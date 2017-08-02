Hoping For A Winning Debut

Looking Forward To Summer

Scottsville 23rd July:

Four of the nine races in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday were run over 1600m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was the progressive 3yo LAST WINTER in the MR94 Handicap. Unbeaten coming into the race, the lightly raced son of Western Winter was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 400m marker and comfortably accounted for UNION JACK by two and three quarters. One to follow.

Quickest home in the three 1200m races was ISINGAMOYA when registering her fifth career victory in the pinnacle stakes. Allowed to ease a little on course out to 59/10 from 4/1, the daughter of Muhtafal also raced handy. She ran on stoutly when the race began in earnest and won well by a length and a half from the more fancied ELUSIVENCHANTMENT.

A maiden juvenile plate over 1400m had opened up proceedings and here we saw a comfortable victory for the favourite GIRL IN GOLD. She got away well when the gates opened and soon up handy raced prominent throughout. She quickened nicely after striking the front 80m from home, and won going away by two.

Titbits

SAINT MARCO came from the rear when getting up in the very last stride to win the MR74 Handicap over 1600m.

Going Changed

Kenilworth 25th July:

It rained on and off throughout the afternoon on Tuesday and as a result the going was changed from Good to Soft, to Good after the running of race five. It’s was not surprising then that the fastest of the four 1200m events was one of the earlier races, a maiden juvenile plate. That said, the horse that won COT CAMPBELL is touted to be very useful. Always deep in the red (sent off 1/3), the 2yo son of Trippi was soon positioned close to the speed. He took up the running shortly after passing halfway and only having to be pushed out under hands and heels, won a lot more easily than the official two lengths would suggest.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1900m (originally scheduled for 2000m) where CHRISTMAS CAROL in the MR80 Handicap was quickest home. Nibbled at on course into 7/1 from 10’s, Justin Snaith’s charge was always handy. She was ridden to lead as they approached the 200m marker and went on to score very comfortably from the running on KONKOLA by three.

In terms of distance, the easiest victory on the card was recorded by OUR EMPEROR in the maiden plate over 1900m. In a race where it rained throughout, the lightly raced Dynasty gelding raced sixth for most of the journey. He was asked to take up the running early in the short home straight and after quickly going clear he won with authority by three.

Titbits

The newcomer DYNAMIC DIANA ran on well from the rear when only beaten three quarters of a length in the opening maiden juvenile plate over 1000m.

Silver Lining

Scottsville 26th July:

Racing returned to Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday where a half of the afternoon’s eight races were staged over 1200m. The MR77 Handicap was the fastest of these and here we saw a smart performance from the lightly raced PRIME SUSPECT. Freely available at 25/1 on the off Mark Dixon’s charge raced in midfield early on. He ran on best of all from halfway and under a well-judged ride from apprentice Arries, he got up late to score by a half.

Race two on the card was the boy’s division of the maiden juvenile plate over 1200m and here we saw an impressive performance from the heavily supported BILLY SILVER. In the red at 7/10 on the off Dennis Bosch’s newcomer made all. He led by just a half for most of the trip and only having to be pushed out over the final 300m, he cruised clear to score by five and a quarter.

The faster of the two 1400m maiden events was the boy’s affair won by TEXAS SKY. Allowed to drift right out to 3/1 from evens as money came in buckets for TOMMY GRAND, the son of Philanthropist led throughout. He ran on strongly at the business end of the race and with Tommy Grand two lengths back in third, he held off a determined challenge from the nibbled at TOLTEC by a half.

Titbits

Allowed to drift as if a win was out of the question (10/1 out to 25/1), the Duncan Howells trained newcomer FIORELLA won the opening maiden juvenile plate for the girls going away by three quarters.

Speedy Double

Vaal 27th July:

They raced on the outside track on Thursday where the fastest of the four 1200m races was the bill topping MR85 Handicap won by SPRING WONDER. Easy to back at 7/1 on the off, Paul Peter’s charge was soon positioned close to the speed. She put her head in front shortly after passing the 300m pole and kept on strongly in the closing stages of the race to beat the running on BIBLICAL SUSAN by just over a length.

The stable of Paul Peter were also on the mark in the fastest of the four races 1600m races, a MR66 Handicap, where PLUM BRITISH was quickest home. Taken straight to the front by Matthew Thackeray, the 3yo son of Great Britain very quickly went three lengths clear. He kept up a healthy gallop throughout and relinquished very little of his advantage over the final 400m.

The one remaining race was a maiden plate over 1000m and here it was nice to see the honest OSCULATION finally keep her head in front. Making her 22nd racecourse appearance here, Roy Magner’s charge was always handy. She took command 350m out and with the rest well beaten, she held off the determined PROSPERITY by three quarters.

Titbits

The best bet on the card for most, LA COLLOSSA only had to be pushed out when winning the maiden juvenile plate for the girls a lot more easily than the official 2 lengths in the form book will reflect.

