Greyville R2,3 Million Pick 6 Today

The appearance of a dual Gr1 winner is a highlight of the Greyville polytrack programme today. Seventh Plan has not quite lived up to early expectations and tries a mile here – an interesting poser!

The first leg of the Pick 6 is off at 13h55 and with a carryover of R500 000 boosting the pool expectations to R2,3 million it could be an interesting one to play for.

Seventh Plain runs in the highest rated race on the nine race meeting, a Pinnacle Stakes event over 1600m, but the Duncan Howells-trained Wild Wicket looks the horse to beat, suggests David Thiselton on www.goldcircle.co.za

Howells said about the Dynasty gelding before the SA Champions Season, “He is decent and progressive and the Guineas and Daily News will be on his agenda if he shows us he’s that quality as he has been difficult to place with his high merit rating.”

He is now even higher in the merit ratings on 90 after another win over 1600m, but that makes him the best weighted of the male runners in this contest. He is drawn well and being by Dynasty looks cherry ripe to start showing the class the yard believe him to have. In his last start on the poly he finished third behind two decent sorts in What A Poet and Unbelievable Chad, a good effort considering it was his first run out of the maidens.

The best weighted horse is Lala, but she is a female taking on the boys. She does enjoy the course and distance though and has a plum draw of two with a 2,5kg claimer up.

Seventh Plain has been a disappointing sort after winning two Grade 1’s over 1200m and 1400m respectively in fine style as a two-year-old. It is interesting to see Dennis Drier now trying him over a mile as he did fight on in that Grade 1 1400m win on the Greyville turf.

Mumsy’s Jet goes for a polytrack hattrick and has a good record over this course and distance, so this honest sort has a chance from pole position with in form 2,5kg claimer Ashton Arries up. Nicklaus finished second in the Listed Darley Arabian over course and distance last time and Anthony Delpech is up, albeit from a tricky draw.

Breakfast Club can’t be ignored either, as he loves the poly and is distance suited.