MTC Tidies Up After ‘Cash Laundering’ Publicity

In order to allay negative public perception, the Mauritius Turf Club has announced that it has changed its policy with regard to the handling of cash.

The MTC reports that following recent events which have been extensively covered by local media and which might have led to a perception of Money Laundering occurring in and/or via the horseracing industry, the Board of Administrators of the MTC has decided to take appropriate measures so as to dispel any doubt which the public at large might have had regarding the sound management of MTC’s operational affairs.

On the recommendation of its Audit & Risk Committee, the Board has decided that the MTC will no longer accept any cash payments above a specific threshold*, as from 4 September 2017.

*Public Rs 2,000 (Entrance tickets, Parking tickets, Racetime) / Merchants Rs 10,000 / All other services provided by the MTC should be paid by cheque, credit card or bank transfer