Rank Outsider

Fairview 28th July:

Friday’s action took place on the turf where the afternoon’s feature event was South Africa’s longest race, the listed PE Gold Cup over 3600m. The pace as is usually the case in long distance events was a steady one and the eventual winner, SHADY WORLD was always handy. He kept on doggedly down the long home straight and belying his position in the betting market (rank outsider at 66/1), he won comfortably by a length and a quarter.

Three of the eight races were run over 1000m and by far the quickest home in these was CAPTAIN MAROONED in the MR65 Handicap. Always top of the boards, Tara Laing’s charge was always in touch with the leaders. He put his head in front 100m out and cruised clear in the closing stages of the race to score by two and a quarter.

The faster of the two 1200m races was the MR72 Handicap won by FLIGHT CAPTAIN. Freely available at 10/1 on the off, the 3yo son of Captain Al led throughout. He was always in command and won well by a length from the running on outsider BOLLEMAKIESIE.

Titbits

The aptly named AN AIR OF SUCCESS won the opening maiden juvenile plate for the girls over 1200m going away.

DIAMOND DYNASTY came from the backend of midfield when getting up in the very last stride to win the MR60 Handicap over 1400m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (5) Colorado Rose 25 (NAP*)

Race 2: (4) Mr Fire Eyes 11

Race 3: (1) Le Harve 47

Race 4: (12) Rippit Whippet 30

Race 5: (1) Tevez 94 (nb)

Race 6: (6) Ante Omnia 43

Race 7: (6) Pirangi 72

Race 8: (16) Aspen Fire 46

Greyville (sat)

Race 1: (2) Air Salute 21

Race 2: (7) Strong ‘n Brave 12

Race 3: (7) Song Of Mitu 16

Race 4: (10) Rocket Master 52

Race 5: (8) Lonely Arethebrave 77

Race 6: (14) Gasoline 50

Race 7: (2) Roy Royale 41

Race 8: (4) Laters Baby 19

Flamingo Park (sat)

Race 1: (2) Jet Sailor 16

Race 2: (11) Countess Chestnut 11

Race 3: (10) Beautiful Shay 48

Race 4: (2) Town Flyer 20

Race 5: (8) Titus 39

Race 6: (14) Dhaamer 41

Race 7: (3) Prince Of Orange 78

Race 8: (6) Al Azraq 65

Race 9: (9) Tuscan 34 (EW)

Race 10: (6) Red Hot Lady 34

Turffontein (sun)

Race 1: (1) Wellspring 13

Race 2: (4) Isphan 66

Race 3: (2) Tapanzee 13

Race 4: (10) Charter Jet 44

Race 5: (9) Eastern Pearl 72

Race 6: (8) Danza 70

Race 7: (3) Inyanga 51

Race 8: (12) Green Crest 30

Kenilworth (sun)

Race 1: (1) Counting Stars 11

Race 2: (3) Captain Ram 14

Race 3: (9) Wine Festival 20 (EW)

Race 4: (1) Janice’s Secret 11

Race 5: (13) Flying Ryan 44

Race 6: (2) Sun At Midnight 46

Race 7: (7) Saint Donan 47

Race 8: (12) In The Jungle 46

Top rated winners last week included

Time To Be Great won 14/1

Ahorse With Noname won 9/2

Lauren Of Rochelle won 3/1

Bold Coast won 16/10

Osculation won 15/10

Ma Forte won 1/1

Seattle Sound won 8/10

La Collossa won 5/10

Notebook:-

Billy Silver (D Bosch, KZN)

Cot Campbell (J Snaith, W-Cape)

Dynamic Diana (J Snaith, W-Cape)

Last Winter (D Kannemeyer, KZN)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Scottsville (old) 23rd July

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,75s slow

1200m (3) Isingamoya 69,64

1400m (1) Girl In Gold 86,40

1600m (4) Last Winter 95,86

2000m (1) Silver Willow 121,18

Kenilworth (old) 25th July

Penetrometer 25 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 3,58s slow

1000m (1) Ma Forte 63,12

1200m (4) Cot Campbell 75,16

1400m (1) Black Cat Back 89,40

1600m (1) Seattle Sound 103,40

1900m (2) Christmas Carol 123,49

Scottsville 26th July

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,99s slow

1000m (1) Gold Image 57,11

1200m (4) Prime Suspect 69,86

1400m (2) Texas Sky 85,46

2400m (1) Festival Star 153,44

Vaal (outside) 27th July

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,40s slow

1000m (1) Osculation 59,32

1200m (4) Spring Wonder 70,71

1600m (4) Plum British 96,16

Fairview (turf) 28th July

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,06s slow

1000m (3) Captain Marooned 58,02

1200m (2) Flight Captain 71,23

1400m (1) Diamond Dynasty 84,86

1600m (1) Nhlavina 99,35

3600m (1) Shady World 230,42