Hoping For A Winning Debut

Looking Forward To Summer
Scottsville 23rd July:
Four of the nine races in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday were run over 1600m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was the progressive 3yo LAST WINTER in the MR94 Handicap. Unbeaten coming into the race, the lightly raced son of Western Winter was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 400m marker and comfortably accounted for UNION JACK by two and three quarters. One to follow.
Quickest home in the three 1200m races was ISINGAMOYA when registering her fifth career victory in the pinnacle stakes. Allowed to ease a little on course out to 59/10 from 4/1, the daughter of Muhtafal also raced handy. She ran on stoutly when the race began in earnest and won well by a length and a half from the more fancied ELUSIVENCHANTMENT.
A maiden juvenile plate over 1400m had opened up proceedings and here we saw a comfortable victory for the favourite GIRL IN GOLD. She got away well when the gates opened and soon up handy raced prominent throughout. She quickened nicely after striking the front 80m from home, and won going away by two.
Titbits
SAINT MARCO came from the rear when getting up in the very last stride to win the MR74 Handicap over 1600m.
Going Changed
Kenilworth 25th July:
It rained on and off throughout the afternoon on Tuesday and as a result the going was changed from Good to Soft, to Good after the running of race five. It’s was not surprising then that the fastest of the four 1200m events was one of the earlier races, a maiden juvenile plate. That said, the horse that won COT CAMPBELL is touted to be very useful. Always deep in the red (sent off 1/3), the 2yo son of Trippi was soon positioned close to the speed. He took up the running shortly after passing halfway and only having to be pushed out under hands and heels, won a lot more easily than the official two lengths would suggest.
The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1900m (originally scheduled for 2000m) where CHRISTMAS CAROL in the MR80 Handicap was quickest home. Nibbled at on course into 7/1 from 10’s, Justin Snaith’s charge was always handy. She was ridden to lead as they approached the 200m marker and went on to score very comfortably from the running on KONKOLA by three.
In terms of distance, the easiest victory on the card was recorded by OUR EMPEROR in the maiden plate over 1900m. In a race where it rained throughout, the lightly raced Dynasty gelding raced sixth for most of the journey. He was asked to take up the running early in the short home straight and after quickly going clear he won with authority by three.
Titbits
The newcomer DYNAMIC DIANA ran on well from the rear when only beaten three quarters of a length in the opening maiden juvenile plate over 1000m.
Silver Lining
Scottsville 26th July:
Racing returned to Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday where a half of the afternoon’s eight races were staged over 1200m. The MR77 Handicap was the fastest of these and here we saw a smart performance from the lightly raced PRIME SUSPECT. Freely available at 25/1 on the off Mark Dixon’s charge raced in midfield early on. He ran on best of all from halfway and under a well-judged ride from apprentice Arries, he got up late to score by a half.
Race two on the card was the boy’s division of the maiden juvenile plate over 1200m and here we saw an impressive performance from the heavily supported BILLY SILVER. In the red at 7/10 on the off Dennis Bosch’s newcomer made all. He led by just a half for most of the trip and only having to be pushed out over the final 300m, he cruised clear to score by five and a quarter.
The faster of the two 1400m maiden events was the boy’s affair won by TEXAS SKY. Allowed to drift right out to 3/1 from evens as money came in buckets for TOMMY GRAND, the son of Philanthropist led throughout. He ran on strongly at the business end of the race and with Tommy Grand two lengths back in third, he held off a determined challenge from the nibbled at TOLTEC by a half.
Titbits
Allowed to drift as if a win was out of the question (10/1 out to 25/1), the Duncan Howells trained newcomer FIORELLA won the opening maiden juvenile plate for the girls going away by three quarters.
Speedy Double
Vaal 27th July:
They raced on the outside track on Thursday where the fastest of the four 1200m races was the bill topping MR85 Handicap won by SPRING WONDER. Easy to back at 7/1 on the off, Paul Peter’s charge was soon positioned close to the speed. She put her head in front shortly after passing the 300m pole and kept on strongly in the closing stages of the race to beat the running on BIBLICAL SUSAN by just over a length.
The stable of Paul Peter were also on the mark in the fastest of the four races 1600m races, a MR66 Handicap, where PLUM BRITISH was quickest home. Taken straight to the front by Matthew Thackeray, the 3yo son of Great Britain very quickly went three lengths clear. He kept up a healthy gallop throughout and relinquished very little of his advantage over the final 400m.
The one remaining race was a maiden plate over 1000m and here it was nice to see the honest OSCULATION finally keep her head in front. Making her 22nd racecourse appearance here, Roy Magner’s charge was always handy. She took command 350m out and with the rest well beaten, she held off the determined PROSPERITY by three quarters.
Titbits
The best bet on the card for most, LA COLLOSSA only had to be pushed out when winning the maiden juvenile plate for the girls a lot more easily than the official 2 lengths in the form book will reflect.
