Miss Frankel Headed To Cape

While Scottsville and the Knavesmire are very different worlds, Frankel stamped his name a few hours apart at both venues on Wednesday.

Five years after he won the Juddmonte International, his son Cracksman took his rivals apart in devastating fashion in the Betway Gr2 Great Voltigeur Stakes on Day 1 of the York Ebor Festival.

But the big Frankel moment on the day for South African racing fans was the Maiden Plate in the sleepy KZN Capital City – the victory signifying an emotional milestone for all those connected with Miss Frankel.

