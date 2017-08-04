Kannemeyer Bullet Arrives

The Willem Engelbrecht Jr bred Silva’s Bullet, top lot sold from the 2016 National Two Year Old Sale, made a sparkling debut when running on strongly to score at Scottsville on Thursday.

Trained by Dean Kannemeyer, and racing in the famous Khaya Stables silks, the classically bred Silva’s Bullet powered home under champion jockey Anthony Delpech to post a cosy half length win over 1400 metres.

He was knocked down to Form Bloodstock’s Jehan Malherbe for R2.1 million at the 2016 National Two Year Old Sale.

From the same family as recent Gr1 Thekwini Stakes winner Lady In Black (also bred by Willem Engelbrecht JR), Silva’s Bullet is the sixth winner produced by the Jallad mare Boston Tea Party, also responsible for G2 Betting World 1900 winner Solid Speed and G3 Jubilee Handicap second Rainy Day Blues.

The well bred Boston Tea Party, a winning sister to Gr1 Premier’s Champion Stakes winner Talahatchie, has a Trippi colt on offer at this year’s National Two Year Old Sale.

Silva’s Bullet’s sire Silvano, recently crowned Champion Sire for 2016-2017, will once again be strongly represented at the 2017 National Two Year Old Sale to be held on 17 and 18 August.

Watch this space for a full sales preview!

Silva’s Bullet is an entry for the BSA August Million to be run over 1400m at Scottsville on Sunday 13 August.