Rank Outsider
Fairview 28th July:
Friday’s action took place on the turf where the afternoon’s feature event was South Africa’s longest race, the listed PE Gold Cup over 3600m. The pace as is usually the case in long distance events was a steady one and the eventual winner, SHADY WORLD was always handy. He kept on doggedly down the long home straight and belying his position in the betting market (rank outsider at 66/1), he won comfortably by a length and a quarter.
Three of the eight races were run over 1000m and by far the quickest home in these was CAPTAIN MAROONED in the MR65 Handicap. Always top of the boards, Tara Laing’s charge was always in touch with the leaders. He put his head in front 100m out and cruised clear in the closing stages of the race to score by two and a quarter.
The faster of the two 1200m races was the MR72 Handicap won by FLIGHT CAPTAIN. Freely available at 10/1 on the off, the 3yo son of Captain Al led throughout. He was always in command and won well by a length from the running on outsider BOLLEMAKIESIE.
Titbits
The aptly named AN AIR OF SUCCESS won the opening maiden juvenile plate for the girls over 1200m going away.
DIAMOND DYNASTY came from the backend of midfield when getting up in the very last stride to win the MR60 Handicap over 1400m.
Top speedratings for this weekend include:-
Fairview (fri)
Race 1: (5) Colorado Rose 25 (NAP*)
Race 2: (4) Mr Fire Eyes 11
Race 3: (1) Le Harve 47
Race 4: (12) Rippit Whippet 30
Race 5: (1) Tevez 94 (nb)
Race 6: (6) Ante Omnia 43
Race 7: (6) Pirangi 72
Race 8: (16) Aspen Fire 46
Greyville (sat)
Race 1: (2) Air Salute 21
Race 2: (7) Strong ‘n Brave 12
Race 3: (7) Song Of Mitu 16
Race 4: (10) Rocket Master 52
Race 5: (8) Lonely Arethebrave 77
Race 6: (14) Gasoline 50
Race 7: (2) Roy Royale 41
Race 8: (4) Laters Baby 19
Flamingo Park (sat)
Race 1: (2) Jet Sailor 16
Race 2: (11) Countess Chestnut 11
Race 3: (10) Beautiful Shay 48
Race 4: (2) Town Flyer 20
Race 5: (8) Titus 39
Race 6: (14) Dhaamer 41
Race 7: (3) Prince Of Orange 78
Race 8: (6) Al Azraq 65
Race 9: (9) Tuscan 34 (EW)
Race 10: (6) Red Hot Lady 34
Turffontein (sun)
Race 1: (1) Wellspring 13
Race 2: (4) Isphan 66
Race 3: (2) Tapanzee 13
Race 4: (10) Charter Jet 44
Race 5: (9) Eastern Pearl 72
Race 6: (8) Danza 70
Race 7: (3) Inyanga 51
Race 8: (12) Green Crest 30
Kenilworth (sun)
Race 1: (1) Counting Stars 11
Race 2: (3) Captain Ram 14
Race 3: (9) Wine Festival 20 (EW)
Race 4: (1) Janice’s Secret 11
Race 5: (13) Flying Ryan 44
Race 6: (2) Sun At Midnight 46
Race 7: (7) Saint Donan 47
Race 8: (12) In The Jungle 46
Top rated winners last week included
Time To Be Great won 14/1
Ahorse With Noname won 9/2
Lauren Of Rochelle won 3/1
Bold Coast won 16/10
Osculation won 15/10
Ma Forte won 1/1
Seattle Sound won 8/10
La Collossa won 5/10
Notebook:-
Billy Silver (D Bosch, KZN)
Cot Campbell (J Snaith, W-Cape)
Dynamic Diana (J Snaith, W-Cape)
Last Winter (D Kannemeyer, KZN)
FASTEST TIMES
The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets
*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher
Scottsville (old) 23rd July
Penetrometer 21 – Going Good
Course Variant: 0,75s slow
1200m (3) Isingamoya 69,64
1400m (1) Girl In Gold 86,40
1600m (4) Last Winter 95,86
2000m (1) Silver Willow 121,18
Kenilworth (old) 25th July
Penetrometer 25 – Going G/Soft
Course Variant: 3,58s slow
1000m (1) Ma Forte 63,12
1200m (4) Cot Campbell 75,16
1400m (1) Black Cat Back 89,40
1600m (1) Seattle Sound 103,40
1900m (2) Christmas Carol 123,49
Scottsville 26th July
Penetrometer 22 – Going Good
Course Variant: 0,99s slow
1000m (1) Gold Image 57,11
1200m (4) Prime Suspect 69,86
1400m (2) Texas Sky 85,46
2400m (1) Festival Star 153,44
Vaal (outside) 27th July
Penetrometer 23 – Going Good
Course Variant: 1,40s slow
1000m (1) Osculation 59,32
1200m (4) Spring Wonder 70,71
1600m (4) Plum British 96,16
Fairview (turf) 28th July
Penetrometer 23 – Going Good
Course Variant: 1,06s slow
1000m (3) Captain Marooned 58,02
1200m (2) Flight Captain 71,23
1400m (1) Diamond Dynasty 84,86
1600m (1) Nhlavina 99,35
3600m (1) Shady World 230,42