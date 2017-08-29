NHA Farrier Honoured

The National Horseracing Authority has proudly confirmed that one of its race day employees, Mr Steven Kane, was recently honoured by his peers at the South African Association of Professional Farriers Interprovincial Competition, held in Johannesburg.

Steven, the NHA licenced Farrier in Port Elizabeth, who is on duty at most Fairview race meetings, represented Eastern Province and finished second in the Plating Class.

At every Farrier Championship, the most sought after recognition is to be the recipient of the Best Shod Foot Award. Steven exhibited his professionalism and expertise in winning this trophy.