Bull Valley Gets His Dues

Dual Gr1 winning sprinter Bull Valley received some compensation for his Equus Champion Sprinter near miss when he was voted Horse of the Season at the annual KZN Racing Awards on Tuesday evening.

An outstanding son of Bush Hill stallion Toreador, the consistent Bull Valley saw his stablemate Carry On Alice walk off with Equus honours earlier this month.

The awards honour the performances of KZN based and trained horses during South Africa’s Champion Season, the exception being Horse of the Season, which was open to all comers.

The newly introduced Ride Of The Season, which was open to a public vote, went to Cape heavyweight Bernard Fayd’herbe for his memorable moment on Marinaresco in the Vodacom Durban July.

Watch the ride again

After the Equus media snub, it was pleasing to see Tellytrack presenter Deez Dyanand receive a well-deserved KZN Racing Personality Of The Year award.

The full list of awards:

Best performance by a Two-Year Old Filly:

Lady In Black

Best performance by a Two-Year Old Colt/Gelding:

Sand And Sea

Best performance by a Three-Year Old Filly:

Sail

Best performance by a Three-Year Old Colt/Gelding:

Secret Captain

Best performance by an Older Horse:

Ten Gun Salute

Best performance by a Sprinter:

Sand And Sea

Best performance over Middle Distance:

Ten Gun Salute

Best performance by a Stayer:

Mr Winsome

Horse Of The Season:

Bull Valley

Groom of the Season:

Mandilakhe Mtwesi

KZN Champion owner by stakes:

Mayfair Speculators

KZNOTA Owner of the Year (KZN-based by stakes earned):

Roy Moodley

KZN Champion Jockey (Most wins in KZN):

Anthony Delpech

KZN Champion Apprentice (Most wins in KZN):

Eric Ngwane

KZN Champion Breeder of the Year (Most stakes won in KZN):

Klawervlei

KZN Champion Trainer (Number of wins trained in KZN):

Duncan Howells

Anita Akal Special Award:

Doug and Di Campbell

KZN Racing Personality Of The Year:

Deez Dayanand

NHRA Long Service Award:

Julie Wilson

Ride of the Season:

Bernard Fayd’Herbe – Marinaresco (Vodacom Durban July)