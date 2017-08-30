Bull Valley Gets His Dues

Dual Gr1 winning sprinter Bull Valley received some compensation for his Equus Champion Sprinter near miss when he was voted Horse of the Season at the annual KZN Racing Awards on Tuesday evening.
An outstanding son of Bush Hill stallion Toreador, the consistent Bull Valley saw his stablemate Carry On Alice walk off with Equus honours earlier this month.
The awards honour the performances of KZN based and trained horses during South Africa’s Champion Season, the exception being Horse of the Season, which was open to all comers.
The newly introduced Ride Of The Season, which was open to a public vote, went to Cape heavyweight Bernard Fayd’herbe for his memorable moment on Marinaresco in the Vodacom Durban July.
After the Equus media snub, it was pleasing to see Tellytrack presenter Deez Dyanand receive a well-deserved KZN Racing Personality Of The Year award.
The full list of awards:
Best performance by a Two-Year Old Filly:
Lady In Black
Best performance by a Two-Year Old Colt/Gelding:
Sand And Sea
Best performance by a Three-Year Old Filly:
Sail
Best performance by a Three-Year Old Colt/Gelding:
Secret Captain
Best performance by an Older Horse:
Ten Gun Salute
Best performance by a Sprinter:
Sand And Sea
Best performance over Middle Distance:
Ten Gun Salute
Best performance by a Stayer:
Mr Winsome
Horse Of The Season:
Bull Valley
Groom of the Season:
Mandilakhe Mtwesi
KZN Champion owner by stakes:
Mayfair Speculators
KZNOTA Owner of the Year (KZN-based by stakes earned):
Roy Moodley
KZN Champion Jockey (Most wins in KZN):
Anthony Delpech
KZN Champion Apprentice (Most wins in KZN):
Eric Ngwane
KZN Champion Breeder of the Year (Most stakes won in KZN):
Klawervlei
KZN Champion Trainer (Number of wins trained in KZN):
Duncan Howells
Anita Akal Special Award:
Doug and Di Campbell
KZN Racing Personality Of The Year:
Deez Dayanand
NHRA Long Service Award:
Julie Wilson
Ride of the Season:
Bernard Fayd’Herbe – Marinaresco (Vodacom Durban July)