of Breeders’ Cup winner Steinlen and Epsom Derby winner Slip Anchor

Lot 194 – this colt, a full brother to R2 million plus earner and Guineas winner Tellina, is a half or full brother to four stakes horses including talented Singapore performer Time Odyssey and Gr3 filly Touching, the family of classic winners High Top and Old Vic

Lot 383 – out of a champion and Oaks winner, this colt is an own brother to Gr1 Woolavington 2000 winner Do You Remember (subsequently exported to Australia), family of Gr1 SA Derby runner up Pagoda

Lot 425 – a half-brother to a four time winner, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to 3 major stakes winners, including Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner and leading sire Success Express

Lot 426 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt is out of top class racemare and Gr3 winner Headstrong, herself a daughter of leading international sire and broodmare sire Pivotal

Lot 444 – this colt, a half-brother to short – lived Gr1 performer Sovereign Circle, is a full – brother to stakes winner Inaninstant and ¾ brother to Gr2 performer Arissa, bred on the same cross as Silvano sired July winner Power King

STAGELIGHT

Classic winning son of the great classic sire Montjeu and from one of the best families in the stud book, the deceased sire is responsible for smart fillies Margot On Stage and Nonki Poo

Lot 85 – this filly is out of a four time winning ½ sister to Storm Bird Stakes winner Jimmi Choo

Lot 170 – this filly is out of a four time winning daughter of Silvano, the family of multiple Gr1 winning fillies Crimson Palace, and her dam is also closely related to Silvano’s stakes winner Inaninstant

Lot 239 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 decent winners, including stakes performer Tiger Play and is out of a winning daughter of champion sire and emerging broodmare sire Captain Al

Lot 249 – out of a stakes placed winner of four, this colt’s second dam is a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes winners including Gr3 Cape Nursery winner Ghostly Galleon

THE APACHE

Former graduate of the 2YO Sale, the Equus Champion and dual SA Gr1 winner was a top class performer overseas who was first past the post in the 2013 Gr1 Arlington Million

Lot 37 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to the stakes placed dams of Gr1 winners Divine Jury and Martial Eagle, the family of champion filly Cherry On The Top, who, like The Apache, was sired by a son of Storm Cat

Lot 214 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning own sister to stakes winner and Gr1 Daily News third Arabian Glow, the family of Met winning champion Mark Anthony

Lot 288 – closely inbred to the mare Crimson Saint, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to a stakes winner and second dam is Danehill’s Fillies Nursery winner Petite Dane

Lot 368 – this filly is out of a Captain Al half-sister to six winners, including a stakes horse, from the same E family as recent graded winners Elusive Silva and Hermoso Mundo

THE SHEIK

Dual Gr1 winning brother to top sprinter Al Nitak and ¾ brother to a Derby winner, he has sired smart performers Sheikitupbaby and Sheik’s Brashee from limited chances

Lot 188 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning sister to Guineas placed Sahara, dam of talented Matador Man, who ran a cracking third in the recent Gr1 Champions Cup

Lot 422 – this filly is out of a half-sister to 4 winners, and her second dam is a six time winning full sister to Gr3 Kings Cup winner Time Goes By

TIGER DANCE

Stakes placed brother to multiple champion sire Giant’s Causeway and closely related to 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (and recent Gr3 winner Happily), sire of high class performer Tribal Dance

Lot 220 – a full sister to the smart Tiger’s Legacy, this filly is out of a winning Danehill Dancer half-sister to 3 winners, family of Gr1 winners Central Park, Moon Ballad, Rebelline and SA sire Braashee

Lot 439 – this colt is out of Gr2 The Fillies Nursery runner up Ibrox Park, from the family of champions Laverna, and National Currency as well as recent feature race winner Maximizer

TOREADOR

Gr1 son of Danehill, sire of top sprinter Bull Valley, champion Link Man, and Gr1 Champions Cup third Matador Man, as well as previous graded winners Deliver The Power, Jackodore, and She’s A Stunner

Lot 68 – this filly is out of a winning Fort Wood sister to a stakes performer and to the dam of Gr3 winner Tippuana Moon, dam also ¾ sister to graded winners Syon and Hundred Acre Wood

Lot 95 – this colt (closely inbred to Danzig) is out of a winning close relative to Danzig line stakes winner American Emblem, the family of champions Kiss Of Peace and Rotterdam

Lot 237 – a half-brother to a lightly raced dual winner, this colt is a direct descendant of the great mare Courtly Dee and his relatives include outstanding sires Arch and Green Desert, this is also the same family as US standouts California Chrome and Bayern

Lot 401 – this colt, closely inbred to Danzig, is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Exhilaration, from the same family as July winner Power King and champion filly Wendywood

TRAFFIC GUARD

Like Gimmethegreenlight a son of outstanding sire More Than Ready, he was a stakes winner and runner up in the Gr1 Irish Champion Stakes, sire of numerous winners to date

Lot 82 – this colt is out of a Gr3 winning daughter of a champion sprinter, third dam is a five time stakes winning daughter of Harry Hotspur

Lot 299 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winning champion Imperial Dispatch, family of European classic winners Power and Footstepsinthesand

