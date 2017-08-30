Kenilworth Today – First Timers

JONATHAN SNAITH

Race 1: (9) JAILHOUSE ROCK – very nice type but needs time and much further. He is one to follow but may battle to earn a cheque on debut.

Race 1: (14) SAVANNA HAWK – will need his first run rather badly but will improve next time out with the benefit of this debut.

DAN KATZ

Could not be contacted.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

COMFORTABLY NUMB, HOOVES OF THUNDER, MERAKI, WHAT A JOKER, AUTHENTICITY and PASSION PEACH – All having their first runs and should need the experience.

BRETT CRAWFORD, GLEN KOTZEN, VAUGHAN MARSHALL and GLEN PULLER

All could not be contacted.

PAUL REEVES

Race 3 – KAMFERS DAM (11): A beautiful, big filly that will definitely need the gallop and a lot further.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.