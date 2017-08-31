He Will Be Remembered

When someone tells you that someone that has always been there, that needs to be there really, suddenly isn’t, one’s initial reaction is usually for yourself and in direct relation to your memories and association with that person. The things you haven’t said, or asked or done. You immediately react with disbelief bordering on annoyance. But that is just ridiculous, you want to say. How can it be possible? And then you realise that it is real. And that the person filling that space no longer is. And you are left with a horrible blank space where a person should be.

It was a shock to know that jockey Alec Forbes was a year younger than me. How does one book-end a life? Particularly one which still had so much living to do?

I hope it’s alright to write him a small tribute. I did not know him well, but nonetheless, he was a thread on our racing tapestry and it would be wrong for me not to mark his passing in some way.

I’d had a few opportunities to interview Alec, most memorably about his 5 card wins back in 2014, an achievement of which he was incredibly proud, if somewhat surprised. A few phone calls and parade ring exchanges does not necessarily a friendship make, but it is my job to watch people and try to get a sense of who they are. Perhaps my best memory of Alec is of catching him in the ground floor foyer at Kenilworth at the end of one of the big Cape race days. He was neatly dressed in a grey suit, standing alone and lost in quiet reverie gazing at the photographs on the wall of honour. When I bounded over to say hello, he looked a little sheepish and I suddenly felt bad to have intruded, but he smiled quickly to show there were no hard feelings and asked me how I was. We chatted about his day and I asked after his wife Lezeanne and how she was getting on in the training ranks. Never one for hype or overstatement he thanked me for asking and said, “She’s doing well. She’s good at what she does. You should interview her some time.” It is hard to translate adequately, but there was such a feeling of admiration and pride in his words. And then he gave that small, shy smile again, made his excuses and slipped away quietly as was his habit.

The loss of his quiet, thoughtful presence will be felt deeply in our ranks. Alec was an incredibly gracious and gentle person who always put others ahead of himself. He will be remembered by racing fans for his association with the 2002 Gold Cup winner, Highland Night as well as the flying fillies Val De Ra and Via Africa. He will be remembered by those lucky to know a bit more about the man behind the silks, as an avid reader, a hard worker and a devoted husband and father. He will be remembered.