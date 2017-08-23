Unique Duo Make Debut

In what may be a first for the local racing scene, popular member of the KZN training ranks, Ivan Moore, has joined forces with his grandson Darryl. The pair make their joint debut with Lucky Veil in the 8th race at Scottsville today.

Ivan was born on 19 January 1937 and is currently 80 years young. Grandson Darryl on the other hand, was born on 17 October 1988, making him a youthful 28. Between the two of them, Moore Racing now offers over 100 years’ experience. A compelling selling point!

Although Darryl got his paperwork through last Thursday, and the pair saddled their first runner together over the weekend, the race cards had already gone to print and only carried Ivan’s name, so today will be the first time they officially saddle a runner in their joint names. We caught up with the enthusiastic young Darryl to tell us more.

Family Ties

Both Ivan and his son Robert were successful race riders. Ivan had a long and illustrious riding career, being crowned Zimbabwean champion jockey on multiple occasions. Ivan rode until his 50’s, trading in his jockeys’ license for a trainer’s badge in 1988, the year his grandson was born.

Robert also spent most of his career in Zimbabwe, before the scales got the better of him. He then relocated to South Africa to join the SA Jockey Academy as a Riding Master in Johannesburg, worked as a riding master in Korea for a number of years and is now back at his original Riding Master post in Johannesburg.

Darryl was born and raised in Zimbabwe, moving to South Africa when Robert got the Academy job in 2001. The racing bug bit early. “Being around the horses is what I love most. I’ve had a passion for it since going to my grandfather’s stables after school. Both my father and my grandfather were jockeys, so from a young age already there was no chance of me doing anything else. Working with horses is something I’ve always wanted to do.” With both his father and grandfather having been jockeys, did he not harbour aspirations to be a rider? “Of course. Being a jockey was always going to be my first choice, but with my dad being Academy master, when the time got close, he sat me down and said that I’m quite tall (I’m a little taller than him) and he battled with his weight during his career. He said that I would always battle with my weight and have a short career, so instead he convinced me to look at other avenues. If you can’t be a jockey, training is the closest you’re going to get to being with horses every day and I guess there’s no saving me know – the condition’s terminal!” he jokes.

Apart from being a third generation horseman, Darryl has built a solid racing pedigree of his own. After finishing his schooling, he worked at Gary and Jacqui Jolliffe’s pre-training operation in Randjesfontein and then heard that Charles Laird was looking for an assistant. “I went and saw him and he gave me a chance. I was very lucky to work with Mr Laird. At that time he was the main trainer for Mr Jooste and I was privileged to work with some top horses like Rebel King, Warm White Night, Oracy, Hunting Tower, Delago Deluxe and Contador,” he reminisces. “I learnt a lot from Mr Laird and I can’t thank him enough for all the experience and the knowledge he gave me.”

New beginnings

Having built a successful training operation in Zimbabwe, Ivan made his way to South Africa in 2002, starting over off a small base in the old section at Summerveld and building up his current yard. “Mr Crabbia and Andy Williams gave him a chance,” says Darryl. “His best season was 2011 when he had two winners on July day, one being a Gr1. With the right support Moore Racing looks forward to continued success in the future.”

Darryl joined his grandfather in 2014 and says, “We’ve basically been partners since the day I walked into the yard, but a few weeks ago I decided to write my trainer’s exam, so now it’s officially in the race card with my name. Experience and youth – we’re hoping it’s a combination that will work!”

Moore Racing currently have a 20 strong string and loyal clients and hope to build on this a little. “Thirty or forty would be a nice number to have. That’s our goal at the moment,” says Darryl. “Mr and Mrs Pennells have been with my grandfather for years. My grandfather knew Mr Pennells from his riding days and he’s always supported him. They’re lovely people to have in the yard. Gary Westwater has supported the yard for many years. Eddie Prithipal has been a big support, especially since I joined the team. He’s given us a few horses and been very good to us – we just hope we can return the favour and do well for him. The Subramoney family have just got back into racing after a bit of a break and it is their horse running this afternoon. They are nice people to have in the yard and we’re hoping to crack a winner for them soon. I also have to mention James Armitage, who is an old Zimbabwe family connection. We’re leasing a filly from him called Art Attack, who was the first winner in my colours. They’re actually my grandfather’s original colours. He gave them up and then changed his colours, so when I applied, I decided to take his old colours over and Art Attack was my first winner. My grandfather trained her and I was the assistant and we were both there to lead her in. It was a special moment and I just want to thank James for always supporting us and helping us in a big way.”

While nothing much has changed in real terms, it’s still a big step to make it official, but Darryl says he’s looking forward to the challenge. “My dad has always been behind me, supporting my dream of becoming a trainer. He’s always been the one that pushed me to do my best and he’s always helped and guided me where he can. My grandfather too. I’m very lucky to have both of them. Their guidance and years of experience are great for me to learn from. I’ve always dreamt of training with my grandfather one day, so hopefully we’ll be making history!”

We wish Moore Racing all the very best.