KZN Champions On Show

The annual KZN Racing Awards will take place at the Elangeni Hotel in Durban on the evening of Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The awards night is a fun-filled evening of outstanding entertainment, good food and of course the honouring of the best locally-trained horses, personalities and their achievements over the past season and also the three months of South Africa’s Champion Season.

There is also public voting for “Ride of the Season”. The judges have picked out what they thought were five of the best rides during Champions Season and asked the public to vote for the jockey who they think deserves the award.

Ride Of The Season – click on the link below to refresh your memory!

Anton Marcus – Head Honcho (Middle Stakes July day)

Bernard Fayd’Herbe – Marinaresco (Vodacom Durban July)

Weichong Marwing – Hermoso Mundo (eLAN Gold Cup)

Eric Ngwane – Matador Man (KZN Breeders Million Mile)

Sean Veale – Lady In Black (Thekwini Stakes)

To cast your vote go to the Gold Circle Facebook page or the SA Racing App

Nominations for KZN Racing Awards:

Best performance by a Two-Year Old Filly:

Lady In Black; Neptune’s Rain

Best performance by a Two-Year Old Colt/Gelding:

Sand And Sea; Trojan Harbour; Varilo

Best performance by a Three-Year Old Filly:

Sail; Dawn Calling

Best performance by a Three-Year Old Colt/Gelding:

Secret Captain; My Pal Al

Best performance by an Older Horse:

Mr Winsome; Ten Gun Salute; Barbosa; Saratoga Dancer

Best performance by a Sprinter:

Sand And Sea; Barbosa; My Pal Al, London Call; Saratoga Dancer

Best performance over Middle Distance:

Ten Gun Salute; Lady In Black; Celtic Captain

Best performance by a Stayer:

Mr Winsome; Sun On Africa

Horse Of The Season:

Bull Valley, Hermoso Mundo, Marinaresco

Champion KZN Owner by stakes:

Mayfair Speculators

KZNOTA Owner of the Year (KZN-based by stakes earned):

Roy Moodley

KZN Champion Jockey (Most wins in KZN):

Anthony Delpech

KZN Champion Apprentice (Most wins in KZN):

Eric Ngwane

KZN Champion Breeder of the Year (Most stake won in KZN):

Klawervlei

KZN Champion Trainer (Number of wins trained in KZN):

Duncan Howells

Anita Akal Special Award:

TBA

KZN Racing Personality Of The Year:

TBA