Petty Politics…But Hollywood Will Support The Horse

Despite being denied race naming rights in a disappointing move by the host operator, Hollywoodbets will join hands with other sponsors at Turffontein on Saturday in the name of one of the worthiest causes in the industry.

South Africa’s leading bookmakers will join the fundraising efforts on the annual National Horse Trust Raceday programme.

Dubbed ‘Paparazzi At The Ponies’, the annual fundraiser for the wonderful cause is being held in association with MIXFM 93,8 and sponsors and guests will be treated to a top-class afternoon in the Aquanaut Room.

The National Horse Trust was established in 1989 as the racing industry’s own charity to assist and take care of abused and neglected Thoroughbreds after their racing careers were over.

The Trust established three Horse Care Units around the country and these have over the years evolved to include all breeds of horses, as well as donkeys.

The National Horse Trust today is the fundraising body, raising funds nationally to support the Coastal, Eastern Cape and Highveld Horse Care Units.

Hollywood’s move to support the horse is not new. South Africa’s premier betting brand, Hollywoodbets came out in support of the mainstay of the racing industry, the horse, via a cash donation and a pledge of ongoing support to the Coastal Horse Care Unit in 2016.

The Coastal Horse Care Unit (CHCU) is a Section 21 company, committed to the welfare of all horses and donkeys from all disciplines of equine involvement. The CHCU is based on a farm in the Cato Ridge area, and serves as a rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming centre for horses who are abused or neglected.

“We are disappointed that the platform of such a worthy cause is used to wage agendas, but we love the sport of horseracing and the game would cease to exist without these beautiful animals. This is really a great cause and we remain committed to ensuring its success in the best interests of the horse and the industry at large – it is definitely not about us promoting our business at the expense of the horse,” said a Hollywood spokesman, who confirmed that the show would proceed as planned.