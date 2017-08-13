SA champion jockey Anthony Delpech is en route to Scottsville this afternoon but will not take up his ride on Shadow Catcher (130 in the third race, the Pick 6 opener.
Delpech, who won at Ascot on Saturday, has been replaced by Gunter Wrogemann.
It is believed he will meet the balance of his engagements.
One comment on “Newsflash – Delpech at Scottsville”
Gulfstream G550 in for maintenance?