The powerful Sabine Plattner Racing operation is looking for a new jockey after parting ways with Grant van Niekerk.

“I still rate Grant highly but he and I didn’t really gel as a team in the way we should, and his contract came to an end at the end of last season. At the moment we are freelancing but the job is open and we are looking,” trainer Andre Nel told Gold Circle journalist Michael Clower.

