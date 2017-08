The Mauritius Turf Club reported today that the Board Of Appeal has delivered its verdict in the case involving Brandon Lerena and Raymond Danielson, who were suspended for 3 months after being found guilty of falling foul of Directive K of their expatriate jockey’s licence, which states ”No jockey is permitted to contact, deal or otherwise associate or be in any way connected with any bookmaker, bookmaker’s clerk, betting agent or anyone connected thereto…”

Their appeals have been upheld.