TRIPPI

Champion sire of numerous high class performers, including 2017 Gr1 winner Deo Juvente, top sprinters Trip To Heaven and Live Life, and Selangor Cup winner Gold Standard, other notables include US Gr1 winner R Heat Lightning, and champion Hammie’s Hooker

Lot 100 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 placed five time stakes winner Silver Empire and second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo in Australia, family of local Guineas winning sire Oracy and multiple Australian Gr1 winner Sea Siren

Lot 175 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning Jet Master half-sister to 2 stakes performers (including the dam of SW Easy Lover), the same family as leading sires Boldnesian, Cryptoclearance, Home Guard, and Harlan’s Holiday, as well as US champ Classic Empire

Lot 245 – bred on the same cross as Trippi’s top performers Deo Juvente and Trip Tease, this colt, whose seven winning siblings include Gr3 Cape Classic winner Chave De Oura, is out of Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint winner Wonderful World

Lot 267 – a full – brother to a recent debut winner, this colt is out of a five time stakes winning daughter of European champion Rock Of Gibraltar

Lot 295 – this colt, from the same family as 2017 Gr1 Thekwini Stakes winner Lady In Black, is a half-brother to five winners including Gr2 Betting World 1900 winner Solid Speed, dam is a full – sister to Gr1 winner Talahatchie and ½ sister to Trippi sired stakes winner Jane S Piddy

TWICE OVER

Four time Gr1 winning European Champion, from a red hot family, his first 2yos include unbeaten Gr1 winner Sand And Sea, and the impressive debut winner Do It Again

Lot 8 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a mare who won six including the Gr3 Jacaranda Handicap, dam is a ¾ sister to Gr3 Jubilee Handicap winner E – Fuel, closely inbred to the great sire Lyphard

Lot 21 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, one of whom won five, second dam, by top broodmare sire Dancing Champ, won the Gr3 Southern Cross Stakes, the great Party Time family

Lot 39 – this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr2 Diadem Stakes winning millionaire Welwitschia

Lot 180 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to 3 stakes horses, including a Derby runner up, and, like Sand And Sea, is inbred to the great sire Blushing Groom

Lot 193 – this colt is out of a Silvano half-sister to 4 winners, including Gr3 performer Captain’s Key

Lot 199 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of an own sister to a stakes placed winner of four, and second dam is a stakes winning own sister to triple Gr1 winner Set Afire and ½ sister to Summer Cup winner Rudra, second dam is also a ¾ sister to Gr1 winners Nania and sire Red Ray

Lot 431 – intriguingly inbred to the mare Lost Virtue, this filly is out of a half-sister to 3 winners, and second dam is a sister to Met winner Zebra Crossing and to the champion Circle Of Life, herself dam of Gr1 winner Deo Juvente

Lot 461 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a mare who won three

VAR

Recently crowned Champion 2YO Sire, and sire of champions Variety Club, Val De Ra and Via Africa, as well as recent graded winners Exquisite Touch, Rivarine and Purple Diamond

Lot 58 – a half-sister to 4 winners, this filly is out of a winning Western Winter half-sister to 3 stakes horses, and second dam is a stakes winning half-sister to the dam of dual Gr1 winner Captain America, this is the great Queen Of Light family

Lot 70 – a half-sister to 2 winners, including the smart Black Cat Back, this filly is out of a National Assembly half-sister to Oaks winner Carolina Cherry, herself dam of champion and Triple Tiara winner Cherry On The Top – who, like the filly on offer, is by a Storm Cat line sire

Lot 104 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Contador, this filly is out of a winning sister to Gr3 winner Wonder Lawn and second dam is Gr1 Garden Province Stakes winner Velvet Green

Lot 124 – this filly, bred like Contador, is a half-sister to Gr1 Majorca winner Nightingale and to SA Oaks second Oriental Oak, her dam is a Gr3 winning own sister to Gr1 SA Guineas hero Heir Apparent

Lot 207 – this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners including 2yo stakes winner Seattle Joe, her winning dam is a half-sister to an international nine time stakes winner, the family of top sprinter and Gr1 sire Averti

Lot 223 – this colt is out of a stakes winning to a filly who won her only start and ¾ sister to champion All Is Secret and Gr1 winner The Secret Is Out, her Gr3 winning second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winning champions Bela – Bela and Rabiya

Lot 309 – a half-brother to smart stakes filly Champery, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to US Gr1 winner Eden’s Moon, the family of champion and outstanding sire Theatrical and Breeders’ Cup winner Bobby’s Kitten

Lot 314 – this colt is out of a Gr3 winning half-sister to Equus Champion and Triple Tiara winner Cherry On The Top, who is also by a Storm Cat line sire, second dam is Fort Wood Oaks winner Carolina Cherry

Lot 404 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners, including Equus Champion and millionaire Hammie’s Hooker, second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint winner Susan’s Dream

VISIONAIRE

Gr1 winner and leading first crop sire, whose best runners include Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun, Gr3 winner Royal Pleasure, and Gr3 Byerley Turk hero Africa Rising

Lot 16 – this colt is out of a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of six from the family of talented stakes winner Queen Of Space

