Scrap Mauritius Turf Club Rule Book

The current Mauritius Turf Club Rules need updating and require a total re-write. The Racing Stewards are being disadvantaged by a Rule Book that does not provide them with the necessary regulatory powers, suggests a recent report.

John Zucal, who SA racing fans may recall presided as ERA Chief Steward in the controversial Pat Cosgrave six month suspension, accepted a consultancy to the Mauritius Turf Club (MTC) for a 6 week period from 11 June to 25 July 2017. Due to the ill health of the Chief Racing Steward Stephane De Chalain, the consultancy was extended to 15 August 2017.

He acted as Chairman of Stewards and chaired race meetings and sat as a Stewards Panel member during that peiod.

His Report

I am aware that Mr. Steve Railton, Senior Steward Hong Kong visited Mauritius in October 2015 and completed a comprehensive assessment of racing in Mauritius. I have read that report and concur with his recommendations – my report is basically a supplement to that report.

Firstly, I wish to make comments in relation to the MTC Racing Stewards, as in this area I spent my time.

I experienced closely the workings of the MTC Racing Stewards. I make the following observations:

Raceday preparation (speed mapping, raceday runners’ discussion, intelligence) is excellent and consistent with other major jurisdictions.

Raceday procedure is efficient with horses being presented and races started efficiently and on time.

Post race Racing Steward examination is comprehensive and detailed.

When necessary Racing Stewards take appropriate action and all licensed personnel are subject to scrutiny under the Rules of Racing.

The function of the Racing Stewards Room under the chair of Mr. de Chalain is of a high standard, ably supported by his assistant Mr. S. Mahadia.

The surveillance of trackwork by Mr. Mahadia is excellent.

I am impressed with the functioning of the Racing Stewards Room. From my experience, all Racing Stewards contributed and robust discussion of races took place. It is comparable to other major racing jurisdictions.

Every Friday, I walked the track with track staff and other senior MTC Staff. The MTC Track Staff are to be commended on the work done on the track to maintain it in very good racing condition.

Recommendations:

I would strongly recommend that the 1365 metres be abolished and race starts commence at 1400 metres. Races run over 1365 metres in my opinion are dangerous and it is too short a run to the first turn. This is a safety issue and needs to be addressed. The extra 35 metres would mean a run of 100 metres prior to the first turn and change the mindset of the riders. MTC Rules of Racing. The current Rules need updating and require a total re-write. The Racing Stewards are being disadvantaged by a Rule Book that does not provide them with the necessary regulatory powers. This will provide the opportunity to combine the Directions for Security into the Rules to remove any conflict between the Directions and the Rules. The appointment of a Betting Supervisor. This person would be responsible for monitoring closely all pre-race and “real time” betting activity and fluctuations on raceday and advise the Racing Stewards accordingly. Whether the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) or the Mauritius Turf Club appoint the Betting Supervisor is for discussion. It is most important that if this appointment was to be progressed, it is essential that the whoever is appointed, that person must be the most suitable and qualified applicant. Raceday owner safety. I make this recommendation as I see a risk to the safety of owners, trainers and jockeys. Owners gather in the centre of the Parade Ring with their trainers and jockeys and discuss the pending race. There is no protection to these people should a horse become fractious and break away from its handler and gallop through the infield of the Parade Ring. All owners, trainers and jockeys should be behind a barrier of some design to offer protection from an errant racehorse. For future and ongoing development of the Stewards Department, the Chief Steward and senior staff (Senior Steward, Starter) visits other racing areas to continue to develop their skills. Whilst I am aware the Mr. de Chalain and Mr. Mahadia have visited Hong Kong and sat in with the Stewards Panel they would benefit from spending a period of time overseas. It is through these visits that the MTC Racing Stewards can be kept updated with the latest developments in stewarding and also develops international relationships. Approval of owners. Presently, the MTC approve owners. That process is basic. I recommend that once the MTC approve owners that list is sent to the Autorities for confirmatory approval. A structured training program is introduced for future Racing Stewards including basic qualifications and requirements for a Racing Steward. I will attach with this report a proposed program and requirements for a Racing Steward.

Summary:

Mauritian racing has a long and unique history. It is a national sport with a great atmosphere and central to the Mauritian culture. There is a lot to be proud of with the accomplishments made over the years. However, to continue to be progressive, changes and improvements must be made. I am sure that with the experience and commitment of the Board, these issues will be addressed successfully.

In conclusion, I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to the MTC Board, Executive and Staff in general for their total cooperation, generosity and friendship during my stay in Mauritius. It has been most enjoyable.