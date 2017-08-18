Picks Of The Nicks – What Really Works?

There have been a number of stallions who have done well when mated to daughters of another particular sire. The Nasrullah/Princequillo is one famed ‘nick’, while in more recent times, Galileo and Danehill, and AP Indy and Mr Prospector, have also proved a particularly potent combination in the pedigrees of top-flight performers.

Further back in time, the cross of Phalaris on Chaucer mares proved deadly, with that cross producing champion sires Pharos and Fairway, top class sire Pharamond II, Eclipse Stakes winner Caerleon, and classic winner, Colorado (2000 Guineas).

Below are a few South African examples of some of the more successful sire ‘nicks’:

Western Winter/Dancing Champ

One of the most successful crosses in this country has been the cross of Western Winter and Dancing Champ. When mated to Dancing Champ mares, Western Winter produced Horse of The Year, Yard-Arm, Derby winner, Winter Weather, Gold Cup winner, Reveille Boy, November Handicap hero, Swartland, and Gr1 (now Gr2) Golden Horseshoe winner, Weston Blaze. In total, the mating was done 15 times for the impressive return of six stakes winners, including, in Yard-Arm, one of Western Winter’s very best sons.

Jet Master/Northern Guest

Close inbreeding to the great Northern Dancer is found in the pedigrees of many top racehorses . This is also found in the pedigree of the top class racehorses In The Fast Lane (Equus Champion), J J The Jet Plane (world leading sprinter) and Pomodoro (July winning sire) -all by Jet Master (a grandson of Northern Dancer) out of mares by Northern Guest (Northern Dancer). Jet Master also produced Listed Syringa Handicap winner, Start Me Up, stakes placed winner, Majestic Jet and Gr3 Kings Cup winner, Jet Legend. While the strike rate of Jet Master on Northern Guest mares is not as high percentage wise as some of the other matings, it is perhaps worth noting that two of the sire’s best sons, and a champion filly, are all bred on the cross.

Captain Al/Fort Wood

Captain Al, built up a tremendous record with daughters of champion sire Fort Wood. Two of Captain Al’s best runners, Captain America (dual Gr1 winner) and William Longsword (Cape Guineas, now at stud), are out of daughters of Fort Wood, with the latter also broodmare sire of the stallion’s graded winners, Captain’s Flame, Captain Splendid, Eighth Wonder, Fragrant Al, and Wheredowego, and Listed East Cape Nursery winner, Captain Swarovski. Gr1 placed mare, Possible Dream, is another bred on this cross as are feature race performers, Copiapo, Sublime Lady and Acaciawood. The cross has produced more than 40 performers (with horses of racing age). The results could improve, with Captain Al yet to be represented on the racetrack by some exceptionally well related progeny out of Fort Wood mares. Fort Wood also did well when mated to Al Mufti (sire of Captain Al) mares, with that mating producing the likes of Gr1 SA Guineas hero, Heir Apparent, and Gr3 winner, Quickwood, (dam of Gr1 winner, Nightingale). Al Mufti sired the top class fillies, Royal Approval and Royal Fantasy when mated to the Fort Wood mare, Davidia. Fort Wood is also sire of Captain Al’s dual Gr1 winning half-sister, Shadow Dancing. Fort Wood’s great son, Dynasty, has also enjoyed success when mated to daughters of Al Mufti, with this mating producing the graded winners, De Kock (Selangor Cup) and Barrack Street (Protea Stakes).

Silvano/Al Mufti

Dual SA champion sire, Silvano, who has enjoyed success when mated to mares from the Blushing Groom male line, has also been successful with daughters of former champion sire and outstanding broodmare sire, Al Mufti. The cross has produced Gr1 winners, Al Sahem, Bold Silvano and Kings Gambit, as well as such stakes winners as Balance Sheet, Epona, Mr Winsome, Gallica Rose and Zimbabwean champion, Equina. Millionaire, Galanthus, is another bred on the Silvano/Al Mufti cross. Silvano’s Gr1 Majorca Stakes winning daughter, Nightingale has a dam out of the Al Mufti mare, Quick Success.

Trippi/Complete Warrior

Former champion sire, Trippi (End Sweep), has done well when mated to daughters of various stallions –remarkably all of his South African Gr1 winners are produced by mares by different stallions.From a handful of representatives, Trippi has enjoyed success when mated to Complete Warrior daughters, with this mating producing two of his best runners to date in Gr1 Premier’s Champions Challenge winner, Deo Juvente, and sprint star, Trip Tease. Complete Warrior is also broodmare sire of Captain Al, himself damsire of Trippi sired stakes winners, Flying Myth and Sir Duke.