Lot 55 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winner Voodoo Charm and high – class filly Thrilling, dam of Met third Flying Promise

Lot 181 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt’s winning dam is a half-sister to Gr2 winning millionaire Amphitheatre, family of Oaks winning champion Icy Air (dam of Gr2 winner Icy Trail)

Lot 287 – this filly is out of a winning Rich Man’s Gold half-sister to 3 winners, including a Gr3 placed winner of four, the family of Cape Guineas winner Elusive Gold (like the filly on sale by a Gone West line sire) and champion fillies Dog Wood and Enchanted Garden

Lot 312 – this colt is out of a stakes placed half-sister to Gr1 Mercury Sprint winner Disappear

Lot 346 – this colt is out of a winning Kahal own sister to a stakes placed winner of three and half-sister to five time stakes winner Onehundredacrewood family of top class sprinter and sire Harry Hotspur

Lot 373 – this colt, whose dam is a half-sister to 2 multiple winners, is a direct descendant of Allegretta, also ancestress of top class racehorses and sires Galileo, King’s Best, and Sea The Stars

Lot 403 – bred on the same cross as Heaps Of Fun, this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including the promising Big Bear, family of Gr2 winner Winning Leap

Lot 430 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is from the same family as top class fillies Circle Of Life, Taima Bluff, and Tecla Bluff, as well as recent Gr1 winner Deo Juvente

WHAT A WINTER

Four time Gr1 winner and multiple Equus Champion, the Leading First Crop sire of stakes winners Dutch Philip, Fort Winter and Magical Wonderland, as well as Gr1 performer Warrior’s Rest

Lot 52 – a half-sister to a seven time winner, this filly is out of a six time winning half-sister to 2 black type performers, from the family of Fillies Guineas winner Allure

Lot 92 – this filly is out of a stakes placed winner of six, who won in Argentina and South Africa, the family of 12 time Gr2 winner and sire Forlitano

Lot 135 – a full brother to a recent winner, this colt is out of a Gr3 Kenilworth Fillies Nursery runner up and second dam is a five time winning ¾ sister to unbeaten Gr1 winning champion Private Reserve

Lot 169 – this colt, a half-brother to 2 winners, is out of a three time winning Silvano half-sister to champion 2yo Consensual, herself dam of Fillies Guineas winner and leading Equus Award contender Just Sensual

Lot 189 – this filly is out of a winning own sister to a Gr3 placed 11 time winner, the family of champion filly Kiss Of Peace and Gr1 winner and successful overseas broodmare Kournikova

Lot 349 – this filly’s dam won three and second dam is a stakes winner of nine, the family of legendary British galloper Further Flight, who won 24 times, including the Jockey Club Cup five times

Lot 358 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a mare who won four times, the family of British champion My Swallow and local Gr2 winner Eurovision

Lot 360 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a four time winning Jet Master half-sister to Gr3 filly Traviata, family of dual Gr1 winner and Equus Champion Seventh Plain

Lot 392 – a half-sister to 5 winners, one of whom won five, this filly is from the family of Oaks winner Danseuse Classique and champion Aslan

WHERE’S THAT TIGER

Classic placed son of Storm Cat, he has a high strike rate of stakes horses from a few runners in this country, with his best including Tiger’s Touch, Tiger Quest and Samurai Blade

Lot 46 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning Jallad half-sister to six time winner and dual Gr2 Peninsula Handicap runner up Milton

Lot 202 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, one of whom won four, and her dam is a winning half-sister to a stakes performer, the family of Hyperion, What A Winter, and Sir Tristram

Lot 210 – this filly is out of a mare who won four up to a mile, and second dam is a Fort Wood half-sister to Gr1 sprinter Big Sky Country

Lot 218 – closely inbred to Danzig, this filly, a half-sister to 2 winners, is out of a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of five in Singapore, the family of Australian Gr1 winner Starstruck

Lot 234 – closely inbred to Storm Cat, this colt, bred on a similar cross to Gr1 winner Nother Russia, is out of a half-sister to 3 winners and is from the same family as Gr1 performer Conman

Lot 338 – another inbred to Danzig, this colt, a brother to a multiple winner, is out of a sister in blood to Gr1 performer and successful sire Toreador, the family of Irish classic winner Matiya

Lot 380 – this colt is out of a half-sister to six time stakes winner Toga and second dam is Al Mufti’s Gr1 winning daughter Garb Of Guise

WINDRUSH

Son of Seeking The Gold carved out a solid stud career, as the sire of champion Mother Russia (dam of 2017 Gr1 winner Nother Russia), and graded winners Nordic Breeze, Rushing Wind, In A Rush, Sunsational (dam of Gr1 winner Juxtapose) and Promise To Keep

Lot 15 – this filly, a half-sister to 3 winners, is out of a three time winning Silvano half-sister to 3 Gr1 winners including champions Gold Flier and Succesful Bidder, second dam was Broodmare Of The Year

Lot 410 – a half-sister to a three time winner, this filly is out of a three time winning sister to Oaks winner Gleaming Sky, from the same branch of La Troienne family as French Derby winner and champion sire Caerleon