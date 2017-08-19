Watch Bass-Robinson In Second

ADAM MARCUS

Could not be contacted for comment.

HAROLD CRAWFORD

Race 1 – BORN TO BE MY BABY (9): Nice horse but will need the run.

GREG ENNION

Race 1 – GIANT FLAG (11): Will need the run and further – has never been on the grass.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – SEA FURY (14): Has not been on the grass but is a nice colt.

Race 2 – ALPINE FROST (3): Has not been on the grass but is a nice filly – this run will be for the experience.

Race 2 – COURTISAN (8): Will need the run, needs to go further but a nice filly and one for the notebook.

BRETT CRAWFORD

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 2 – COUNTESS CANTABRIA (7): She should need the experience but could run a fair debut if not too green.

PAUL REEVES

Race 2 – TWO TIMES A LADY (18): Nice, big, strong filly but will need the gallop and further.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – OREO EXPRESS (13): will need his first run desperately and is not expected to run in the money on debut.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.