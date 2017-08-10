Greyville Closed For Treatment

The Greyville Racetrack will be closed for one month to allow for a minor spring treatment on the turf track and the extension of the Polytrack at the pull-up area by another 100 metres.

Work will start on Monday, 21 August and is expected to be completed by Thursday, 21 September 2017.

“Friday, 22 September kicks off the popular Friday Night Racing Series and the extension of the pull-up area will alleviate previous issues experienced during inclement weather” said Raf Sheik, Gold Circle Racing Executive.