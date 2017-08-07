Easy For The Itie

An established local combination walked off with the big money on Flamingo Park’s biggest raceday on Saturday. Marco van Rensburg and Cliffie Miller have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride at times over the seasons, but things could not have panned out better than they did in the R200 000 Flamingo Mile.

Out for 18 months after his Kimberley Classic win in 2015, Dodgy Itie has been a model of consistency and in the circumstances his 12 to 1 price seemed on the generous side. But he made it look so easy.

Van Rensburg had the son of Latino Magic relaxed in third as Elusive Singer and First Sea Lord led, with Ahead Of Traffic further back.

The top four got away from the pack in the home straight and when asked for an effort, Dodgy Itie effortlessly drew past Elusive Singer to win going away by 3 lengths in a time of 99,22 secs.

Last year’s runner-up Jaguar was way out of his ground in the early stages and ran a courageous race to come through his field for third – albeit 7 lengths behind.

First Sea Lord ran fourth.

The Hemel ‘n Aarde Stud-bred Dodgy Itie is a son of Latino Magic (Lion Cavern) out of the five-time winner Supa Dodge (Super Magic). The latter was trained by Greg Ennion during her track career and hails from the famous ‘Corn’ family.

Dodgy Itie was offered on the CTS Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 2 but was bought back for R20 000. He then reappeared on the Emperors Palace National Yearling Sale, when consigned by Balmoral Stud. He was bought by Gavin Almanza for R45 000.

Dodgy Itie, who races in the silks of his trainer, has won 6 races with 11 places from 23 starts for stakes of R395 900.