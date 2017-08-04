Kimberley’s Big Weekend

It is all systems go for Saturday’s ‘Diamonds In The Dust’ meeting as Kimberley gears up for its flagship race day. Flamingo Park is a hive of activity as tents are being erected and last minute maintenance is done.

The day’s features include the R110k non black type Department of Economic Development And Tourism Diamond Stayers, the R200k non black type Racing Association Flamingo Mile and the R135k non black type Racing Association Sprint.

However, the race that really has the local community buzzing is the 1000m Bosman-Batyashe Memorial Work Riders Maiden Plate, in which 14 Flamingo Park work riders will realise their dream of competing in a real race when they kick off the day’s card at 12:05pm. The initiative has generated huge excitement among the Kimberley work rider ranks, attracting a full field of runners as well as a reserve for Saturday’s card opener.

Emmie Lensley from the leading Corrie Lensley yard kindly provided a sneak peek behind the scenes and told the Sporting Post “Kimberley’s work riders, grooms and their families are all looking forward to their chance to show what they can do. There is much discussion about who will win and who will be in the money. These guys work the horses and never complain when temperatures go down to -6 degrees or in summer when it get very hot and it sometimes feel as if you are living in a tumble drier.”

The Lensley yard has two riders in tomorrow’s race with Japie Bessel partnering Lensley stable runner Machomouse and Maplaas ‘Thabo’ Salman engaged on Flying Edge for the Phillip Smith stable.

Emmie provided a brief pen pic of both their riders. “Japie Bessel grew up in the Bray area and first worked as a game tracker (his dad is Khoi San) before he met Corrie Lensley. Fourteen years later, he is still a much appreciated work rider in the stables, as well as Rock A Bye Baby’s biggest fan and rider. He is absolutely passionate about his belief in “his Baby”. His wife and little son, Mandela are going to be there to cheer him home on Machomouse on Saturday.”

“Maplaas Salman started out as a groom and learned to ride earlier in this season and never looked back. He is an enthusiastic member of team Lensley and is very bullish about his chances on Flying Edge, Phillip Smith’s runner.”

The Kimberley Municipality, Department of Economic Development And Tourism, Bosco Sports Management have teamed up to turn the day into a flagship event. The dress code for the day is ‘Dress To Win’ and there will be a host of entertainment options on offer including children’s entertainment, a race day village, champagne garden and VIP and VVIP areas as well as live entertainment from local artists at the after party.

The event has even caught the attention of the SABC news:-

Tickets are available from Computicket with general access at R150, Champagne Garden tickets at R850, R1800 for the VIP lounge and R3500 for the VVIP Winner’s Lounge.